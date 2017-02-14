Law Enforcement Cracks Down on ’Criminal’ Illegal Aliens

Pastor Fred Morris looked out over his congregation Sunday as news ricocheted around the world that American authorities were rounding up immigrants in an enforcement surge that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.
Parishioners did not smile as on any other Sunday morning. They stared down at their feet. Others didn’t attend at all.
“There is a dreadful sense of fear. It’s more than palpable. It’s radiating. People are terrified,” said Morris, whose United Methodist mission is in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood of Los Angeles. “They were just sitting there in stunned silence.”
For days, fear and confusion have gripped immigrant communities after word spread that federal agents were rounding up hundreds of immigrants in cities across the country. The scope of the operation remained unclear on Sunday.
Advocates and immigration lawyers scrambled to contain the panic and to organize seminars and social media campaigns to teach people their rights.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Contain the panic? This Associated Press story makes it sounds like normal, everyday Americans are being rounded up. We are talking about illegal aliens with CRIMINAL records. (Outside of being here illegally, of course. That illegal activity doesn’t seem to count as a criminal offense in today’s PC culture. These are people who have committed additional crimes: robbery, rape, assault, etc.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said the efforts were “routine” and no different than the arrests carried out under former President Barack Obama that targeted those with criminal histories or multiple immigration violations.
But Trump took to Twitter to claim credit.
“The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise,” the president wrote. “Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!”
The raids included nearly 200 people in the Carolinas and Georgia, more than 150 in and around Los Angeles, and around 40 in New York, ICE confirmed. Among those arrested were a Salvadoran gang member and a Brazilian drug trafficker, officials said.
A decade ago, immigration officers searching for specific individuals would often arrest others encountered along the way, a practice that drew criticism from advocates. Under the Obama administration, agents focused more narrowly on specific individuals who posed a security or public safety threat.
Trump signed an executive order days after taking office that made clear that almost any immigrant living illegally in America could be targeted.
Immigrant-rights groups cite the case of Manuel Mosqueda, a 50-year-old house painter, as an example of how they believe ICE agents in the new administration are again going too far.
During last week’s enforcement operation, ICE agents showed up at Mosqueda’s home in the LA suburbs looking for someone else. While there, they inquired about Mosqueda, learned he was here illegally and put him on a bus to Mexico.
Karla Navarrete, a lawyer for the advocacy group CHIRLA, said she sought to stop Mosqueda from being placed on the bus and was told by ICE that things had changed. She said another lawyer filed federal court papers and got a judge to stop the deportation. The bus turned around, and Mosqueda is now jailed in Southern California, waiting to learn his fate.
In Virginia, agents who went to an apartment Thursday looking for a wanted man picked up everyone else in the apartment too, except for one women with a baby in her arms, said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director for Legal Aid Justice Center’s immigrant advocacy program in northern Virginia.
“Here’s what happens on the ground: Somebody knocks on the door, they ask for a name, the people are very scared,” said Tessie Borden, an advocate in Los Angeles. “Then they round everybody up and say ‘We’ll sort it out later.’ But sorting it out later may mean separating families and breaking down support systems for these folks.”
For supporters of Trump’s immigration policies, the new and broader approach was welcome news.
“The main thing is to send the message that the immigration laws are actually being enforced again,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank that advocates for tighter controls on immigration.
Immigration advocates said many immigrants are now afraid to send their children to school and afraid to go to church or work or the hospital. Panicked rumors spread as quickly as the truth.
“Every time so much as a white guy with a clipboard is walking around, everyone runs into their apartments and locks the doors,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said.
One case that sowed widespread fear was that of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, a mother of two in Phoenix who pleaded guilty nearly a decade ago to a felony for using a false ID to get a job as a janitor. The government declined to deport her. On Wednesday, she showed up at the ICE building in Phoenix for a scheduled check-in with immigration officers and was deported to Mexico.
In Baltimore, another immigrant mother from Mexico said she’s been afraid to let her children go outside after school. She’s even considering giving up custody of her children, who are American citizens, in case she’s deported. She said she feels powerless.
Adriana spoke to The Associated Press through a translator on the condition that her last name not be used because she is here illegally. She has lived in Baltimore for 12 years. She teaches Mexican art courses at a local nonprofit organization, babysits on the side and pays taxes.
At his Sunday service, Morris handed out a double-sided sheet listing congregants’ civil rights: Don’t open the door to anyone without a warrant. Don’t talk. Don’t sign any document.
He is planning a community meeting for Monday night.
He has another plan, too. He started organizing a phone chain. If he hears about a raid in his community, he will call five people, who will call five people and so on. They will all show up, stand on the sidewalk and chant: “ICE go home.”
“The only weapon we have,” he said, “is solidarity.”
Associated Press writers Josh Hoffner in Phoenix and Deepti Hajela in New York contributed to this report.
Law Enforcement Cracks Down on ’Criminal’ Illegal Aliens,
Fear of getting caught and being held responsible for your ILLEGAL acts is a good thing. If it results in self deportation, even better. I know these criminals do not see themselves as criminals, and too many American citizens hold a similar view. Americans who knowingly hire illegal aliens should lose their citizenship, and be deported along with the illegal aliens.
If they broke into the United States ILLEGALLY, do not ALL who do so have criminal records? We may need to first focus on the violent and the miscreant, but sooner or later we still need to deal with the less violent who must also pay a price or we have no law in America, and our country, our persons and our personal property are all owned by foreigners. There must be consequences or government is useless to defend the law abiding and our laws and governance is meaningless. The lawbreakers put themselves into their own pickles, and no guilt inducement should be allowed to ignore this fact. If families are separated, it is because foolish legal Americans had children with people who broke our laws. Those who abide in the law should not have to pay the price for lawbreaker foolishness, let alone feel guilty when the political Pied piper comes to get paid, for driving rats out of town. The piper ALWAYS gets paid, and hopefully it will not be with the money of the honest law abiding people who have paid far too much already to promote and sustain an unsustainable wave of immigration.
Mercy without Justice is as destructive as Justice without Mercy. Government is supposed to be about the sphere of Justice, and always handles the sphere of mercy badly, something it was never designed to do, particularly when directed used and abused by SELF-interested fallible politico’s seeking power., who divide Justice from mercy which are supposed to go hand in hand.
Mercy belongs not in the sphere of government, but the church, whose guiding influence is now separated from government by secular liberals who would take away its role in society. The two were always meant to check and balance the other,,,just how is THAT working for you America?
Hear, hear. I taught English to adult immigrants, a majority undocumented, for years in a majority undocumented alien community. While some get it and have done or intend to do the right thing, a majority place a priorty on having kids, working, and buying cars and houses rather than dealing with their irresponsibility. And now they’re scared because they’ve been called out for it? Rubbish. It’s like enabling unruly teenagers- the time comes for accountability. The humane thing is to educate them about their options to help THEM choose one- they’re adults. And for goodness sake, families don’t have to be split up. Kids go wherever with their parents whether they’re citizens or not. I had the occasional heroic student who returned to Mexico and returned with renewed visas. For those with no visa, churches can help them with a transition, i.e. returning to their country, arranging custody for U.S. citizen kids, etc. They need to grow up.
“Waaa, our laws are finally being enforce.. WAAA
GOOD. Bout time these criminals in our midst started paniking!
“Advocates and immigration lawyers scrambled to contain the panic and to organize seminars and social media campaigns to teach people their rights.”
What are they talking about, rights of illegal aliens. Citizens have Constitutionally Guaranteed Rights, and legal resident aliens have Statutory Rights; but illegal aliens have almost no rights. When are we going to begin actual enforcement of the laws which have been on the books for at least many decades, if not centuries?
To many of these liberal activists, they FEEL our Constitutionally guaranteed rights extend to cover EVERYONE in the damn world, once they get to the shores of our country..
And they keep liberal activist judges on the bench to ensure THEY rule that those rights do extend that way..
WHICH IS WHY trump needs to clean house of ALL liberal activist judges from EVERY DAMN BENCH In the nation!!
So much for these people in “sanctuary cities” cooperating with law enforcement, when law enforcement is going after illegal alien criminals. What a false narrative, perpetrated by the left, with regard to sanctuary cities. Typical of the left, in that they are a bunch of excuse makers for everything “illegal”. Also, let’s cry crocodile tears for the illegal aliens that Trump is going after. It is about time, that we now have a real man in the White House, who is doing what is right for our country!!!!!!
What is the purpose of having laws, if we are not going to enforce them?
Either repeal the law or enforce it!
Don’t be like Obama and the demented liberal Democrats and only enforce the laws that they like.
If one robs a bank and opens up a food bank with the money they stole, 10 years later should they be excused from robbing the bank?
Perhas once the wall is up, and we include CA in that (being walled off from the rest of the US), we can open ALL prisons up and let the criminals free to roam CA.. THEN we can see how these whiners feel about “Not enforcing the law”…
ICE doesn’t break up families. The families choose to break up themselves. We’re not stopping anyone from accompanying their family member who is being deported. Go with them. Be a family. Support each other back in their home land. Take your friends with you.
Remember the Obama meme of See Something, Say Something. Well I encourage everyone if you See an Illegal, Say Something to ICE. Let’s take back our country. Start with the criminals and those associated with them. Start with those who have over stayed their visa. That will be over half of the illegals gone.
As to President Trump’s “ban” let’s stop issuing visas for a period of time. Get things sorted out and then we can open the visas back up but hopefully with smaller caps and fewer types of visas.
And notice. They never shed a tear for the thousands of US citizens who have had their families broken up cause of the loss of a loved one TO THESE criminal scumbags..
Then go home. Take your babas ancla with you and get in line to do it the right way. While you’re at it, learn a skill so we don’t have to waste welfare on you.
The mere fact that a person is in this country illegally is a CRIME. What part of that do these apologiests not understand. I do not care how many anchor babies they have. That is one law that is in serious need of changing. Too many women coming over simply to have babies, then apply for government assistance for the child, rent a P O Box in the U. S. and return to Mexico while returning once a month to claim their “benefits” or having someone in this country forward it to them….gotta stop the madness.
It isn’t an actual “law” that makes the anchor babies citizens, but the liberal interpretation of the “citizenship clause” of the 14th Amendment that says “a person born in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof”. A child born on US soil to a foreign diplomat isn’t a citizen because the parents aren’t “subject to the jurisdiction thereof”, so the question is why is a child born on US soil to an illegal alien considered to be “subject to the jurisdiction thereof”?
Operation WET BACK in 1954 , run by US Attorney General Herbert Brownell, and INS Director Joseph Swing. To return illegals to Mexico . It created jobs for GI’s from WW2 and the Korean War. That was back in the day when Americans wanted jobs and not just Government checks which were very few in the 50’s.Oh and lets not forget back in the 50’s the Congress was run by Democrats and the Senate was run by Democrats.
Also jumping to the 60’s a minute , guess who was running things when the school house doors were blocked by Troopers to keep schools segregated. DEMOCRATS.
Just saying, truth hurts, can’t believe what you learn in school or in the hood.
@ woftam: “…in the 50’s the Congress was run by Democrats and the Senate was run by Democrats.”
Actually, in the 83rd congress (1953-1955) when Operation Wet Back occurred, the Republicans controlled both house of the congress under Eisenhower. They held 48 seats in the Senate to the Democrats 46 with 2 independents. And in the house, they held 221 seats to the Democrats 213 with 1 independent.
But the fact dems have not had an issue WITH that project, or the round up done in the 70s or 80s, just show s how illegal friendly they have become in 30 years!
“He has another plan, too. He started organizing a phone chain. If he hears about a raid in his community, he will call five people, who will call five people and so on. They will all show up, stand on the sidewalk and chant: “ICE go home.””
I think this lawyer is great–he is getting groups together that will try to interfere with ICE in doing their job! Now ICE can also check documents on on all these protestors. And if they do interfere in ICE work, they can be arrested and be deported as a criminal for “interference with a federal officer in performance of his duty.
I love this lawyer! Bring the criminal immigrants to ICE!
need to deport the lawyer also. interfering with officials in the performance of their duties.
And everyone on that phone chain needs to be done for Conspiring to commit that offense as well.
The Democrats claimed that Obama deported more aliens than Bush or Clinton. Then Obama lets them come right back across and puts them on buses to scatter them all over our country. Meanwhile the law abiding legal immigrants stand in line and the law breakers are put ahead of them. Only a blind liberal could call that fair.
That makes Obuma a LAWBREAKER!! There was MORE than enough reason to
impeach the Muslim creep (including 35 million ‘electronically manufactured’
votes). Now that we have a “legitimate” American citizen in OUR Oval Office,
the idiot libtards are having the shivering fits over it. They should leave
the country with the illegals, as they are traitors and don’t deserve to
live in the United States of America!! Our tax dollars do NOT belong to
the libtards to give away to support illegal aliens.
The traitorous “liberal left” is just sickening.
Invasion is the use of force or stealth to enter a home or country for the purpose of stealing the rights or property of its rightful owners/citizens. Invaders, whether home invaders or foreign (illegal immigrant) invaders, should be killed upon entry or as rapidly thereafter as is practicable. They are owed NOTHING.
And since they are NOT US CITIZENS the rights of our Constitution does NOT EXTEND TO THEM.. Never has, never should.
Funny thing about all the folks who are against this…THEY have their house doors locked!! Why, they want to control who comes into their home. They don’t want just anyone walking into THEIR home and doing whatever. Explain why coming into my country is any different? All I ask is that you come in the front door AFTER you knock and I agree to let you in.
I do feel sorry for a lot of these illegals, especially those who have established themselves and their families, but the fact is that they knowingly violated our laws, and should be prepared to suffer the consequences.
I really don’t blame them for wanting to escape the poverty in places like Mexico, but as they are here illegally, they have no “right” to be here at all. If they want to blame anyone for being deported, it would have to be themselves and the American politicians who created this lawless environment in the first place. No other country, including Mexico, tolerates illegal immigration.
It’s way past time to put an end to this chaos, and deporting criminal illegals is an no-brainer. We can have an national discourse on which ones of the rest should be deported, but deporting felons is a given, and warrants no discussion at all.
I don’t, i have NO sympathy for them.
Hello Pastor Fred Morris, please wake up and face reality. Your “flock” are mostly criminals, tell them to go home. I am a Christian, and I am sick of so-called “Pastors” dedicating themselves to destroying the future for my country, my children, and my grand children. If these people mean so much to you, then go with them to their country and open a church there.
“Advocates and immigration lawyers scrambled to contain the panic and to organize seminars and social media campaigns to teach people their rights”.
What rights? These people are here illegally. They have become criminals by crossing the border without permission. The Constitution of the United States pertains to Citizens of the United States no matter what the Liberal dweebs want to try and tell you. I’m sure the current enforcement action is focusing on more serious criminal elements, however, any illegal discovered during this action is deportable under the law.
We should probably try and find a way to do away with automatic citizenship for “anchor babies” born to illegals as well.
The first responsibility of any government since man banded together in tribes is to protect it’s principals (citizens). How many wars have been started over borders or invasion of borders to confiscate resources? Well, illegal immigration confiscates resources from citizens through welfare funding, driving down wages, taking jobs away from citizens, disease, …
[We should probably try and find a way to do away with automatic citizenship for “anchor babies” born to illegals as well. ]
I feel he ENTIRE 14th amendment needs to go bye bye. TOO ofen liberals love pushing its “Equality” clauses as a way to get special/preferential treatment for this or that special interest group…
As for the whole anchor babies issue. IMO the US needs to STOP doing automatic birthright citizenship, PERIOD.
Notice the subtle propaganda of the left by putting the quotes around ‘criminal’ as if most of those being arrested do not have criminal convictions. The AP is one of the most leftist organs that there is. I am happy that GOPUSA put a comment in the middle of this hit piece. I hope they do it more frequently. I wish our local newspaper did it also.
Since many of them either
A) use fake/stolen/forged paperwork, that in and of itself makes them criminal and
B) since many also work for cash under the table, and thus don’t pay into social security, income tax etc, that also makes them criminal..
THUS IMO they are all 3 strikers!
They need to get all the illegals sent back. They need to tell them to follow the rules to apply for access to the US.
Don’t allow any back into the US if they have a criminal background.
Maybe the government can arrange to get ride of the backstabber Democrat Senators who think they are great.
Just a drop in the bucket. We need to see 30-38 million of them gone. Ramp it up, Donald.
If you do not brake the law you should not be afraid or terrified, come to my country but legally like I did thirty five years ago and still loving it !
Isn’t Criminal Illegal Aliens redundant?
It is, but only since liberals don’t consider the fact they are here illegally to be a crime…
Anyone (especially from the USA) that finds them selves illegally in Mexico would be damned scarred too. Don’t want to be scared? … GET LEGAL!
Any fear among legal immigrants is the fault of the media, which continues to talk the way this AP articles does, i.e., conflating legal immigration with illegal entry. The building where I live has a wonderful woman janitor who’s here LEGALLY from Mexico, working toward citizenship. When Trump was elected, she went into panic mode, and had to be reassured by the maintenance men and the building manager that no one was going to “send her back to Mexico.”
It’s these agenda-driven articles and speeches that are causing fear among the genuine immigrants. They ought to be confronted with the harm that they’re doing to innocent people — maybe even called, er, “racists,” perhaps?
Well, Pastor Morris, I suppose your congregation could simply obey the law …. Folks who treat US National sovereignty without respect, or who turn illegal immigration into a game of hide and seek put themselves at risk. If they lose the game, that is their responsibility, because that is the game they chose to play!
IMO any church that does this (harbors criminal aliens willingly) should lose its tax free status..
This could be boon for Mexico overall, a couple million ex “illegal immigrants” back in Mexico might stir the pot.
Viva la resistance
The operative word is “ILLEGAL”. Somehow the MSM seems to avoid the truth, again and again..
It’s not the fault of ICE officials if the illegals are afraid to send their kids outside. This situation is of their own making.
What a turn around from waving the Mexican flag and telling Americans where they can go.