Last Obama 'climate change' spending frenzy: $90M

Before leaving office, President Barack Obama is sneaking in one last attempt to fund his “global warming” agenda – a move that could cost American taxpayers another $90 million if he successfully persuades Asian cities to adopt his plan when he travels there during the last month of his second and final term.

The outgoing president’s push to throw millions into his exorbitant climate change initiative is a last-ditch effort to fund and keep his clean energy legacy before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. However, Obama’s final spending frenzy is nothing new.

“And that’s just the newest attempted infusion of cash to climate-related programs – several of which hang in the balance as the administration continues to review industry bids on separate projects launched in recent months,” WND reports.

According to a draft document governing the last proposed program dated December 13 that was released by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the taxpayer money Obama wants to spend will counter the effects of so-called global warming.

“[The initiative’s goal is to help the region to] mitigate, adapt to and recover from shocks and stresses caused by climate-induced events,” USAID disclosed.

The Obama administration’s latest environmental spending spree is nothing new, as the president has reportedly spent billions of taxpayer dollars to help fight “climate change” in America and scores of other countries around the world.

“USAID Resilient Cities Asia, as the initiative is known, would add yet another layer to the many dozens of U.S.-funded climate-related programs already under way in nearly 50 nations,” WND’s Steve Peacock explained. “The new initiative will complement existing efforts in urban areas across Asia, according to a draft Statement of Work, or SOW, which WND discovered through routine database research. The program’s particular angle is to provide assistance and services to secondary, rather than primary, Asian cities. Secondary cities typically cannot afford to prepare for and recover from catastrophic events purportedly caused by climate change, the agency says.”

Tapping into American dollars

The SOW pleads for America’s money because it claims that the funds don’t exist in Asia.

“[The U.S. and other governments must help because] Asia’s secondary cities often lack the human and financial resources, as well as the institutional capacity, to make strategic, climate-resilient investments,” the draft states.

Climate alarmism is used to summons in funding. even though it is not based on science – just conjecture.

“USAID cited a study pointing to the vulnerability of more than 520 million urban, Asian slum dwellers ‘to climate related hazards,’” Peacock relayed. “The agency said the study estimated that disasters caused by events such as sea-level rise, powerful storms, and flooding are likely to cost more than $50 billion annually.”

According to USAID, Asia’s climate-resilience efforts would not exist without three policies designed by Obama, as follows: “1) Climate Risk Management, which is covered by the White House’s Executive Order on Climate Resilient International Development 16; 2) USAID Sustainable Urban Services Policy (2013), which covers assistance to governments in building safer and more sustainable cities for the nearly 1.5 billion additional people who will live in cities by 2030 and; 3) USAID Climate Change and Development Strategy (2012-2016), which aims to enable countries to accelerate their transition to climate resilient, low emission, sustainable economic development.”

It is also maintained by USAID that it has slated to release a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) in January for USAID Resilient Cities Asia, noting that the enterprise is “subject to internal USAID approvals and the availability of funds.

The selected vendors carrying out the work must administer strategies “based on the availability and use of credible scientific information.”

However, only scientists on board with the climate change agenda are considered to provide credible data.

Numerous projects funded by the Obama administration in 2016 – in nations such as Colombia and Bangladesh – cost tens of millions in federal funding apiece – money that most taxpayers did not approve to be spent …. on projects they were not informed about.

