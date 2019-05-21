Kshama Sawant, Seattle councilwoman, mulls ‘raised flower beds’ to deter drive-by shootings

Seattle city councilwoman has asked the Seattle Department of Transportation to consider “raised flower beds or speed bumps” to deter drive-by shootings.

The Socialist Alternative party member recently told peers that while she desires to ban “semi-automatic weapons” as a means of mitigating such crimes, a partial alternative may include raised flower beds.

“I personally understand and share the anxiety of my neighbors and desire for safe neighborhoods for our families, especially for our children,” she said, a local NBC affiliate reported May 16. “We need common sense to gun-control measures like banning semi-automatic weapons to prevent gun violence incidents like the one that happened at 28th and Jackson in the central district on Friday night.” “Several city residents have also reached out to us with proposals to address the incidents of gun violence, including concrete changes to public space usage and vehicular traffic, which they believe could have a positive impact and help reduce the incidents of drive-by shootings,” she continued. “For example, community members are advocating for traffic-calming measures like raised flower beds or speed bumps on 21st Avenue where there have been three drive-by shootings during the current school year.”

The 45-year-old also acknowledged that “environmental design and gun control measures will be insufficient if the overarching problems faced by our society remain unaddressed,” the network reported.

Seattle Police Department has responded to shootings with beefed up patrols in the Central District and areas plagued with similar criminal activity.

