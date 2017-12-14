Kimmel uses his baby son as political prop

Jimmy Kimmel, who’d been missing in action from work for a week, made a triumphant return to the late-night stage with his little 7-month-old son Billy, who’d just finished with a long heart surgery ordeal.
That’d be fine — touching even — if Kimmel hadn’t then took a slight turn down Propaganda Lane and started preaching the pros of taxpayer-funded health care and cons of the conservatives who still resist it.
First the good: “Billy is doing great, by the way. He has one more surgery — this is amazing — he had an operation a week ago. They say he’ll probably be on track to win at least a bronze medal at the Olympics in 2036,” Kimmel said, ABC News reported.
Good for Billy. Everybody’s rooting for Billy — even the millions upon millions of other mothers and fathers in the United States who’ve had, or are currently having, similarly scary health issues with their own babies.
It would’ve been a feel-good moment — could’ve been a feel-good moment — but it turned quickly into an uh-oh moment.
Kimmel thanked the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles for treating Billy, as well as “children from every income level whose health is especially threatened right now.”
Wait for it, wait for it. Here comes the leftist slam.
He brought up the fact that Congress hasn’t yet fully funded the Children’s Health Insurance Program, CHIP, and called it a travesty to the 9 million children who receive and rely upon the subsidy.
“Now CHIP — [it] has become a bargaining chip,” Kimmel said. “It’s on the back burner while they work out the new tax plans. Parents of children with cancer, diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right?”
Right. Boo, bad conservatives.
He then called CHIP “literally a life and death program for American kids,” pressed his audience to demand Congress fully fund CHIP, gave out the House and Senate phone lines, and added: “I don’t know what could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that mostly goes to the rich ahead of the lives of children.”
I do. How about mischaracterizing the Republican-led congressional discussions of tax reform? That’s pretty disgusting on the overall scale of disgust, yes?
Oh wait. There’s something even worse. It’s called using your little baby boy for a political prop. After all, if Kimmel truly wanted to express his heartfelt gratitude for his son’s successful surgery, rather than use him to bash conservatives in Congress, he could reach into his own well-padded pockets and make a sizable donation to the good doctors and nurses who treated Billy at Children’s Hospital — the same facility he so sadly suggested was facing financial struggle for treating even those who couldn’t pay.
After all, this is capitalistic America, not socialist Venezuela. And if Kimmel wants to distribute the funds to help those with need, he ought to start with his own bank account first.
It’s not the Kimmel child who is suffering from a distorted heart, but the heartless father child in an adult’s body. Not much love for his fellow taxpaying citizens who have children of their own to pay for child care who are taxed to death so his horde of social parasites can eat, medicate and live free. Like he cannot afford to pay for his son’s hospital bills? Give me a break. Freedom like debt is never free and someone ALWAYS has to pay the price. With distorted liberals with distorted hearts it’s always the other guy who gets to pay, even when the liberal parents themselves are making millions.
Someone needs to call Social Services. This is definitely a clear and disturbing case of child abuse. Bringing a child out late night instead of at home asleep and allowing him to be exposed to all kinds of disease floating around a studio is disgusting. And just after a very serious operation! And solely as a prop to promote a warped political agenda of the father. How can anything be more disturbing This child needs to be taken away for its own safety and protection.
Kimmel will stop at nothing to continue being the meat puppet for Schumer. His child had the best care in the world thanks to his wealth. Why does he deny other Americans the right to accumulate wealth also?Hopefully respecting women enough not to pay them to jump on a trampoline while in a bikini though. Quit using your child’s health condition as a prop. It’s disgusting.
There is not a child in this country who cannot receive medical care. St Judes, Shriners all provide free medical care for children whose parents don’t have the finances to pay. Kimmel needs to shut up and be grateful to God that his son is going to be okay. And it would be nice if he would teach his son to be thankful for what he has. These liberals and especially hollywierdos are a disgrace. Money is plenty but common sense is in short supply among them.
happy for his sons successful surgery i mean who wouldnt be.
but he will grow up a snowflake leftie in that household who will want his freebies also.
sounds to me like jimmy was looking for free medical for little billy, and jimmy who has plenty of money but didnt want to well you know.