Lawsuit: Charlottesville police ordered to stand down at white supremacist rally

A man who was assaulted during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is suing the city and state police, alleging that officers were ordered to stand down and failed to act even as they witnessed the attack.
According to the federal lawsuit, Robert Sanchez Turner was sprayed in the eye with pepper spray and beaten with canes, and had urine thrown on him during the Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville, as police officers stood less than 10 feet away and did nothing to stop the assault or arrest the assailants.
“By commanding their subordinates to stand down while hundreds of white supremacists and their sympathizers assaulted and seriously injured counterprotesters, these defendants were essentially accessories to, and facilitators of, unconstitutional hate crime,” states the lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Times.
Nexus Caridades Attorneys, which filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, is expected to announce additional details about the case Friday.
Many lawsuits seeking to hold police, firefighters and paramedics accountable for seemingly egregious violations of their duty often are dismissed under a legal precedent known as the public duty doctrine, which says that emergency workers have no legal obligation to help people in trouble, only a general duty to the public at large.
The lawsuit does not seek any exception to the public duty doctrine, rather it alleges supervisory liability and deliberate indifference on the part of Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas and Virginia State Police Superintendent W. Steven Flaherty.
It alleges that the two police leaders violated Mr. Turner’s 14th Amendment rights by creating a scenario under which officers failed to intervene in a state-created danger.
“Specifically, Chief Thomas ordered Charlottesville City Police to refrain from intervening in any violent confrontations between white supremacists and counterprotesters unless given a direct command to do so,” the lawsuit states. “The ‘stand down’ order was so absolute that officers were ordered to restrain from intervening even upon observing hate crimes in the form of brutal physical attacks with weapons by KKK members and sympathizers against unarmed civilians.”
Chief Thomas has denied that there was any stand down order and defended his department’s actions that day, saying officers were “spread thin” after those gathered for the rally disregarded an agreed-upon plan on how to enter the city park and police moved in to shut down the event after fights broke out.
Charlottesville spokeswoman Miriam Dickler declined to comment Thursday on the lawsuit, but has said previously that there was no order for officers to stand down.
The allegations stem from events at a white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally meant to protest the removal of a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Demonstrators showed up to protest the rally, and fights eventually broke out between the two sides, causing police to shut down the event and disperse the crowds.
Hours later, a car barreled into a crowd of people who were marching in opposition to the rally. One woman was killed and at least 19 others injured. The driver is being held on second-degree murder charges.
Charlottesville police came under criticism after the event when videos emerged that appeared to show officers standing by while fights broke out between rally attendees and protesters. A number of arrests were later made after police were able to identify people in some of the videos.
Mr. Turner’s lawsuit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, states that video evidence and witness testimony support the claims that a stand down order was issued.
I can not comment on the person who brought this lawsuit, because for all I know, he could have been part of the antifa group and he may have been an aggressor against the neo -nazis. With that being said, the police should be there to bash in the heads of anyone who gets violent with another person, anyone who destroys property and anyone who assaults a police officer or fireman. These people should then be arrested and thrown in jail for a long time, with no parole. The police and National Guard are being held back and that is why this violence is going on and on. Shame on the worthless politically correct politicians.
When anti-protesters arrive in black outfits wearing face masks carrying clubs and shields they are intending to inflict bodily harm to protesters and are subject to arrest as they attack protesters. If the city and/or state authorities order the Police to stand down they are in violation of their sworn duty to serve and protect and are must answer for their crime. A criminal suit is the appropriate avenue to rectify these crimes!
Since the police are going to side with the anarchists, citizens should arm themselves and be prepared to defend themselves against criminal attack.
I fully agree with this lawsuit, and wish it well n the courts. PITY i fear that area is so rife with liberal judges, it will wind up getting tossed out…
This video was made by the cops anonymously. In it they describe the events leading up to Charlottesville. They describe all the players and give all their connections to the D.C. cabal.
There’s a lot of surprises in it. At the end of the video you’ll see Charlottesville was a setup by the powers that be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFNOfG7Zbzc
Listening to a robotic voice with no video is boring.
There’s a video with it.
disqus, I said that from the GET-GO! It was OBVIOUS that Charlottesville was a Soros/Clinton organized and produced TV propaganda film, complete with carefully edited video to show the “white supremacists” and “neo-nazis”–MANY of whom were ACTORS hired by Soros/Clinton to play their parts–bashing the heads of the “peace activists” in BLM and antifa. The Commucrat MAYOR did HIS part by ordering the police to HERD both groups together in a confined area to ENCOURAGE violence, then STAND DOWN and let it happen so the cameras could get the footage they needed for their little PROPAGANDA production!
They beat us over the head with this edited video, complete with breathless commentary for DAYS ON END, hammering away at the message of how “violent” the “alt-right” is and how they’re to blame for “all” the violence and anarchy going on in our country, when the EXACT OPPOSITE is true.
They must think Americans are R-E-E-E-E-ALLY blind and STUPID not to see this for the COMMUCRAT “propaganza” it WAS.
That still doesn’t abridge their culpability.. Like those of us in the military are OBLIGATED to refuse unlawful orders, so too should cops be obligated and PROTECTED against reprisals, when they refuse unlawful orders… BUT that is why i feel those who ISSUED the orders to stand down are the ones who need to be sued and prosecuted..
[They must think Americans are R-E-E-E-E-ALLY blind and STUPID not to see this for the COMMUCRAT “propaganza” it WAS.]
Teabag. Judging by the # of of people who DO believe that commucrat propaganda, they might just be right.
Where’s the lawsuit alleging that the Police stood down when the lefty Black Shirts attacked the White Supremacists. Or did I read this article wrong.
I guess the lawsuit will have to be the new “weapon of choice” for people whose freedom of speech and right to peacefully assemble are being VIOLATED by liberal LOON mayors and governors who order police to STAND DOWN and give the antifa/BLM VERMIN “room to destroy.”
They are COMPLICIT in denying American citizens their Constitutional rights, and they SHOULD be sued! These leftist SCUM are trying their best–in concert with their COMMUCRAT masters–to start a CIVIL WAR, hoping they can illegally SEIZE POWER during the chaos and take control of the government, much the way their models and mentors, the BOLSHEVIKS did in 1917 Russia and pre-WWII Germany. They could not LEGALLY defeat Pres. Trump at the ballot box, so they are perfectly willing to do it ILLEGALLY with THIS anarchy BS.
I agree. AND these lawsuits need to target not just the cops, but the mayors, governors, chief of polices and everyone ELSE doing the ISSUING of the orders to the cops to stand down..
Here’s hoping he manages to ‘bankrupt’ some of these perp enablers!
Unless he goes after soros and the like, it won’t bankrupt much..
McAullife? and the Mayor gave carte blanche to the Facist…and by that, I mean those who claim to be anti-facist. They use all the tactics and violence that the facists of the 1930’s. An era that Soros is personally familiar with.
I’m sure it is NO accident, noparty, that these VERMIN are using tactics straight from the NAZI brownshirt THUG manual, when that evil old NAZI, George Soros, is bankrolling and organizing their activities!