Kudlow: White House ‘looking at’ Greenland purchase

The Trump administration is “looking at” buying Greenland, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday.

“It’s developing. We’re looking at it. We don’t know,” he said on Fox News Sunday.

“Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place up there and they got a lot of valuable minerals,” Kudlow added.

Kudlow’s remarks confirmed reports that week that Trump is fascinated by the idea of buying Greenland.

The report drew rebuffs from Scandinavian leaders, with Denmark’s former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen tweeting, “It must be an April Fools Day joke…but totally out of season.”

Greenland’s Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger said, “We are open for business, but we’re not for sale.”

Kudlow’s remarks had an air of playfulness, with the economic adviser saying, “Maybe I’ll run the central bank.”

“I don’t want to predict an outcome,” he told Fox host Dana Perino. “I’m just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings