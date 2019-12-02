Latest Poll

I have noticed that the majority of Democrats that I know have lost faith in the Democrat Party.
The Democrat Party is so consumed with their unjustified hate of our President Trump, that their hatred of Donald Trump, to the point they have abandoned all logic and reason.
They have abandoned their purpose of serving the people, for their insane hatred.
Their obedient useful idiot minions are exhibiting hateful violent, homicidal, or even genocidal desires. We see this in their senseless mass murders. 👿
Hate is the character of the evil one and his disciples.
Love is the character of Jesus and his disciples.
“But I say to you who hear, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you. To one who strikes you on the cheek, offer the other also,”
