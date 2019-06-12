Kirsten Gillibrand: Pro-life Americans, like racist judges, are unacceptable

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says Americans who hold pro-life positions are akin to “racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic” judges.

The New York Democrat appeared to differentiate herself from a pack of 2020 presidential hopefuls by demonizing millions of pro-life citizens. She told the Des Moines Register that “moral clarity” dictates no new restrictions on abortion policy throughout the U.S.

“I think there’s [sic] some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable,” she said.

“Imagine saying that it’s okay to appoint a judge who’s racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic. Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America — I don’t think that those are political issues any more,” Ms. Gillibrand said.

Ms. Gillibrand then put forth the false premise that only religious arguments against abortion exist.

“We believe in this country in the separation of church and state, and I respect the rights of every American to hold their religious beliefs true to themselves, but our country and our Constitution has always demanded that we have a separation of church and state,” she said, according to a video posted by the Washington Free Beacon.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday shows former Vice President Joseph R. Biden leading a crowded field of 23 Democrats. Mr. Biden sits at 30% among Democrats and voters leaning Democratic, while Ms. Gillibrand’s campaign languishes below 1%.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating