Kudos to President Trump for calling out fake news and the alt-left media that reports it

Donald Trump is right — the alt-left fake news media are out of control.

“The press has become so dishonest,” he said today, “that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people.”

The pampered pukes have been lying for a long time — just ask the New England Patriots about their “BITTER END.” But this week’s deluge of fake news has just been totally over the top. Trump singled out Wednesday’s New York Times page-one story about the “repeated contacts” of Trump campaign aides with Russians.

That, he said, was “fake news.” And then there was yesterday’s Wall Street Journal front-page non-story, “Spies Keep Intelligence from Trump.”

“Almost as disgraceful,” the president said.

Let’s start with the Times story, which was a rehash of a story last month which was itself a rehash of a story in October.

Third paragraph: “The officials interviewed in recent weeks said that, so far, they had seen no evidence of such cooperation.”

So Obama’s stooges were tapping the phones of Trump aides during the campaign — imagine Nixon doing that to McGovern! But they turned up nothing. “So far.” I like that, “so far.”

But wait, the FBI is “sifting through … troves of previous intercepted communications.”

Any conversations about Trump? “It is also unclear.”

The officials, the Times said, “would not disclose many details.” Call me a cynic, but considering these tax-fattened desk jockeys were breaking the law in even leaking this nothingness, I’m guessing if they had any dirt they would have put it out, instantly.

Then the Times brought up the discredited golden showers story from fake news CNN, which the president today renamed “very fake CNN.”

The alt-left always loads these tall tales with caveats. There’s at least one graf that admits that there is no there there. Here’s the Times’ CYA on the golden-showers story:

“The FBI has spent several months investigating the leads in the dossier, but has yet to confirm any of its most explosive claims.”

So far, I guess the Times would say. That CNN report, by the way, was authored in part by Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame. His son, Jacob, now works for the Times. The other night, at a fashion show in NYC, the younger Bernstein called First Lady Melania Trump a “hooker.”

A hooker. All the news that’s fit to print, right? The Times “reprimanded” him. What if he’d called Moochelle Obama a “hooker?”

Then there was the Wall Street Journal story. It reads like something that some Langley or Foggy Bottom hack slurred out after three drinks at a Georgetown cocktail party. Instead of whispering to the bartender to cut off the Valerie Plame wannabe, they ran to the telephone and phoned in their own fake news.

Here’s the Journal’s there-is-no-there-there paragraph:

“It wasn’t clear Wednesday how many times officials have held back information from Mr. Trump.”

Or, as the White House put it, “There is nothing that leads us to believe that this is an accurate account of what is actually happening.”

Earlier this week, there were reports that the Journal reporters were angry that they weren’t being allowed to print as much fake news as the other kids. So they were given just enough rope to hang themselves.

Trump’s right though. It’s all of these people. He mentioned Don Lemon’s CNN show. Its ratings are lower than whale excrement. He was drunk on live TV New Year’s Eve.

It’s the Washington Post. They have a fact-checker who last week tweeted out a link to a story that cited a fake TV ad that Donald Trump’s father supposedly made.

The fake-news story he linked to had been written by Sid Blumenthal, Hillary Clinton’s Rasputin, the drunk driver so sleazy even Obama found him too unsavory to work in his administration.

Not only are these people dishonest, they are stupid. Who in their right mind would believe anything Sid Blumenthal said or wrote?

Trump said, “They will not tell the truth.”

And that’s the truth.

