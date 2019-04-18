Lawless Jackasses!

I believe even the Dem voters can see the flaming hypocrisy of their claims of lawlessness. The whole point of sanctuary city was to undermine the law.
But I do have a positive message for the Lib politicians:
Waaaaaaahhhh!
And to the Dem voters:
Here’s your bright red MAGA hat. Welcome to the real right side of history.
