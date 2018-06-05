Kristian Saucier, ex-Navy sailor pardoned by Trump, sets legal sights on Barack Obama, James Comey

Former President Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and the U.S. Department of Justice are in the legal crosshairs of ex-Navy sailor Kristian Saucier.

The former machinist mate who spent one year in federal prison for unauthorized photos taken aboard a nuclear submarine is seeking legal recourse due to unequal protection of the law. Mr. Saucier claims prosecuting authorities made an example of him — he pleaded guilty to unauthorized detention of defense information while aboard the USS Alexandria — while legally excusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s decision to maintain a secret email server.

“They interpreted the law in my case to say it was criminal, but they didn’t prosecute Hillary Clinton,” Mr. Saucier told Fox News on Monday. “Hillary is still walking free. Two guys on my ship did the same thing and weren’t treated as criminals. We want them to correct the wrong. … My case was usually something handled by military courts.”

Ronald Daigle, the Vermont man’s attorney, told the network that a lawsuit will likely be filed in Manhattan as soon as a six-month waiting period passes.

A notice of intent was sent to the Justice Department and others in December.

“We’ll highlight the differences in the way Hillary Clinton was prosecuted and how my client was prosecuted,” Mr. Daigle told Fox. “We’re seeking to cast a light on this to show that there’s a two-tier justice system and we want it to be corrected.”

Mr. Saucier, 31, said his guilty plea led to repossessed vehicles and home foreclosure. It wasn’t until President Trump’s pardon in March that his life started to improve.

“Things are starting to go in the right direction,” he said. “I work with a group of really great people, I get to use my skills set.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in March that Mr. Saucier “has been recognized by his fellow service members for his dedication, skill and patriotic spirit.”

