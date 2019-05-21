Home » News

Kshama Sawant, Seattle councilwoman, mulls ‘raised flower beds’ to deter drive-by shootings

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:40 am May 21, 2019
10

Kshama Sawant

Seattle city councilwoman has asked the Seattle Department of Transportation to consider “raised flower beds or speed bumps” to deter drive-by shootings.

The Socialist Alternative party member recently told peers that while she desires to ban “semi-automatic weapons” as a means of mitigating such crimes, a partial alternative may include raised flower beds.

“I personally understand and share the anxiety of my neighbors and desire for safe neighborhoods for our families, especially for our children,” she said, a local NBC affiliate reported May 16. “We need common sense to gun-control measures like banning semi-automatic weapons to prevent gun violence incidents like the one that happened at 28th and Jackson in the central district on Friday night.” “Several city residents have also reached out to us with proposals to address the incidents of gun violence, including concrete changes to public space usage and vehicular traffic, which they believe could have a positive impact and help reduce the incidents of drive-by shootings,” she continued. “For example, community members are advocating for traffic-calming measures like raised flower beds or speed bumps on 21st Avenue where there have been three drive-by shootings during the current school year.”

The 45-year-old also acknowledged that “environmental design and gun control measures will be insufficient if the overarching problems faced by our society remain unaddressed,” the network reported.

Seattle Police Department has responded to shootings with beefed up patrols in the Central District and areas plagued with similar criminal activity.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (4 votes cast)
Kshama Sawant, Seattle councilwoman, mulls 'raised flower beds' to deter drive-by shootings, 1.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



10 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
1:03 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:03 pm

Well, you can’t lock the re-offending perps up. That would be racist. It would be cheaper to either home study all the kids or supply full body armor for them.
Or just dump this trouble making socialist pol and let the police do their jobs.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (5 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:04 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Yea. Heaven forbid we actually, ya know, GET TOUGH ON CROOKS.
    Why that would be TOO logical.. Can’t have that, now, can we?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
      minaka
      minaka
      4:44 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      It’s weird how flower beds, taking guns from the law abiding and handing idlers Welfare monies all occur to lefties as a “solution” rather than gee, locking up the small percentage of repeat criminals for good! All that window dressing to avoid having to admit the color of crime in Chiraq is black.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Dronejockey
Dronejockey
1:26 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:26 pm

Wow, and I thought Denver was pathetic. Seattle could give lessons in stupid.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

fromo1946
fromo1946
1:30 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Where are these Snowflakes coming from?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    440volt
    440volt
    2:07 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    Oregon and Kalifornistan for the most part, but everywhere. Started with that crap-rock style called grunge. Crips and Bloods soon followed, then the WTO riots drew more.
    I used to have to commute to Seattle. When you work on ships your employment options have to include going to where the ship is at. Those days are in the distant past (1998). Haven’t been back to the sewer that is Seattle since. And don’t miss it. So far we haven’t had to repel hoards of socialists from the peninsula I live on. So far.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
capricorn1
capricorn1
2:27 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:27 pm

the country is turning into a episode of the 3 stooges , full blown morons in places of power.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    2:53 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    “the country is turning into a episode of the 3 stooges”, LMAO!! But I think you’re giving her far more credit than she deserves and offending the 3 Stooges. What did I just read because it was totally incomprehensible? What will her next suggestion be-safe spaces and emotional support animals for gang bangers? And just think, she’s
    a Seattle city councilwoman which means there are people in Seattle who cast their votes for her. That fact alone may be more horrifying than raised flower beds or speed bumps!!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
thedove
thedove
3:31 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:31 pm

Well, if the structures make the drive-by criminals slow down, maybe their aim will improve, and they won’t hit innocent children.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    minaka
    minaka
    4:39 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Do you think the party of late abortion and if it fails, post-birth murder cares about innocent children?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply