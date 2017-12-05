LaVar Ball pulls son from UCLA over China shoplifting suspension

LaVar Ball pulled his son LiAngelo Ball from UCLA on Monday, according to TMZ.
LiAngelo Ball was in the middle of an indefinite suspension for being arrested in China for shoplifting, along with two other teammates. The arrest, which happened Nov. 7, created an international incident, in which President Trump lobbied for the players’ release.
TMZ noted Ball has officially yet to withdraw, but LaVar told the publication that the suspension was “unfair” because no charges were formally filed.
LiAngelo Ball was a freshman for UCLA’s men’s basketball team. He hadn’t played a game yet for the Bruins. As part of his suspension, he hadn’t been allowed to practice, suit up or travel with the team, according to ESPN.
“He’s not transferring to another school,” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Monday. “The plan is now to get Gelo ready for the NBA Draft.”
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017
According to ESPN, LaVar Ball also has yet to inform UCLA of his decision.
“I haven’t told any of those guys,” he told ESPN. “They didn’t tell me anything, so why am I gonna tell them.”
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017
In October, LaVar Ball announced he was pulling his younger son, LaMelo Ball, out of Chino Hills (California) High School and home-schooling him for his final two years before college after disagreements with the school’s coach and administrators. LaMelo Ball has already committed to play for UCLA.
“unfair” because no charges were formally filed. OK go back to China and go to there Court and have the charges filed and then defend himself, prove you did not steal from the store.
If you are proven not guilty, then the suspension was “unfair” and you can go on with your miserable life.
And lets hope no other school is stupid enough to take his son!!
The privileged are beginning to feel the consequence of your actions. Hey NFL take a hint here.
“TMZ noted Ball has officially yet to withdraw, but LaVar told the publication that the suspension was ‘unfair’ because no charges were formally filed” — ok Lavar, you doubt the fairness of the suspension, do the following (don’t go past first step with “yes” answer):
(a) ask UCLA if Chicom government provided them a cc-video of your son shoplifting
(b) ask nearest Chicom Consulate if there is cc-video and they have it
(c) go to China, and submit yourself in LiAngelo’s stead, specifying that any evidence they have on him can be used against you, and all punishments they mete out you’ll serve
But yet it is OK to expel a white student over mere ACCUSATIONS he did a hate crime, even when it was later proven to have NOT been him, but a black GAL who was trying to get him expelled..
OR its OK to fire a male worker, cause some female from 20+ years ago came out of the wood work with a totally UNVERIFIABLE accusation of sexual ahrassment..?
UCLA will be foolish if they actually let that third kid in! Who needs daddy trying to run the program. What a drama queen!
Careful, don’t give him ideas such as “coming out” (due to the word “queen” you used, taken out of context).
IMO they are so totally libtard, they are already foolish!
I’m not into sports, where adults run around playing games meant for kids, and getting astronomical sums of money for doing so. Tell me this, anybody: when these so-called “athletes” join a school team, and they get their tuition paid, don’t they have a contract specifying that they have to (a) maintain grades and (b) play a given period of time? If this joke of a player leaves UCLA, doesn’t he have to repay the tuition to the school?
This is getting just like the NFL.
What does LiAngelo think of all this? He is an adult now. Doesn’t he make decisions for himself?
Physically maybe. Mentally and emotionally, who knows..
Not o bad, he’s probably qualified ask, “Does you want ketchup wif dem fries?”
The bane of so many Blacks – the refusal to accept you’re in the wrong & are not entitled to do anything you want. Ball disgraced himself in China and Dad’s shrugging it off. Jr. doesn’t need enemies with a Dad like that.
Poor kid, no wonder he moved on to a criminals life. This is a prime example of the failure of parents when their child turns to crime. Convincing them that crime is someone else’s fault, not your own. Parents taking away a child’s opportunity to be an accomplished person, morally.
Somehow, with names like LaVar and LiAngelo, these folks seem already separated from the consensus American culture.