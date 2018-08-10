Laura Ingraham under fire for lamenting America’s ‘massive demographic changes’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is again facing calls for a boycott after she lamented the country’s “massive demographic changes” due to legal and illegal immigration during her monologue Wednesday night.
“In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” the conservative said on her Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle.”
“Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people,” she continued, “and they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically in some ways the country has changed. Now, much of this is related to both illegal and in some cases, legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.”
Ms. Ingraham then cited several stories where illegal immigrants committed heinous crimes after slipping through the cracks of the immigration system. She called on President Trump to enforce existing immigration laws, strengthen border security and build the wall.
“This is a national emergency and he must demand that Congress act now,” she said. “There is something slipping away in this country and it’s not about race or ethnicity. It’s what was once a common understanding by both parties that American citizenship is a privilege, and one that at a minimum requires respect for the rule of law and loyalty to our Constitution.”
Ms. Ingraham’s comments about changing demographics sparked a firestorm on Twitter, with many users calling on Fox News advertisers to pull out of her show.
Dear Laura Ingraham: I served on active duty to defend your right to make racist statements. America is not a race or demographic. It’s a beautiful & bold idea, based on life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness. You @IngrahamAngle are no more American than I am or others are. https://t.co/Op7rnjak5o
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 9, 2018
Today’s prominent white nationalists are filthy rich elitists like Laura Ingraham ($45 mil) and Tucker Carlson ($16 mil) who get 1 hour each night to broadcast their fear of brown people to millions of Americans. https://t.co/lJcSXXgKSu
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 9, 2018
Laura Ingraham getting straight to the white nationalist red meat tonight https://t.co/bdRGAzz6bJ
— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 9, 2018
Hey @Flonase @MercedesBenz @PacPremier @bugasalt why are you supporting the white supremacist talking head Laura Ingraham? Pull your ads or we boycott. #BoycottIngraham
— Connor Jenkins (@oopsaboutit) August 9, 2018
Laura Ingraham’s sponsors for this episode:@MitsuCars@Flonase@BugASalt@JewelryExchange@SpectrumEntUS@OperationFinale@EmpireToday@AgelessMaleMax@RelaxiumSleep@HealthyHousing@AIDSHealthcare@PacPremier@MercedesBenz@NationalCares@StampsCom@SandalsResorts
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 9, 2018
This is the third time that Ms. Ingraham has faced blowback this year. Parkland shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg has led two boycotts against the Fox News host since March, the first when she made fun of him for not getting into college and the second when she compared child migrant detention centers to “summer camps.”
Despite both boycott attempts, Mr. Ingraham has enjoyed some of her highest ratings ever.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Yes indeed our dem0graphics have changed as OBAMA FUNdeMENTALLY and purposely acted to change America from a predominately successful Capitalist society that created things in the image of a worshipped creator into a failing socialist society of American CONSUMERS that produce nothing but envy, anger and disunity and consume as fast as they can the wealth of the creative capitalist class. All in the name of equality he pushed unequal cultural acceptance and embracement upon a naïve public all disguised in the name of racial equality, but all the while based upon covetous racial hatred and envy itself, where the darkening of the American skin color took precedence over individual freedom of choice and success. We embraced the socially confining tar baby and now are stuck to it for failing generations to come, unable to move forward in social impotence, where voted in social opportunities to consume far exceed social opportunities to CREATE.
The demographic change was started long before Obama. He just injected steroids into it. Just don’t you dare notice it or you will immediately be branded as a racist. The assault on Laura Ingraham affirms the liberal truism that “the truth be racist”!
“the truth be racist”
Was going to attribute the following as a quote to George Orwell but there seems to be much disagreement as to who said it or even if it was said
In times of universal deceit, speaking the truth is a revolutionary act
I do know the source of this quote:
“Ye shall know the TRUTH and the Truth shall set you free.”
Jesus, the Son of God, Creator of the Universe, the LORD.
Everyone seems to believe that we are stuck with the changing demographics. This is not true. The answer is actually quite simple. First if anyone of any color, race or nationality appears at the border without the proper authorization do not let them in. Second, quit giving away the taxpayer’s money in the form of food stamps, section 8 housing, etc. You are not here legally, you get nothing. Third, fine employers for hiring illegal aliens. This is a form of slavery under another name. Fourth, quit letting illegal aliens vote, hold public office, get certified as lawyers or anything else. Lastly, enforce voter registration laws. Only citizens can vote.
Everyone here knows that the answer to our problems lies with enforcing the laws you’ve just recited. The problem is not with the laws. The problem is in actually getting elected officials and courts to enforce them. It’s easy to say don’t let them in. It’s another thing to get a wall built or enough border patrol to keep them out.
It’s easy to say quit giving away taxpayer’s money. We know that. It’s another thing to get liberal voters to stop putting lawless people into office. And it goes on with the remainder of your points. We know how to stop it but a very large portion, perhaps half, of this country’s voters are liberals if not full blown leftist socialists who want people in office that will NOT enforce our laws. Unfortunately, their votes cancel out the votes of good citizens who believe in the rule of law.
Unless and until voters vote out those who refuse to enforce the laws the laws will do us no good.
Forbidden to state the truth. The country is overrun with illegal welfare espanol babbling trolls. DID WE VOTE ON THIS?
EVERYONE here had ancestors who migrated here.. INCLUDING the indians. Indians fought other tribes of Indians for the land. yes, this country is a country of immigrants. LEGAL IMMIGRANTS. my ancestors immigrated here legally and worked hard to assimilate in the American culture and become citizens. I am NOT an immigrant. I was born here. most legal immigrants work hard to become part of the American culture, they assimilate into the country, they work hard to become citizens. a lot of them and the illegal aliens do not.. they come here and try to change the country. they don’t care about learning English or assimilating into the American culture. In many places now, you can no longer communicate with neighbors because they do not speak English… I’ve heard police calls where I am, when they arrive on the scene of an accident, they can’t find out what happened until they get a translator to the scene. We are NO longer a melting pot of people assimilating into the American culture… we are more like a salad bowl with everyone living a different culture now and not wanting to be part of the American culture. At some point down the road, the American culture will be gone and we will be like the country that many left behind to come here…
To mamacat104: Your heart is in the right place, but you should not have bought into the leftist deceit of America being a nation of immigrants. That is nothing other than a ploy by the America-hating Left to encourage and facilitate even more destructive immigration into America.
The fact that the first inhabitants of America were Indians who emigrated here from Siberia does not make America a nation of immigrants. If the paleoanthropological theory is correct that mankind evolved in east Africa, then every country everywhere else is a nation of immigrants.
A “nation of immigrants” would resemble the UN, with multiple, distinctive divisions in language, law, dress, morality, customs, and history. There would be no American commonality. That is NOT America. The America that attracted immigrants was an American version of Britain, not of the “UN.”
Reject the Left’s claim of “nation of immigrants” for the lie that it is.
The White people Tribe need not apologize that they won the tribal battle for American land and wealth. Had we not arrived in America some other Indian tribe would have got the honor and might have earned the spoils of war in a less humane way,,,,,like the rape and beheading MS13 Indian tribes of today. Just read the bloody pyramid accounts of the human sacrifices to the snake god Quetzalcoatl the Spaniards (themselves taught violence a terrorism under previous 300 years of Muslim Rule before being civilized by Christianity) reported seeing when they landed in Mexico, not to mention human sacrifices of virgins,,,(so much for gender equality).
No surprises here.
Demographic was has been launched on white America some 50+ years ago, and everybody who dares to resist it or fight back gets under fire from the assailants and invaders. The fact that Laura has been attacked for stating the obvious is just another reminder that the war is going on.
Demographic warriors despise white America and they hate whites, oblivious to the fact that these have been whites who created the Western civilization and its most marvellous fruit, the United Stares of America. If you point out to them that no nation that was ruled by non-whites accomplished what whites in America did: individual freedom, prosperity, peace, justice, and domestic tranquillity (of course, some non-whites are trying to destruct these accomplishments), they are going to attack you, too.
Which proves that they are not our partners but enemies. So, in order for us to have any chance of group survival, we must start treating them as such.
she is right period dot end of story.
where is it written that i cant not personally like some one or some thing?
I wholeheartedly agree with these posters.
Only those who are traitors, much like Benedict Arnold, would criticize this posting.
The liberal loons are racist, how is that. My ethnic background is Greek. My Grandparents came to this Country legally in the early 1900’s. My Grandparents learned the language and flew the American flag on their porches. They worked and never took welfare from our Government. Oh and by the way liberal racists, I am dark complected / brown skinned, but I am an American. You liberals are racist against Laura Ingraham and you liberals are racists against me!
…..yes, and I’m noticing all of the “improvements” these people are making to the areas that they infest.
Caving to the culture war is as egregious as wilting under SJWs pressure. Advertisers, STAND up and “resist” the fascists advocating a boycott against you. I will always support your products as long as you have the backbone and foresight to see through the totalitarian dreams of uninformed, low information “Americans”….
Liberals don’t want to hear the truth, so they label people racist, white nationals, white Whatever….They throw these labels at anyone who disagrees with them.
The Democrats think America would be better off if it was no longer America.
Laura is just speaking the OBVIOUS. We have a Culture war not necessarily a COLOR war. These people that invade us have no desire to assimilate and the Democrat Socialists shout gleefully about “RACISM” as a means to control. My answer to nasty racists like Ted Lieu especially is ASSIMILATE and you will be American like any of us. PERIOD
There was a time in this country when a person could say what they thought, if you agreed with them, fine. If you did not agree, that was fine as well. If someone says something I don’t like, I either tell them I disagree or ignore them. On social media you will be attacked, the liberal left feels free behind a keyboard and computer screen to say whatever they please without consequence, they say things they would not dare say to your face. Some on the right attack as well, but the most vicious and vindictive is the left. They will never live and let live, they are on a search and destroy mission with everything that triggers them. That seems to be literally everything. It will not end well when they persist and get in the face of others as the Antifa extremists are doing. It makes me sick. Laura Ingraham has every right to say what she believes, I have every right to listen and agree. And I do.
Yes I see a change in our area a city of 24,000, where the illegals living in houses with 4 to 5 cars parked in front of there houses and half of the cars are junkers and the landscape is terrible and not kept up, you know that theres people sleeping in garages of these homes, as one is the owner and the rest help him make the payment. I go to the Doctors office and I have to pay for my health ins and pay a copay when I see the Dr, but these illegals come in with 3 kids and one in the stomach and sign in and no copay, as they are all on welfare and you call this fair for a tax paying citizen, come on you Liberals wise up.
Like most of the left’s inanity, this too shall pass.
Laura’s commentary is precisely on target. She said what I, and so many others, are deeply concerned about. The enablers of this infestation of traitors and haters of America have been and continue to be the “Dirty Dems.” Since the days of Andrew Jackson, these terrorists who parade under the banner of the Democratic Party, have been working insideously to tear-down and destroy the United States. They almost did it when they started the Civil War. They are still at it — them with their embracing of islamic hatred and socialist incompetence. I’d like Laura to ask this would-be, so-called socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez person if she realized that under the socialist engineering of society that she seems to hold so dear, she would be marked for elimination as an “undesirable.”
The Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization, must be DESTROYED NOW.
In reference to the sample boycott posts in above article. “Brian Tyler Cohen” How many of those products do you patronize ?? I’ll bet none ! Although being who you are I would think you probably use the “Ageless Male Max” product on a regular basis since you seem to have a set and mouth to go with them. yes I’m what is called a WASP !! “White Anglo-Saxon Protestant” and proud of it. Boycott me !!!!
“Under fire”? By whom? The same leftist media that hate America and agitatedly want the “America that we [Americans who take pride in being American] know and love [not to] exist anymore”? It’s like rapists objecting to laws against rape.
Immigration is THE most potent, and yet the least remediable, force undermining and destroying America. America is already divided into a two-language nation, Spanish and English, along with the deep cultural divide arising from that lingual separation.
We are NOT, as the Left has deceitfully made up, a “nation of immigrants.” We are, or were, the American version of Britain, effectively “British America,” an America founded and built on the basis of British race, religion, language, laws, morality, culture, history, and tradition.
That doesn’t mean that a “British” America can’t be tolerant, but it does mean that Americans can righteously object to the destructive change of their historic nation being wrought by foreigners and hate-America leftists.
They are trying to strap the world power MUZZLE on…….. Its been done before. Now its America’s turn to see if She will fight to be free. The only way to be free is truth empowering the fight. No one is seeking truth anymore.. Only opinions for others to agree, or disagree with. Traditional thought slowly sinks like a torpedoed ship in times like these. Truth. Who can give it?
It would appear the Tree of Liberty is drying up at the roots.. A re-nourishing can’t be far off.. And that is a pity.. It does not have to be that way, or does it?
Keep it up Libs and watch Laura’s ratings continue to rise. When will you learn that you have no effect on truly popular and truthful conservative hosts? Get a life already.
Given the game of identity politics that the lefty Dems like to play, I find it “rich” that they’re complaining about what Laura said, which is very true. Demographics in our country have changed due to immigration. Just because you don’t like Laura stating facts/a trend doesn’t make her a racist! In fact you lefty Dems are the most intolerant of anyone who doesn’t agree with your ideology! If not for outspoken conservatives like Laura we’d never hear both sides of an issue! And the last time i looked the countries that only allow/”tolerate” one point of view are communists, dictatorships, etc.
Her critics get a yawn from me. Overused and misused labels as usual from messes that don’t understand our first amendment. I’m with Laura.
It is widely known that Milton Friedman said a country cannot have open borders and a welfare state. Welfare is only one of the problems that immigration can make worse. The statement that America is a nation of immigrants is popular. That was true when illegal immigration was not an issue and worked to the benefit of the nation and the immigrants when there were jobs in the urban industrial areas and free land in the West. That developed both the nation and Americanized the immigrants. It was said that America was a melting pot in which its peoples were fused together. Later, America was called a salad bowl in which its peoples were together, but retained their identities. Following that, I called America a salad bar because the peoples had separate places. Now America has numerous problems such as education, crime, preferential treatment, welfare, and others which immigration interacts with in negative ways. It would be better to solve those problems and then immigrants would be entering a better prepared nation for them to arrive in. That would benefit the nation and the immigrants.