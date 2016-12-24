'Know thy enemy' and let us shoot at them

A retired U.S. Army colonel says he was pleased to learn the busy transition team for President-elect Donald Trump is analyzing the Pentagon’s restrictive rules of engagement for service members in combat.

An immigration analyst, meanwhile, is hopeful the Dept. of Homeland Security, under a Trump administration, will understand the dangers of unfettered Islamic immigration.

Trump blasted the rules of engagement, which stipulate when and why the trigger can be pulled, on the campaign trail, and a report from National Public Radio stated that the transition team is weighing whether to loosen those restrictions.

“ISIS doesn’t play by the rules of the Geneva Accord,” says Bob Maginnis, who retired from the Army and now analyzes national security issues at the Family Research Council.

“What ISIS does,” he says, “is hide behind innocent people.”

The Pentagon correspondent for NPR reported the transition team is asking about “restrictions” and “limitations” placed on the military by the Obama administration in places such as Iraq and Syria.

The rules affect special operations troops on the ground right now, and there is discussion under way over not just when they can to pull the trigger but how close they can move to the frontlines.

The reliably left-wing news network has covered the issue in the past as troops engage the enemy overseas.

“Soldiers say rules of engagement hinder them,” an NPR headline from 2009 reads.

Recalling the president-elect’s campaign speeches, Maginnis says Trump was right when he criticized the United States for telling the terrorists when bombs were about to drop, which allows the ISIS fighters to dig in and take cover, or to flee and escape.

Restrictive rules for firing a weapon also allow the enemy to escape, he says.

“I’m afraid these Jihadis are willing to die and take anyone with them,” Maginnis says. “We should accommodate them in dying.”

On the home front, meanwhile, Ira Mehlman of pro-immigration enforcement group FAIR says America should have been paying attention this week when a suspected terrorist drove a semi-truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. The attack killed 12 and injured more than 40.

“The attack in Berlin,” points out Mehlman, “was carried out apparently by somebody who had been admitted to Europe as a refugee.”

German authorities are searching for a 24-year-old Tunisian man who is said to have several aliases and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The man was being investigated by German authorities who tried – but failed – to have him deported from the country as a terrorist threat, Fox News reported.

Much like Germany, there is currently no system in place to thoroughly investigate the refugees coming to the United States, Mehlman says, and if they can’t be vetted properly, then it doesn’t make sense to let them in.

“And take the chance that nothing is going to happen,” he says.

The public learned about that background check last year after Tashfeen Malik (pictured above), the wife who helped her husband slaughter their San Bernadino co-workers last December, was asked “Do you seek to engage in terrorist activities” and “Are you a member of a terrorist organization?” on her visa application.

Mehlman says he believes retired U.S. Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s choice to head Homeland Security, understands the threat that Islamic terrorism poses to the United States.

