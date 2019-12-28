Lawsuit accuses Ring, Amazon of failing to secure cameras

An Alabama man has sued Ring and the home security camera-maker’s parent company, Amazon, accusing them of failing to protect their products from hacking.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in California, stems from an incident in which a hacker accessed John Baker Orange’s Ring camera and used it to interact with his three children playing basketball in the driveway.

Orange said the hacker encouraged his children to move closer to the camera.

The lawsuit says that though Ring promises customers “peace of mind,” the cameras “fail to deliver on its most basic promise.”

“Lax security standards and protocols render its camera systems vulnerable to cyberattack,” the court document reads.

Orange’s isn’t the only incident involving a cyberattack on a Ring camera.

Earlier this month, a Tennessee family said a hacker accessed the security camera in their 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom and spoke to her. They said the hacker taunted the girl and told her he was Santa Claus.

“While Ring quickly attempted to distance itself from liability by blaming customers for failing to create strong security passwords, it is Ring who failed to provide sufficiently robust security measures such as two-factor authentication and other protocols necessary to maintain the integrity and inviolability of its cameras,” the suit read.

