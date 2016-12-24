'Know thy enemy' and let us shoot at them

A retired U.S. Army colonel says he was pleased to learn the busy transition team for President-elect Donald Trump is analyzing the Pentagon’s restrictive rules of engagement for service members in combat.
An immigration analyst, meanwhile, is hopeful the Dept. of Homeland Security, under a Trump administration, will understand the dangers of unfettered Islamic immigration.
Trump blasted the rules of engagement, which stipulate when and why the trigger can be pulled, on the campaign trail, and a report from National Public Radio stated that the transition team is weighing whether to loosen those restrictions.
“ISIS doesn’t play by the rules of the Geneva Accord,” says Bob Maginnis, who retired from the Army and now analyzes national security issues at the Family Research Council.
“What ISIS does,” he says, “is hide behind innocent people.”
The Pentagon correspondent for NPR reported the transition team is asking about “restrictions” and “limitations” placed on the military by the Obama administration in places such as Iraq and Syria.
The rules affect special operations troops on the ground right now, and there is discussion under way over not just when they can to pull the trigger but how close they can move to the frontlines.
The reliably left-wing news network has covered the issue in the past as troops engage the enemy overseas.
“Soldiers say rules of engagement hinder them,” an NPR headline from 2009 reads.
Recalling the president-elect’s campaign speeches, Maginnis says Trump was right when he criticized the United States for telling the terrorists when bombs were about to drop, which allows the ISIS fighters to dig in and take cover, or to flee and escape.
Restrictive rules for firing a weapon also allow the enemy to escape, he says.
“I’m afraid these Jihadis are willing to die and take anyone with them,” Maginnis says. “We should accommodate them in dying.”
On the home front, meanwhile, Ira Mehlman of pro-immigration enforcement group FAIR says America should have been paying attention this week when a suspected terrorist drove a semi-truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. The attack killed 12 and injured more than 40.
“The attack in Berlin,” points out Mehlman, “was carried out apparently by somebody who had been admitted to Europe as a refugee.”
German authorities are searching for a 24-year-old Tunisian man who is said to have several aliases and is considered “armed and dangerous.”
The man was being investigated by German authorities who tried – but failed – to have him deported from the country as a terrorist threat, Fox News reported.
Much like Germany, there is currently no system in place to thoroughly investigate the refugees coming to the United States, Mehlman says, and if they can’t be vetted properly, then it doesn’t make sense to let them in.
“And take the chance that nothing is going to happen,” he says.
The public learned about that background check last year after Tashfeen Malik (pictured above), the wife who helped her husband slaughter their San Bernadino co-workers last December, was asked “Do you seek to engage in terrorist activities” and “Are you a member of a terrorist organization?” on her visa application.
Mehlman says he believes retired U.S. Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s choice to head Homeland Security, understands the threat that Islamic terrorism poses to the United States.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
'Know thy enemy' and let us shoot at them,
The Geneva Convention has provisions for fair treatment of captured enemy UNIFORMED combatants. This is not semantics. A normal standing army wears a uniform. If we capture an enemy soldier, then they get medical attention, shelter, and three square meals. We agreed to that and it makes sense. It makes the enemy more likely to surrender.
Non-uniformed combatants (terrorists) are very much *NOT* protected by the Geneva Convention. They blur the line between combatant and civilian, and cause us to kill civilians out of necessity. We don’t need that. It makes us look like the bad guy and we’re not.
When we captured soldiers from Iraq, we treated them better than they were treated in their own army. And after the war we let them all free. War’s over, goodbye.
But when we capture a terrorist hiding out in a daycare or a hospital, they are not regular soldiers and do not deserve special treatment. By definition, these thugs have no respect for life, even the lives of their own countrymen. They don’t deserve the same treatment as proper soldiers.
I agree completely, DrGadget. I am so glad to hear that President Trump is going to allow our soldiers to remove the kid gloves, and the orange tips from their rifles. Our soldiers SHOULD be feared by the enemy–that’s what saves AMERICAN lives; and war SHOULD be horrible–that’s what makes it something to be avoided.
Look at how QUICK we won WW2, all cause we BOMBED the frak out of the enemy where EVER they were, even if they were surrounded by civilians…
It took 4 years from the date the US entered, to neutralize BOTH Japan and Germany. YET we are still embroiled with Islamic extremism 20_ years later..
WE must also recognize, however, that America has not faced any enemy adhering to the rules of the Geneva Convention since WW II (when the Germans and Italians gave it only partial adherence). The lie generals keep telling is that it protects American troops but ask those who were captured in Korea or Vietnam, etc and you’ll hear BS called loudly.
The current RoE are go further and are based on liberal fictions about how wars “should be conducted” which have no relationship to either the reality of combat or the survival of our combat troops in the field.
Amen, DrGadget! In previous wars, any enemy combatant caught in civilian clothes was subject to being summarily executed as a SPY. NO “due process”, NO Geneva Convention. You are quite right that we are not obligated to treat these murderous SAVAGES as one would treat uniformed troops of a legitimate army.
With Mullah Obama in charge of things, every time one of OUR guys so much as bruises one of theirs, he/she is subject to endless investigation and even court martial. That is LUDICROUS and needs to stop! If I were the one in command, these VERMIN would NEVER be taken prisoner, if you know what I mean. I said when they first started sending “prisoners” to GITMO that this was a BIG mistake and they would become nothing but a PROBLEM. They should NEVER have been taken prisoner, much less transported to a prison with multi-million dollar SOCCER FIELDS for their amusement, special meals, etc. etc. That’s why our troops have GUNS–to avoid this sort of problem!
And for the life of me, i cannot understand the insanity of LETTING locals in Iraq/afgan GUARD OUR BASES or even work on them, when we have TIME AFTER TIME< seen them be turn coats and KILL our troops??!??!!??!
I certainly hope we can get rid of the restrictive rules of engagement that get our own people killed and let the enemy escape — to kill more people. The ROEs we have now are responsible for more deaths than we would have had without them.
Also, technically speaking, the Geneva Conventions apply only to those entities (nations, governments, etc.) that have signed on to them. Terrorists — and in fact most of the countries they originate in — never signed on.
Very similar ROE in Nam added a lot of names to ‘The Wall”.
Dems don’t ever learn,unless they want our troops killed.
That’s what happens when you let politicians and bureaucrats micromanage the military, hit912. That should NEVER HAPPEN, because these people are NOT COMPETENT to command troops, and their meddling only results in getting a lot of people killed or injured unnecessarily.
[That’s what happens when you let politicians and bureaucrats micromanage the military, hit912. That should NEVER HAPPEN, because these people are NOT COMPETENT to command troops, and their meddling only results in getting a lot of people killed or injured unnecessarily.]
This is why i have always felt that for ALL federal positions that can/do have influence on the military, those positions should have a MINIMUM Prior military service time requirement. Say 4 years for senators, 3 for house of reps and 6 for Potus.
THAT WAY they actually KNOW what their decisions will be impacting..
When immigrants first came to this country, they stayed on Ellis Island until they were cleared. If they had a health condition, they were sent back. They were very thoroughly investigated before they could leave Ellis Island. Why can’t we bring this back? If not Ellis Island, then GITMO or some reasonable facsimile. They are now just walking in, flying in, boating in, whatever and given food, medical, schooling, welfare checks, Section 8 housing, etc. It is way beyond ridiculous and we don’t know who is going to turn on us like a rabid dog!
I agree. BRING back Ellis island, and take over Alcatraz too.. That way we have 2 spots, one on each coast!
I still believe in General George Patton’s way to engage the enemy, “dont think it is a good thing to give ones life for their country instead let the enemy give his life for his! Also take the decision making away from the arm chair leaders for firing orders and give them back to the soldier in the field.
Regardless of the HYSTERICAL attacks by the LOONY LEFT on our President-Elect, they certainly can’t fault his WORK ETHIC (something Obama NEVER possessed, and indeed, knows NOTHING about!) He has ALREADY accomplished more good for this country that that crazy SOCIOPATH currently occupying our white House has done in his 8 YEARS of havoc and destruction.
I’m very happy to hear that Trump is already at work on Obama’s BS “rules of engagement” which are designed to hamstring our troops, protect Obama’s Muslim pals and get OUR guys needlessly killed! Trump seems to have a real good head on his shoulders, when it comes to setting priorities, doesn’t he!
Bottom line, ANY “rules of engagement” that hamper our guys from taking the fight to the enemy and bringing this interminable war to an END are giving aid and comfort to our enemies, and THAT is called TREASON.
I would suggest that unless they spent at least a year in combat under combat conditions, no politician should have any right to legislate rules of engagement.
Sunshine, see my above reply to Teabag for my thoughts on that subject..