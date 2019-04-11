Larry Elder rips Media Matters for ‘fake headline’ on slavery comments: ‘I said no such thing!’

Talk radio host Larry Elder ripped Media Matters for America on Twitter Tuesday for misrepresenting remarks he made earlier on “Fox & Friends” about slavery reparations.

Mr. Elder, who is black, had explained on the Fox News show that he opposes slavery reparations because he believes too much time has passed since slavery and that it’s time to “move on.”

“What about Obama?” he said. “Obama’s mother — her ancestors owned slaves. His father is from Kenya. That area of Africa was a hot point for slave trading on the part of Africans enslaved by other Africans and then sold to European and Arab slavers by African chieftains. Does Obama pay a check, or does he get a check? I mean, the whole thing is absolutely absurd.”

Toward the end of his segment, Mr. Elder argued that left-wing policies have “made things worse” for the black community and that those policies are what need to be corrected.

“The welfare state has incentivized women to marry the government and allowed men to abandon their financial and moral responsibility,” he said. “And Obama said a kid without a father is five times more likely to be poor, nine times more likely to drop out of school, 20 times more likely to end up in jail. Let’s talk about what the welfare state has done to destabilize the black family. During slavery, a black kid was more likely to be born under a roof with his biological mother and biological father than today. That’s the problem, let’s deal with that.”

Media Matters, a left-wing nonprofit group, framed Mr. Elder’s argument as saying, “black families were better off as slaves.”

Mr. Elder fired back at the outlet for posting a #FakeHeadline.

Media Matters: "Fox & Friends guest Larry Elder–Black families were better off as slaves" I…SAID…NO…SUCH…THING!!!! WATCH/LISTEN FOR YOURSELF:https://t.co/HmEfJrDAcW#FakeHeadline — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 9, 2019

Multiple conservatives also came to Mr. Elder’s defense, saying Media Matters deliberately misrepresented his statements.

They never retract anything ever. It’s nothing more than a backwater propaganda cesspool staffed by barely literate partisans.

— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2019

Wow, this is outrageous. https://t.co/6krZbiQ92h

— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) April 9, 2019

Reminder that journalists like KFile, Darcy & Stelter routinely source & link to Media Matters as though it’s legitimate news outlet and not a Dem smear machine. https://t.co/hGcbpoy2Pv

— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2019

They are willfully dishonest hacks.

— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 9, 2019

