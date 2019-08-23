Kirkwood English professor: ‘I affirm that I am ANTIFA’

An Iowa professor has publicly affirmed his involvement with the militant leftist collective “antifa” after he was questioned by local media about a variety of left-wing social media posts, including one that said he wanted to “clock” President Trump with a baseball bat.

“I affirm that I am antifa,” Jeff Klinzman, an adjunct English professor of nearly 10 years at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, told local ABC affiliate KCRG.

The news station dug up multiple posts from Mr. Klinzman on his personal Facebook page and the Facebook page for “Iowa Antifa,” where he criticized President Trump and the evangelical Christians who voted for him.

One post on his personal page included a poem that said, “Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground,” KCRG reported. Mr. Klinzman reportedly went on to explain, “It’s not pretty, and I’m not proud, but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this county and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge.”

On the Iowa Antifa page, responding to a tweet from Mr. Trump that called antifa “Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting… people over the heads with baseball bats,” Mr. Klinzman wrote, “Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…,” KCRG reported.

The Secret Service told the news station that they were aware of Mr. Klinzman’s posts but would not confirm whether they had opened an investigation.

A Kirkwood spokesman declined to comment on the situation but said that the safety of students and staff was a top priority at the school.

Mr. Klinzman stood by his comments when contacted by KCRG but said he would be willing to apologize to any Christians he offended who also share his political outlook.

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a movement where members are known for wearing black face-masks and using rioting, destruction of property and physical force against political opponents or anyone they view as racist or white nationalist, such as Trump supporters, conservatives and free speech advocates. The president has threatened to designate it as a domestic terrorist organization.

