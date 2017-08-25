Kindergartners subjected to ‘gender reveal’ in California charter school

An elite charter school in California has been rocked by scandal since the end of the last school year, when a kindergarten teacher read her class a pair of books advocating transgender ideology, and a male kindergartener was reintroduced to the class as a girl.
Now first-graders at Rocklin Academy Gateway risk a trip to the principal’s office if they refer to their transgender classmate by the wrong name or gender pronoun, said Karen England, executive director of the Capitol Resource Institute, a pro-family group based in Sacramento.
“There was a little girl who had been in class with the little boy all last year,” Ms. England said. “They’re in different classes now, but she saw him on the playground yesterday and called him by his name. The little girl was told ‘you can’t do that, his name is this name,’ and ‘you need to call him a “her.”‘ Then she was called to the principal’s office.”
Ms. England said she has been in touch with the girl’s parents and described them as “outraged.” She said they met with school officials to discuss the matter Wednesday.
It’s not clear whether the girl was disciplined for the infraction. Rocklin Academy did not return a request for comment before press time.
The controversy at Rocklin is just the latest example of the transgender movement’s increasing emphasis on spreading its ideology through early education.
In Washington state, for instance, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction issued guidelines instructing schools to teach students about gender identity as early as kindergarten.
Kindergarteners and first-graders must be taught that “there are many ways to express gender,” according to the guidelines, which took effect this school year.
Second-graders, meanwhile, are expected to learn that there is a “wide range of gender roles and expressions,” and third-graders that “gender roles can vary considerably.”
Chris Plante, policy director of the Family Policy Institute of Washington, said expecting 5-year-olds to understand the concept of gender identity is “completely unreasonable and irresponsible.”
“We don’t allow our kids to cross the street unattended at this age because they can’t understand the concept of a car, never mind gender expression,” Mr. Plante said. “That doesn’t even begin to address the idea that these are concepts that should be left to parents, who know best for their children.”
Two days before summer break, a kindergarten teacher at Rocklin Academy read her class “I am Jazz,” written by transgender reality TV star Jazz Jennings, and “Red: A Crayon’s Story,” a children’s book about a blue crayon that identifies as a red crayon.
“The boy’s parents asked the teacher to read these books, that today was going to be the day that we are going to change his name and start presenting him as a girl,” Ms. England said. “And the school said yes.”
At some point the boy reportedly left the classroom and came back dressed in girls’ clothing, whereupon he was reintroduced to his classmates as a girl.
Neither Rocklin Academy nor the teacher involved has confirmed that the boy left the classroom to change.
“There’s some question about the sequence of events because the school is refusing to answer questions,” Ms. England said. “They’re telling parents to ask their 5-year-olds what happened. We interviewed about one-third of the students — again, these are kindergarteners — but they all agreed that he came to school dressed one way and, at some point in the day, changed, and that his name became a girl’s name.”
When they went home, students told their parents that one of their classmates had changed from a boy to a girl.
“All I heard was my son just mentioned his friend, who was a boy, is now a girl,” one parent, Chris Hurley, told Fox40.
About a week later Rocklin Academy sent a letter to parents to reassure them that the books read were “age appropriate children’s books, geared for ages 4-8.” The school pointed to its policy and California state law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity.
Legal counsel for the Rocklin Academy school board also delivered a PowerPoint presentation to parents on July 31. One slide said students have the “right to the use of his or her preferred pronoun at school and in class.”
“Intentional use of the non-preferred pronoun is considered gender identity harassment,” the presentation said. “Don’t assume a preferred pronoun; ask.”
The presentation cited Obama administration guidance and Title IX, saying the cost of a federal investigation would be “astronomical, in both the financial and reputational senses.”
Rocklin Academy sent parents follow-up letters addressing their complaints on Aug. 11 and 15.
The Aug. 11 letter said the board would not “ban specific books from being read to students in the classroom.” The Aug. 15 letter raised concerns about the “possibility of creating a slippery slope about what can and cannot be discussed in our classrooms.”
Ms. England called the arguments being advanced by the school “disingenuous.” She said parents aren’t asking for specific books to be banned or certain subjects to be off limits for discussion.
“All the parents want is notification before these controversial issues are brought up in the classroom,” she said.
The PowerPoint presentation noted that parents have a right to opt their children out of sex education under California law. But it said “diversity and tolerance curricula” do not qualify as “sex education.”
The Rocklin Academy Board of Directors held a meeting Monday, during which parents were able to vent their concerns. The board, however, refrained from responding because the topic was not on the agenda. A school board meeting to address the issue is expected to be held on Sept. 18.
Classes resumed at Rocklin Academy last week, and it didn’t take long for one of the transgender boy’s first-grade peers to call him the wrong name and use the wrong gender pronoun.
“Imagine how difficult it is for that first-grader to try to understand that the person that she knew as a boy all last year is suddenly a girl,” Mr. Plante said. “And to hold her to account for that, to send her to the principal’s office because she honestly doesn’t understand what this means? It’s mind-boggling.”
What a disgrace. The left are morally depraved devil worshipers, who are perpetrating their evil on young children. This is what happens when the government intrudes on the lives of everyone. What a bankrupt society we have. Liberalism is the devil incarnate!
Now you know why I will do whatever needs to be done to keep my grandchildren out of Socialist-Democrat schools whether they are government or private. If we have to take loans for private schools or get another job to pay for them, that is what I will do. Pray for these parents who think that their kid should be another sex. They are sure that they are smarter than God. I would bet that 99.9% of these gender confused kids become confused by their parents.
Exactly right. Parents are the largest contributors to this transgender evil confusing our youths across our nation. Many of these parents are confused themselves. Some are self centered and wanted a child of the opposite gender so much that they just convinced themselves and the child that they were not what they were born as. It’s time for the rest of us to get a back bone and stand up to the evil. Stop letting the sick and evil cult of confused adults that call themselves LGBTQ or whatever, set the standards for our school children. GOD does not make mistakes. He has a reason for everything he does. It is not our job to try and change his plan it’s our job to have faith and to TRY to live up to GOD expectations.
Seems like all the other parents just need to REMOVE THEIR OWN kids from this academy and watch it shut DOWN From lack of customers.. SO LONG AS they push this insanity on kids.
Parents, this is liberal indoctrination of your children by the progressive left. Stop it in your schools through law suits or find an honest school. This is mental, torture abuse to children.
Believers understand the enemy is attacking on all fronts, especially the most vulnerable , our children, and the shorter his time gets, the more ferocious his attacks become. It seems more and more of us are oblivious to how the dynamic of evil actually is. His greatest achievement is convincing mankind he doesn’t exist….
When these sexual perverts try to introduce transgender to a child who doesn’t know or what they are should be eliminated. If I find out that one of my grandchildren have been taught that it is fine and natural for them to be a transexual before they have gone through puberty. This teacher may not make it back to the classroom. It is my obligation and God given right to protect and teach my children and grandchildren. And I will do so!!!!
Gag a maggot and drive a dog off a gut wagon Maybe GOD will turn the state of Califaggotry into a gigantic salt mine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Then what the hell is he waiting for?!?! WE HAVE been waiting on that promised earthquake way too long imo..
This is an article from Time magazine June 25, 1945, when our school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer every school morning. The Ten Commandments was the box-office champion, and the majorities values in 1957. School teachers did not corrupt children by Government, and Supreme Court decree at that time. It was unthinkable to elect legislators of rot to office regardless of what The Political Parties called themselves.
Time magazine June 25, 1945. “The Undefeated: At last the victors met The German People. Not The Nazi Party, not the horror-masters of Buchenwald and Dachau, not The General Staff and The Wehrmacht, but the people, from whom all the evil and vigor sprang. “
The problem is that the Progressives believe that America is a land of people who believe in murdering babies at will, changing the sex of your children to match parent’s will, and that the phrase “everyone needs someone to love” condones immorality of homosexuality. Those ’60’s and later Progressives now run our School Boards because they aren’t questioned about their opinions the way other candidates are. Maybe it would be best if we demanded debates and primaries for those who want to run for School Boards. Progressives are wrong about America’s ideals.
Give parent’s vouchers for education and let them choose where to send their children to school… defund the Public Schools by providing choice to parents.
Want to know why the teachers unions don’t want vouchers… go figure, they will find themselves out of work as parents abandon the Public System to engage real education in a private school.
And that’s also imo why so many news stories are surfacing these days, of home schooling parents being TARGETED by cops/CPS.. Cause the teachers unions are demanding that those kids get taken from the home schooling parents, and put BACK INto the teachers control in school..
D N A does not lie.
Our society has gone MAD! A small group has intimidated good people incredibly desperate to avoid being called names: “racists”, “fascists”, “homophobes”, etc., capitulates to every whim of the “identity politics” bullies!
FIGHT BACK!
What should anyone really care about the names they are called? Sticks and stone, ya know? If I am labeled by someone as a racist or fascist, homophobe, etc. I will gladly wear that badge if it means protecting my children from that SEWER of liberalism.
Is the old “sticks and stones” rhyme even taught anymore? It doesn’t seem like it with our new age of safe spaces and microagressions.
I get your point but I will not accept a false label racist or fascist, homophobe, etc. for myself. But neither will I allow others to curb my speech when there is nothing wrong with it. The Left is out to control speech and thoughts. That is what political correctness is really about. It is about CONTROL.
[I get your point but I will not accept a false label racist or fascist, homophobe, etc. for myself. But neither will I allow others to curb my speech when there is nothing wrong with it. The Left is out to control speech and thoughts. That is what political correctness is really about. It is about CONTROL.]
Especially since once they do get you ‘accepting’ that label, they use it to persecute you at work, school and other places..
But they’re fine if the students never learn even the rudiments of the “3-Rs”…..
You are right. They don’t care about the 3 Rs. The ruling elite are most concerned that we become compliant sheep. Traditionally in the USA, the priority order of people’s allegiances were: 1. God, 2. family, 3. the nation (not necessarily government). The Progressives need government to be #1. So they are out to destroy this traditional priority. That is what the war on religion is about. Destruction of the family is what redefining marriage, transgenderism, etc. are really about. The Progressive Utopia cannot happen without the people being sheep.
Yup, that’s why they’re afraid of even goats (like myself), and are scared beyond measure by bison-bulls like Trump!
What is why i have likened them time and time again, to the Borg from star trek..
This should be treated as CHILD ABUSE and criminal action initiated to prosecute those engaged in such misconduct and sexual abuse.
…which it is!
ANd one wonders, the “parent” who told the school “have my boy be treated as a girl from now on, and REDRESS him in front of the class”, was IT also a trannie/gay?
I remember Barbara Walters interviewing and promoting “Jazz” long ago (also on YouTube). People snickered but didn’t take the head’s up on the “TG Kids” movement seriously. Many people forget just how plastic a child’s mind is in matters of morality and ethics and identity (whether self or socially), the most extreme example just to show how much being the Hitler Youth, raised to see no problem with literally turning in their own parents to the SS just for making the wrong meal table comments. Right now most children in U.S. schools, exposed to pop culture from comic books, anime, movies, media see no big deal for a boy to come to school claiming they’re girls. They’re even made brave “heroes” doing so. This due the camel’s nose under the tent syndrome when people long ago were afraid to be judgemental and balk at abnormal sexual attitudes. We’re now paying the price for long being timid in protecting our own values and morals and culture. Like no more separate Girls Club & Boys Club or Little League and soon the Scouts. Before not too long there’ll be no real boyhood, no real girlhood as traditional childhood is replaced by a unisex absolutes-free precocious teenhood. The “TG”/”Gay” (what a perversion of a term and girl’s name!) movement today is a media-driven juggernaut genie I fear can’t be stuffed back the bottle, especially when you can’t even count political or social leaders who’d openly carp about this movement, so you know this country and our culture is morally doomed.
I am of two minds on this. Part of me wants to donate to the North Korean nuclear program, because I am no longer certain that we deserve to endure as a society. The other part of me, however, wants to live a long time to witness the terrible results of children and teenagers being used as pawns for a deconstructionist political movement. What sorts of mental illnesses will result? What cancers and other physical illnesses will result from growing bodies being subjected to hormone treatments, as is happening with some teenagers?
This country is turning into a nuthouse, with California leading the way.
I am in my 50s. I never would have imagined, even 10 years ago, that the US could have become what it is today. I remember only a few years ago when the trans bathroom issue was first getting traction in California, it seemed totally absurd that the movement would go anyway, yet here we are. I don’t recognize my country any longer.
The progression of the nutiness has been going for a century but hit warp drive under Obama. Consequently, Obama will be regarded as a patron saint in the Democrat Party up there with FDR and Woodrow Wilson.
And that’s what they do.. Push and push to get ‘just this little one thing’, and by the time you realize it, they’ve taken the whole mile..
Public School TEACHERS are behind this curriculum… they are supporting it tacitly and directly whether they acknowledge it or not. We need to hold them directly accountable for such garbage. If they can go on strike for higher pay they certainly can organize against this type of social engineering. Why haven’t they? They obviously support it.
Put your children in private schools… Stop funding public schools, work to defund them… Put referendum on the ballot to defund them, such referendum work both ways. Work to eliminate public schools they are no longer viable choices for our children’s education.
Vote for School VOUCHERS… let the parents choose where to spend their tax dollars for their children’s education.
I understand the irresponsibility U.S. schools have in promoting this, but the main culprit target has moved and changed. It’s not basically schools pushing “fluid identity” on our kids but pop idols and comic books and anime and movies stuffed today with “TG” heroes and characters. Watch or read the stuff they see and read today. Take schools away and kids would still be generously exposed and brainwashed to this stuff. Schools are small potatos in pushing this agenda. It’d take an aggressive massive push-back on multiple social fronts to stem this tide now and I fear the only recourse for anyone who wants a healthy moral neighborhood to raise kids in is migration.
NO, Schools are the central institutions for establishing cultural norms for our children… the rest of society simply reinforce their lead. Teachers are at the heart of this and other PC issues, they push them just like DRUG DEALERS PUSH DRUGS ON OUR CHILDREN… only they have a greater moral position to work from.
I’m not the top dog saying this. Robert Fuller and Billy Graham and Ronald Regan said as much. Too much focus (and understandable animus) is blamed specifically on schools while the greater society influence peddlers slip under the radar to infect the kids. We keep missing the right targets which is why we’re in the state we’re in.
[If they can go on strike for higher pay they certainly can organize against this type of social engineering. Why haven’t they? They obviously support it.]
I agree, they are condoning it and supporting it by NOT speaking up against it..
Now more than ever, homeschool your children if it is in any way possible to do so. I could care less if an adult is deluded enough to think he or she is the opposite gender, or a tree, or a 1993 Ford Escort. There are nut jobs out there and as long as they don’t impose their delusions on others, so what. But we have a moral obligation to give children a foundation based on facts and the truth. When one is five years old your gender is whatever your biology indicates it is. Those who surround a child should reinforce that truth. When you reach the age of majority and decide you want to be the opposite gender, or a tree, or a 1993 Ford Escort, you are free to embrace that lie and disregard the facts.
What is WRONG with these people!? Why can’t they just let kids be kids in stead of indoctrinating them into SEWER of liberalism??? These sorry excuses for human beings should NOT be allowed to “teach” our children! This is a perfect reason to home school or put the kids into parochial school where they try to teach morals and personal responsibility.
Caues the younger they hook them into their insanity, the EASIER they are to keep control over when they get to college..
Time for home school.
It is not possible for any country that could sanction such things to survive. America is in the toilet and someone has pulled the chain. Do not forget: Obama was homosexual and Michele/Michael was transgender.
America would “survive”. It just will be far from the America we knew and the founders hoped for.
Damn, the handbasket got bigger and we need longer handles on our shovels!! JJEEEEZZZ!
An excellent display of the slippery slope. The slippery slope involves a position carried to the extreme. The movement starts with small policies to prohibit certain behaviors some feel are discriminatory. The majority generally capitulates because the small minority applies concentrated interest. Those objecting often argue the slippery slope, but are strongly ridiculed for taking small policies to extreme positions.
We are now seeing the validity of the slippery slope argument. Gender identity is being forced on young children just starting formal schooling. The 2018 Winter Olympics will allow anyone to compete as a woman without any testing. Women’s private facilities are open to anyone. Most people think they will never be affected by the slippery slope.
There is only one way to stop the slippery slope. Elect conservatives who recognize the slippery slope and stop these extreme policies.
But the left kept whining that all of us who said “THERE WILL BE A SLIPPERY SLOPE” were just fear mongers… GUESS we were right and once again, they were wrong.
What the he!! Is TG?
Plant is always a plant and never an animal.
A dog is always a dog and never a cat.
A male is always a male and never a female.
Bruce Jenner is a male and will always be a male.
The boy in the story is a male and will always be a male.
Denying the FACTS is a LIE; also known as FAKE NEWS.
We have the capacity to “carve out” our own destiny. But some things are already destined for us. That is just the way it is. Stubbornness has its place. It must not enter areas where it does not belong. Self-will has its place. It must not enter areas where it does not belong. “A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman’s garment.” (Deut. 22:5) It is a guideline established a long, long time ago. When it is violated, the sparks fly. They will continue to fly due to rebellion, ignorance, disobedience and self-will. It is not rocket science. If you were born a boy, be a boy. If you were born a girl, be a girl.
Why are the schools allowing these twisted people to teach their personal agendas to our children. I honestly believe every teacher in any school needs to have a thorough psychological examination whether they are currently employed or an applicant. Any red flags should be grounds for job refusal or dismissal (tenure or not).
We must have full control of what is being taught to our children and how they are being treated. In our schools, privacy is not an issue. Cameras in classrooms (with sound) would immediately identify any bias teachers, and even more, identify kid engaged in bullying. It’s the job of every adult to protect our children.
The Democrats control the teachers union and Obama advocated this indoctrination of children beginning in kindergarten. Part of the fundamental transformation of America.
Sick..!!
Google and Disney and Facebook and PayPal and YouTube and on down the line of web services and sites we use all are gung-ho on TG issues — sites and social media our kids regularly — and cheerfully — tap into far far more than the time they spend in schools. This is the face of the real challenger to morality and traditions and normalcy. Schools are just second bananas to this influence. Aside, an “easy” way to gauge whether the “TG” agenda is going to have clear sailing to steamroll over our culture and values is for all to call your Congressperson’s office and get from the person on the line a simple clear yes or no of the Rep’s regard of this issue and post the results here. I fear the tally would disappoint us. I think we’d be even somberer if we asked church leaders the same question. PC rules like a tyrant.
No, they don’t. They do qualify as indoctrination, which is the entire point: break ‘em in young—the sooner, the better.
The ultimate goal is to force an evaluation of “normal” on manifestations once universally accepted as abhorrent, aberrant, or abnormal. And this fits in nicely with the progressives’ attempt to turn our republic upside down. If we’ll accept this, we’ll accept almost anything.
Should any of these efforts succeed, you can expect a push to remove any and all print or electronic references to what then becomes the “old normal”. Given today’s social climate, the prospect of that happening is not all that far-fetched.
And history has demonstrated—re ’30’s Germany—the consequences of that mindset.
I believe the ultimate goal is having a global Progressive utopia. This requires a Progressive society in the US. A “fundamental transformation of America” is required to get that Progressive society. Religion and traditional family must be destroyed since these are the foundations of traditional US society. Destroying the traditional family is the driving force of the Left in promoting unrestrained sexual behavior. This is really why the Left promotes gay marriage, transgenderism, sex without responsibility. Destroy the traditional family and United States’ society, as we know it, is destroyed. ==> Fundamental transformation of America.
Let’s clear something up immediately at the outset. Elite Charter School, and in California, are oxymoronic. That a “teacher” believed it perfectly moral and ethical to proselytize, and so indoctrinate, kindergartners who simply do not yet have the maturity to comprehend what this warped authority figure was preaching, but do, in their immaturity, easily suffer from emotional and psychic confusion and, perhaps, trauma, is egregious. That “teacher” must never be allowed to appear before children and assault their naivete’ with such flagrantly biased, ideological claptrap. Parents who defend this non-scientific biological mysticism, ought to be investigated by Child Welfare Services for, at the least, inappropriate and reckless endangerment to their children’s sanity.