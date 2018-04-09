Kimmel apologizes to ‘gay community’ in midst of Twitter feud with Hannity

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel offered an olive branch Sunday to Fox News host Sean Hannity in their week-long feud, saying that the exchanges were pointless and not good for America and that he was himself in part to blame.
Their feud began with Mr. Kimmel mocking first lady Melania Trump’s accent Monday (“dees and dat”), prompting Mr. Hannity to say “game on” and resulting in charges of racism, idiocy, homosexuality, homophobia and more — often in unprintable terms.
“After some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to the country,” Mr. Kimmel said in a statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday.
re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/DMtWJTMsDU
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2018
The statement noted that he and his family had been targeted with hateful rhetoric and threats and said, “I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness.”
He apologized to “members of the gay community” for, among other things, implying that Mr. Hannity and President Trump were gay lovers in a manner that degraded Mr. Hannity.
Mr. Hannity acknowledged getting news of the note on Twitter, but responded only by saying he would “have a full and comprehensive response tomorrow on ‘Hannity.’”
Just had this pop up. I am at a tournament with my daughter. I’ll have a full and comprehensive response tomorrow on Hannity. 9 EST FOX. pic.twitter.com/JLdZDa07BI
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 8, 2018
As Mr. Kimmel’s note went on though, it became less apologetic, saying that he “will take Sean Hannity at his word that he was genuinely offended by what I believed and still believe to be a harmless and silly aside referencing our First Lady’s accent.”
He concluded his note by saying, with his tongue in cheek, that he hoped Mr. Hannity would change his ideological stances.
“I am hopeful that Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly-found advocacy for woman, immigrants and First Ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion.”
