L.A. County hands $1.3B — Billion! — to illegals for welfare

llegals living in Los Angeles County were handed almost $1.3 billion in welfare payouts between the months of 2015 and 2016, Fox News reported, citing data.
That’s billion with a capital “B.”
That’s a quarter of what the county distributed to its entire needy population in those same months.
Liberals and government elitists always like to make the case that citizens ought to support some cheap-sounding fee- or tax-paying cause by grandly pronouncing, “It’s just the cost of a cup of coffee,” or “If everyone just gave up their Starbucks lattes, it’d pay for itself.”
Well, guess what $1.3 billion could pay for?
Los Angeles County is a massive draw for illegals, with more than a million flocking there and setting up home — and now we know why. Not only is it hallowed sanctuary ground; it’s also, apparently, taxpayer-dole-out central.
Look at this, from Robert Rector with the Heritage Foundation: “They get $3 in benefits for every $1 they spend,” he said, speaking of the costs of education, police, fire, medical and housing that illegals get, compared to what they pay back by way of taxes.
This isn’t conjecture. It’s based on analysis of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services database.
Among the findings: In 2015, more than 58,000 families received $602 million in benefits. In 2016, more than 64,000 families received $675 million.
It’s good to be an illegal, yes?
But the madness is statewide.
In 2013, the entire state of California spent a total of $25.3 billion on illegals — roughly $2,370 per U.S. citizen household, the Federal for American Immigration Reform reported.
Democrats, the ones fueling these taxpayer hand-outs, are completely off the rails.
Even in the wildest of dreaming, tapping citizen tax dollars to support those who shouldn’t be in the country in the first place is not sustainable economic policy.
But here’s the good news. President Donald Trump is now in the White House. And chief among his executive concerns is clamping the border, and reeling in sanctuary cities.
Thank goodness.
A country run by amnesty-loving Democrats, where taxes are stripped from citizens and distributed to illegals, is a country on a crash course for bankruptcy. After all, it doesn’t take long to get the word out whenever free money, free benefits and free stay-out-of-jail cards are up for offer.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
When is the giant earthquake coming that will make Communist Kalifornia part of the Pacific Ocean? Al Gore and the rest of the Communists there, will make good food for the sharks and the Barricuda!
The last taxpayer to leave California should leave the lights on. Maybe someone left will be able to see that their free ride is over. Go ahead vote whatever you want! There will be no one to pay for those voters you bought with working people’s money. I loved CA when I lived there in the early 70’s. Now it is just another Socialist Democrat playground. Kim Jong-Il may change that. Know this California Socialists, we, the working people of America, will not allow our states to bail you out. Take note Cook Countians!
The government should send them the bill and not pay one penny.
And if Ca comes with its hand out for a bail out Trump should tell them to go sit and swivel!
LA and Mexifornia will at some point find out that there is an end to giving people taxpayer money for welfare and related. Eventually, the taxpayers will flee or revolt, and the money will dry up and debt will accrue and then who will be expected to pay..? The picture above is a very accurate representation: Money for nothin’.
Hate to somewhat disagree with you, but here’s the real situation. True Californians are either departing the state or they’re too old to move and are living out their retirement (my parents are an example of the latter). I would guess at least 60% of the current population has been there less than 10 years, and more are coming every day; both illegally and many from other states seeking fame and fortune in the entertainment business or IT industry. Regardless, it doesn’t even resemble the state my wife and I grew up in.
And for all those who complain about droughts, California is predominately an ARRID state, meaning it don’t rain there much (unless one looks at the northern coastal area). The reason CA has a problem with water is because there is over 39 million people, but it has an infrastructure that is only capable of supporting say 20 million or so because environmentalists refuse to allow the construction of new water retention facilities. But then that is the idiocy of liberal politics, right?
Then all those idiots that flock there for holly weird or IT work are dunces, for propping up this imo Commie regime.
$1.3b to illegals while CA infrastructure fails in spite of being warned for 12 years that the Oroville spillway was eroding. They voted again for Moonbeam, and this is what they get.
And this is why, after 53 years, my wife and I departed Mexifornistan for good!
The recipients should be directed to the celebrities residences for support!
Exactly. Let all the uber rich holly weird elite PAY for supporting them..
Demented Democrats know everything better than the rest of us. Democrats especially know better how to spend our money. Giving unvetted Muslim rapists, criminals, and terrorists welfare as soon as they arrive (as AG Lynch threatened the states) and giving illegal felon invaders welfare is what Democrats do, while they violate federal law and do not work with ICE and Homeland Security in their sanctuary cities.
And so, as the illegals race to the Sanctuary Fruit and Nuts State, a long wagon train out of the State of tax-payers follows the unusual call of “Wagon’s East!”
I am yet again saying WHEN trump builds that bloody wall on our border, HE SHOULD wrap it around CA as well..
this is sick
why would an illegal ever get anything.. this makes no sense
truthteller
its all part of the plan to bring america to her knees and transform her into a welfare state run by leftist elite scumbags.
Because, truthteller, the lousy COMMUCRATS are using “free stuff” to BUY the votes these illegal PARASITES should not be casting in the FIRST PLACE! Can you say MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD? I knew that you could! How do you think that lousy, lying piece of EXCREMENT OBAMA managed to get elected–TWICE?
And cause for the longest time, Libtards have kept whining that the 14th amendment DOES give these invaders the right to suck our budget dry, and too many coward judges have been bullied into agreeing with them.
And I’m quite sure that the “leaders” in the People’s Republik of Kalifornia expect ALL us American taxpayers to pick up the tab for this largesse. This is what I’ve been saying all along–the HIDDEN COSTS of these PARASITES sucking up taxpayer-paid benefits is BANKRUPTING this country, and it needs to STOP.
The Federal govt. needs to call California to account for their IMPROPER USE of welfare programs, and cut OFF funding them until they start obeying the rules, which is that people in the country ILLEGALLY do NOT get taxpayer paid benefits. PERIOD. I’m betting they won’t be feeling NEARLY so generous, if they lose the ability to use OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY to pay for it!
But all the rabid libtard media, will say “These unfortunate souls are actually helping our economy”..
Exactly how?
Wow! Do you think the residents of Lefty-Loonyville, nee California, who actually work for a living and pay some of the highest taxes, with one of the highest costs of living, in the world, even know about this? The gazillionaires in Silicon Valley, evidently all Lefty-Loonies themselves, don’t care because such outrageous fiscal wantonness doesn’t affect their six and seven zero incomes. How about the rest, though? It seems their only option is to leave the State, since they are in an ever-shrinking minority. Sooner or later, though, this insane giveaway will collapse an already stumbling economy. The rest of us must not allow the Feds to bail them out.
[Wow! Do you think the residents of Lefty-Loonyville, nee California, who actually work for a living and pay some of the highest taxes, with one of the highest costs of living, in the world, even know about this?]
Of course they must.. THEY VOTE in the idiots doing these payments..