Laura Ingraham enjoys highest-rated month ever, despite Hogg-led boycotts

Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” just enjoyed its highest-rated and most-watched month to-date — this, despite Florida high school shooting survivor David Hogg’s call for a second boycott of the Fox News Channel show in mid-June.

Last month, “The Ingraham Angle” earned 2.654 million total viewers per night, with 544,000 of those coming from the key adults 25-54 demographic. Both of those Nielsen numbers are the best monthly averages Ingraham has seen since launching in late October 2017.

Ingraham’s TV ratings momentum hasn’t slowed since advertisers initially left her program over unkind remarks the conservative cable news host made about Hogg. Clearly, it has only picked up steam.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at The Wrap.

Thanks to all our viewers — and a great #IngrahamAngle production team! https://t.co/y7Di6Chpub — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 3, 2018

