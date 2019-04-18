Laura Ingraham has done it again; Rappers want her head on a platter

Rappers like Snoop Dogg and The Game are angry with Laura Ingraham and want her to be fired.

Isn’t this like the 80th or 90th time somebody’s called for Ingraham’s booting from Fox News? In like, two months or something? Well, in like a year or so, really.

My gosh. The woman’s always ticking somebody off — LeBron James, David Hogg, Democrats. Now?

Now it’s Snoop Dogg, et al. Sigh. You know it’s bad when the rappers get riled. Especially the perennially stoned-as-ice Snoop.

Here's Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

Here’s what happened: In response to Ingraham’s recent segment on the recently deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle — who, with musician YG, was featured in a song dedicated to trashing President Donald Trump — The Game, a Los Angeles-based rapper, wrote this on Instagram: “So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here … @foxnews fires this disrespectful c— by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects [sic] your ratings, views etc.” Variety reported. “Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice!!!”

Oh, the irony. Calling a woman the c— word while demanding she be silenced for disrespect has to be one of life’s greatest ironies.

But in all fairness, The Game’s threat — “as long as I have a voice!!!” — isn’t as dastardly as it sounds. Type in “deaths of rappers” and Google recalls there was the murder of Seagram in July of 1996, at the age of 26; the murder of Tupac Shakur in September of 1996 at the age of 25; the murder of Yaki Kadafi in November of 1996, at the age of 19; and the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. in March of 1997, at the age of 24. Seems almost a tradition. Hussle, coincidentally enough, was shot and killed outside the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Murdered.

Enough said.

Anyhow, Snoop Dogg chimed in on The Game’s post and said, after speaking at the memorial service for Hussle, “I’m in.”

And as The Hill noted, Rapper T.I. also had some words to add about Ingraham’s televised discussion on Hussle.

“Neither of you [Ingraham or her guest, Raymond Arroyo] WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has,” T.I. wrote on Instagram. “EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful, demonic spirits.”

Rappers of the world unite.

Unite and fire Ingraham, it seems. At the least.

So what did Ingraham say that was oh so bad?

She spoke, in the wake of Hussle’s murder, about one of his final songs with a somewhat mocking tone. The song, released with rapper YG, was called “FDT” and its chorus was, wait for it, wait for it, “F— Donald Trump.”

OK. But seriously now. How can you not mock? If ever a song was made for mocking, “F— Donald Trump” is it.

“That’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham said on Fox. “The chorus that goes on and on, is that related to lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African-Americans?”

She said some more, but you get the idea. Once again, Ingraham’s job has been placed in the line of sight of an angry mob.

A little over a year ago, Ingraham recommended James just “shut up and dribble” and stop talking nonsensical politics — a sort of clever way of getting her point across in a way that ties to the title of one of her best-selling books, “Shut Up and Sing.” That created some angry responses.

Shortly after that, Ingraham publicly scolded then-emerging anti-NRA teen voice David Hogg for his “whines” about college rejections — after which Hogg turned angry tail and whined about Ingraham’s words. He launched a boycott, then another, of her Fox show.

What of freedom of speech, you ask?

Once again, Ingraham has evoked the ire of the left for speaking her mind — for doing her job. She is, after all, a television commentator, called by contract to weigh in on the news of the day in a way that grabs listeners’ attention and hauls in ratings for her employer. Once again: sigh. The left and its issues with free speech — with conservative speech, to be precise.

But the c— word. The f—word. The “F— Donald Trump” phrase. Those are all quite OK? Apparently.

Whoops. Better duck deep. There’s that mocking tone circling around again.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

