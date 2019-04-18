Home » Cartoons

Lawless Jackasses!

GOPUSA StaffNate Beeler Posted On 6:18 am April 18, 2019
1

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Lawless Jackasses!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



1 Comment

DrGadget
DrGadget
6:51 am April 18, 2019 at 6:51 am

I believe even the Dem voters can see the flaming hypocrisy of their claims of lawlessness. The whole point of sanctuary city was to undermine the law.

But I do have a positive message for the Lib politicians:

Waaaaaaahhhh!

And to the Dem voters:

Here’s your bright red MAGA hat. Welcome to the real right side of history.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply