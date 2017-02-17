Kudos to President Trump for calling out fake news and the alt-left media that reports it

Donald Trump is right — the alt-left fake news media are out of control.
“The press has become so dishonest,” he said today, “that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people.”
The pampered pukes have been lying for a long time — just ask the New England Patriots about their “BITTER END.” But this week’s deluge of fake news has just been totally over the top. Trump singled out Wednesday’s New York Times page-one story about the “repeated contacts” of Trump campaign aides with Russians.
That, he said, was “fake news.” And then there was yesterday’s Wall Street Journal front-page non-story, “Spies Keep Intelligence from Trump.”
“Almost as disgraceful,” the president said.
Let’s start with the Times story, which was a rehash of a story last month which was itself a rehash of a story in October.
Third paragraph: “The officials interviewed in recent weeks said that, so far, they had seen no evidence of such cooperation.”
So Obama’s stooges were tapping the phones of Trump aides during the campaign — imagine Nixon doing that to McGovern! But they turned up nothing. “So far.” I like that, “so far.”
But wait, the FBI is “sifting through … troves of previous intercepted communications.”
Any conversations about Trump? “It is also unclear.”
The officials, the Times said, “would not disclose many details.” Call me a cynic, but considering these tax-fattened desk jockeys were breaking the law in even leaking this nothingness, I’m guessing if they had any dirt they would have put it out, instantly.
Then the Times brought up the discredited golden showers story from fake news CNN, which the president today renamed “very fake CNN.”
The alt-left always loads these tall tales with caveats. There’s at least one graf that admits that there is no there there. Here’s the Times’ CYA on the golden-showers story:
“The FBI has spent several months investigating the leads in the dossier, but has yet to confirm any of its most explosive claims.”
So far, I guess the Times would say. That CNN report, by the way, was authored in part by Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame. His son, Jacob, now works for the Times. The other night, at a fashion show in NYC, the younger Bernstein called First Lady Melania Trump a “hooker.”
A hooker. All the news that’s fit to print, right? The Times “reprimanded” him. What if he’d called Moochelle Obama a “hooker?”
Then there was the Wall Street Journal story. It reads like something that some Langley or Foggy Bottom hack slurred out after three drinks at a Georgetown cocktail party. Instead of whispering to the bartender to cut off the Valerie Plame wannabe, they ran to the telephone and phoned in their own fake news.
Here’s the Journal’s there-is-no-there-there paragraph:
“It wasn’t clear Wednesday how many times officials have held back information from Mr. Trump.”
Or, as the White House put it, “There is nothing that leads us to believe that this is an accurate account of what is actually happening.”
Earlier this week, there were reports that the Journal reporters were angry that they weren’t being allowed to print as much fake news as the other kids. So they were given just enough rope to hang themselves.
Trump’s right though. It’s all of these people. He mentioned Don Lemon’s CNN show. Its ratings are lower than whale excrement. He was drunk on live TV New Year’s Eve.
It’s the Washington Post. They have a fact-checker who last week tweeted out a link to a story that cited a fake TV ad that Donald Trump’s father supposedly made.
The fake-news story he linked to had been written by Sid Blumenthal, Hillary Clinton’s Rasputin, the drunk driver so sleazy even Obama found him too unsavory to work in his administration.
Not only are these people dishonest, they are stupid. Who in their right mind would believe anything Sid Blumenthal said or wrote?
Trump said, “They will not tell the truth.”
And that’s the truth.
Kudos to President Trump for calling out fake news and the alt-left media that reports it,
Good for him! I hope he will keep calling out these VERMIN for the LIARS they are, so people will realize that really NOTHING they say or print is actual, reliable NEWS.
They have SO disgraced and discredited THEMSELVES with their blatantly biased propagandizing for the Left, not to mention their HYSTERICAL attacks on Trump ever since he won the Republican nomination, that NOBODY should take them seriously as “news” organizations. They are the propaganda ministry for the COMMUCRAT Party, PERIOD, and simply say or print anything the Commucrats TELL them to try to pass off on the gullible as “news”.
Yahoo this morning picked up a story from “The Hive” that trumpeted, “Donald Trump may have just committed an impeachable offense.” Because the Chinese announced they are granting trademark registration for Trump to be able to use his own name on any properties built there–something the Trump organization has been battling in the courts for EONS because some slick Chinese operator appropriated their trademark.
As for its being an “impeachable offense” as they so GLEEFULLY announced, Obama committed “impeachable offenses” on a DAILY BASIS throughout his Presidency, and nobody impeached HIM because they didn’t have the votes to do it, and the IDIOT DEMS had better realize THEY don’t have the votes to do it, either.
And i thought it was telling when he said “Something is off when the press have a lower “Respected” rating than congress..
The press and media were meant to be another check on government. As it is now, the press and mainstream media are an arm of the DemonicRat Party.
I grew up with Huntley/Brinkley and Cronkite. I don’t see anyone that meets their standard of journalist/reporter today. They “reported” the news. They did not “make the news” they wanted to report. As viewers, we had no idea what any of these 3 reporters “personal” politics were. After Cronkite retire, it came as a total shock to me that he was a “far left” liberal. Today’s media wear their politics on their forehead like a badge of honor and try to shove their personal beliefs down our throats. This is not professional.
Also, they fell they have a “right” to know the news before it happens – in their attempt to be the first to tell the news and put their spin on it. I would like for the president to do a press conference and make an announcement without the press telling me in advance what he’s going to say. “Any” president would be wise to keep military maneuvers secret or today’s media will announce it before the “news” even happens!!
Haven’t seen anything like this since Agnew and most of us know what happened to him. Hope the same thing doesn’t happen to Trump.
Is anyone noting the sudden lack of troll posts? Yes, the left is definitely going back under the rocks they slithered out from under.