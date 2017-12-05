LaVar Ball pulls son from UCLA over China shoplifting suspension

LaVar Ball pulled his son LiAngelo Ball from UCLA on Monday, according to TMZ.

LiAngelo Ball was in the middle of an indefinite suspension for being arrested in China for shoplifting, along with two other teammates. The arrest, which happened Nov. 7, created an international incident, in which President Trump lobbied for the players’ release.

TMZ noted Ball has officially yet to withdraw, but LaVar told the publication that the suspension was “unfair” because no charges were formally filed.

LiAngelo Ball was a freshman for UCLA’s men’s basketball team. He hadn’t played a game yet for the Bruins. As part of his suspension, he hadn’t been allowed to practice, suit up or travel with the team, according to ESPN.

“He’s not transferring to another school,” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Monday. “The plan is now to get Gelo ready for the NBA Draft.”

— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017

According to ESPN, LaVar Ball also has yet to inform UCLA of his decision.

“I haven’t told any of those guys,” he told ESPN. “They didn’t tell me anything, so why am I gonna tell them.”

— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017

In October, LaVar Ball announced he was pulling his younger son, LaMelo Ball, out of Chino Hills (California) High School and home-schooling him for his final two years before college after disagreements with the school’s coach and administrators. LaMelo Ball has already committed to play for UCLA.

