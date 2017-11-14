Lawmakers tell Sessions to probe Clinton-Comey or resign

Tuesday is shaping up to be a rough day for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is expected to be grilled during an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee by both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties are unhappy with his job performance.
Two House Republicans expressed frustration Monday that the attorney general has not appointed a special counsel to investigate FBI Director James B. Comey’s handling of last year’s election, and suggested that he either appoint an independent investigator or resign and clear the way for someone who will.
Related Story: Sessions says probe into Russian uranium deal possible
House Democrats, meanwhile, put Mr. Sessions on notice last week that they intend to question him about “inconsistencies” in accounts the attorney general has given about his knowledge of Russian interaction with members of the Trump campaign, when the then-senator served as a top security-policy adviser.
Mr. Sessions appearance before the House committee comes two weeks after the first criminal charges against members of President Trump’s 2016 campaign were unsealed — offering new information about Russian efforts to arrange meetings with Mr. Trump or members of his campaign.
Democrats said the case revealed George Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, admitted to informing Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions at a March 2016 national security meeting that he had connections who could help arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“In other words, officials at the highest level of the Trump campaign knew about Mr. Papadopoulos’s interactions with Russian officials on behalf of the campaign and hoped to hide these interactions from the public,” wrote House Democrats in a letter sent last week to Mr. Sessions. “These facts appear to contradict your sworn testimony on several occasions.”
Mr. Sessions has said he had no knowledge of communications between Trump figures and Russian operatives.
His own description of connections has evolved, from an initial denial of his own contact with any Russian officials during the course of the Trump campaign to later admitting he had meetings with the Russian ambassador.
“You answered no, you concealed your own contact with Russian officials at a time when such contacts were of great interest to the committee,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, said during a Senate committee hearing last month of questions the committee asked Mr. Sessions to address during his confirmation hearing.
The attorney general defended his response, saying he believed it was correct given the context.
“I took that to mean, not any casual conversation, but ‘Did I participate with the Russians about the 2016 election?'” Mr. Sessions said. “Every one of your previous questions talked about improper involvement and I felt the answer was no.”
While Democrats’ criticism has focused on the ongoing Russia investigations, Republicans are worried that Mr. Sessions has not provided the American people enough information about actions the Justice Department took during the last administration as the campaign was ongoing.
Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida said questions are piling up over the way Mr. Comey conducted the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s secret email server and the FBI’s treatment of an anti-Trump dossier.
“It’s time for Jeff Sessions to name a Special Counsel and get answers for the American people. If not, he should step down,” the congressmen said in an op-ed for FoxNews.com.
They said Mr. Comey’s decision to draft an exoneration letter regarding Mrs. Clinton months before the end of the investigation, and well before the FBI talked to her, was troubling.
They also expressed concern over Mr. Comey’s handling of the anti-Trump dossier. They said if it was so concerning, the director should have briefed the president-elect well before the Jan. 6 briefing Mr. Comey delivered.
And the congressmen said the 2010 deal that saw the U.S. approve sale of uranium to Russian interests demands a more thorough investigation, saying it calls into question the independence of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Trump campaign figures’ work with Russia.
While Mr. Sessions’ appearance Tuesday is before the House, Mr. Leahy and Sen. Al Franken, Minnesota Democrat, took to the Senate floor Monday to demand that he also appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee again.
“It is clear that Attorney General Sessions has an ongoing difficulty remembering his own interactions with Russians. As the record demonstrates Attorney General Sessions has misrepresented the truth about those contacts to members of this body time and time again,” Mr. Franken said. “The inability of our nation’s top law enforcement official to speak with a clear and consistent voice about what he knows of the Russian operation is disturbing.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Sessions comes off as weak. It is a joke having Rosenstein looking at a special counsel, with Rosenstein being involved with the Uranium One cover up. Why hasn’t Sessions fired Rosenstein. Secondly, like Sebastian Gorka stated last week on Fox News, the whole seventh floor of the FBI is anti -Trump and they were involved in the cover up of Uranium One and the cover up of the Clinton e-mail scandal. I hope I am wrong, but I do not think these investigations are going anywhere, with the swamp creatures at the FBI and the Department of Justice. Trump, better get his act together and fire the FBI agents that are Obama, Clinton and Bush appointees and he better direct Sessions to get off his rear end and fire the above mentioned at the Justice Department.
You have really nailed it in about every way. The whole Department of Justice needs a cleansing job today. Not tomorrow but today. Starting with Rosenstein and on and on and on.
Thank you Backpacker for your comments.
Sessions was billed as this “honorable public servant” whose integrity was beyond reproach. Perhaps, but from where we’re sitting, he looks like some meek, little, mid-level government bureaucrat who is more concern with not rocking the boat. I think he needs to be replaced by someone like Rudy Giuliani–we need an AG who is an absolute pit bull, and will not be afraid to go after sanctuary cities, the Clintons and/or the Obamas. We need an AG who will actually RUN all aspects of the DOJ instead of just letting his assistant run the show.
IMO the Cleansing at the DoIJ should have happened DAY ONE OF trump’s presidency..
Sessions is too weak to fire anyone. He is the one who should be fired and someone like Mayor Rudy Giuliani or Governor Chris Christe, both former prosecutors, and would be great as AG, and they would clean house, drain the swamp, and properly investigate all the dirty RATS…
I’ve long said he is a coward and needs to go..
looks like jeff has become part of the swamp.
Not become, has always been part of the swamp.
And a full card carrying member of the deep state!
If the Russians planned on dividing the Republican Party, dividing the nation, and interfering with the content and configuration of the American Senate, not to mention hide their Uranium theft and conspiracy, they could not have manipulated the Jeff Sessions selection as Attorney General any better to accomplish the task. He never should have left the Senate where at least there he could be counted on. The results of his nomination make one wonder just what the Russian connections really were. When in doubt, take him out, too much is now at stake, even if he is just an innocent casualty of circumstance, his effectiveness as Attorney General is toast, and standing in the way of what Trump was elected and promised to do.
Did his voting record show he could be counted on in the Senate??
The Swamp in DC is overflowing with putrid sewage. Justice needs to get after clinton-comey immediately..!!!!
Its gotten to the point i am not sure even an asteroid flattening the city with 90% of congress getting wiped out at once, will cleanse out the stink of that swamp..
There are a few dozen more INVESTIGATIONS that AMERICANS want to be held as well.
Sessions looked good until the day after he was sworn in.
Then, apparently, his year long “VACATION FROM OBLIGATIONS TO THE PEOPLE” began.
Investigate…..? “oh, that’s scary, so I will recuse myself….”
Any bets he resigns or is fired by Trump? I imagine he is part of the swamp judging by his reaction to recusing himself on the Mueller disaster! President Trump needs this loser to hit the road. Gulliani or Gowdy would be so much better!
I doubt he has the honor to resign, so it’s up to Trump to fire him..
I initially had a lot of hope for Jeff Sessions, but unfortunately my first impressions were incorrect. He turned out to be far more interested in maintaining the status quo, rather than turning up the heat on the Democrats, which is what he should have done.
While I understand his answer about any contact with the Russians, Mr. Sessions has been in the game long enough to understand that his opposition will use ANY inconsistency they can find, regardless of how meaningless it may be. Had he said something along the lines of, “In my position, it was common for me to have contacts with diplomats of many foreign governments, including the Russians, but there was never any discussion of the campaign.”….that would have saved him a lot of grief in the long run.
In politics, perception is reality and his failure to be comprehensive has come back to haunt him.
It is time for Mr. Sessions to go. I suspect that, at the latest, come January, that will be what happens. If he doesn’t leave of his own accord, then Trump should either ask for his resignation or fire him.
It is time to investigate the Democrats, and it is clear that Mr. Sessions does not have the stomach to do that. Let’s get someone who does.
ConservativeNotRepublican…Wow! Absolutely fantastic comment! I loved everything you said, especially, “had he said something along the lines”…“In my position…I’m a relationship author and believe you should consider writing a book on politics.
Even if Sessions goes, do you honestly feel that the DOJ will all of a sudden grow a pair and start investigating the dems?? I doubt it especially since so damn many of them are obama/clinton loyalists..
Sadly, Jeff Sessions has been a MAJOR disappointment since finally being appointed Attorney General….he has done nothing to change that huge, swamp invested criminal enterprise. Obama “still owns & operates ” Dept of INJustice. Rosenstein is part & parcel of the Comey, Mueller crime trio- all joined at the hip. Unless Rosenstein resigns at the behest of Sessions, THERE WILL BE NO JUSTICE FOR THE CITIZENS OF THE USA. Sessions says that Rosenstein et al (all criminal swamp monsters) will review the Uranium One deal of which they ARE the cover-up! This says it all: “THE DEEP STATE SWAMP: Comey, Mueller, Rosenstein, Are Linked to Clinton Uranium One Deal – MOST CORRUPT OFFICIALS EVER” http://wwwlibertyfriends.blogspot.com/2017/10/the-deep-state-swampcomey-mueller.html#.WgsSlK0UU2w
Sessions needs to start acting like Attorney General and take charge of locking Killary up and ending the Mueller witch hunt. He might even go and finally prosecute Holder for contempt of Congress and look at other charges for Holder and Lynch for their criminal actions.
IMO hell will freeze over before he grows a pair and starts acting like an AG.
My comment both underscores and, from my perspective, validates the critical ones offered by others in this venue. Sessions, whatever else he might be, is a weak, timid, indecisive, apparently manipulated (by Rosenstein and the other Swamp Rats who infest the DOJ), and overwhelmed Attorney General, clearly not up to the task. I’m undecided about the better course, whether he ought to resign as admission of his inadequacy in his position, or if the POTUS, also recognizing that, ought to fire him. Though confirmation would be very difficult, I do think Christie would be a far better AG, just as one potential candidate.
IMO letting him resign is a mistake. FIRE HIM FOR gross incompetence..
I have no problem with a man being soft spoken, as long as he carrries a big stick…..and USES it. Mr. Sessions is not doing his job. He needs to go.