Kristian Saucier, ex-Navy sailor pardoned by Trump, sets legal sights on Barack Obama, James Comey

Former President Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and the U.S. Department of Justice are in the legal crosshairs of ex-Navy sailor Kristian Saucier.
The former machinist mate who spent one year in federal prison for unauthorized photos taken aboard a nuclear submarine is seeking legal recourse due to unequal protection of the law. Mr. Saucier claims prosecuting authorities made an example of him — he pleaded guilty to unauthorized detention of defense information while aboard the USS Alexandria — while legally excusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s decision to maintain a secret email server.
“They interpreted the law in my case to say it was criminal, but they didn’t prosecute Hillary Clinton,” Mr. Saucier told Fox News on Monday. “Hillary is still walking free. Two guys on my ship did the same thing and weren’t treated as criminals. We want them to correct the wrong. … My case was usually something handled by military courts.”
Ronald Daigle, the Vermont man’s attorney, told the network that a lawsuit will likely be filed in Manhattan as soon as a six-month waiting period passes.
A notice of intent was sent to the Justice Department and others in December.
“We’ll highlight the differences in the way Hillary Clinton was prosecuted and how my client was prosecuted,” Mr. Daigle told Fox. “We’re seeking to cast a light on this to show that there’s a two-tier justice system and we want it to be corrected.”
Mr. Saucier, 31, said his guilty plea led to repossessed vehicles and home foreclosure. It wasn’t until President Trump’s pardon in March that his life started to improve.
“Things are starting to go in the right direction,” he said. “I work with a group of really great people, I get to use my skills set.”
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in March that Mr. Saucier “has been recognized by his fellow service members for his dedication, skill and patriotic spirit.”
Good luck. You will need it!
I can’t argue with his logic at all. Instead of going through the uniform code of military justice (UCMJ) the DOJ charged him for mishandling classified information. He was then sentenced to prison. However; the FBI has established that mishandling of classified information isn’t something the government prosecutes…if you last name is Clinton.
I agree–there doesn’t seem that the same DOJ exercised equal justice by throwing the book at an enlisted man…while waiving all prosecution for repeatedly “carelessly handling” HIGHLY classified document…and having her maid retrieve Top-secret (TS) and code-word classified document from Hillary’s skiff–because Hillary didn’t want to go and retrieve them. I’m going to bet that in at least some instance, Her Highness had said maid read the documents to Her. This is on TOP of Princess Hillary sending & receiving TS documents on an unclassified server.
I say…go for it young man. I’m looking forward to the public disclosure during discovery. If the DOJ & FBI can’t make these documents Hillary handled public…for security reasons, it pretty much proves this man’s point.