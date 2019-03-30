Kicking a pro-life man when he’s down

An elderly pro-life activist is awaiting justice after he was literally kicked on the ground by a man who stole a pro-life banner and walked away.

LifeNews reports the assault victim, known as Ron, was participating in a 40 Days for Life prayer vigil outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in San Francisco, when he confronted a second man who swiped a 40 Days banner and intended to steal it.

According to video of the incident, the thief was getting on a bicycle with the stolen banner when Ron stuck a flag pole in the bike spokes, stopping the thief. But the thief used the bike to push Ron to the ground, then kicked the pro-lifer when they fought over the banner.

“Old man, stay on the ground,” the thief told the pro-life activist as they fought over the banner. “Stay on the ground unless you wanna get hurt.”

The “old man” did stay on the ground, and the thief became not just a thief but an assaulter as he kicked the man three times before the footage stops.

Alexandra Snyder of Life Legal Defense Foundation tells OneNewsNow the thief kicked “the living daylights” out of Ron.

“It was a brutal, brutal assault,” Snyder says of the recorded assault.

Life Legal claims Planned Parenthood has declined to turn over camera footage of the attack but another pro-lifer videoed the attack and has isolated a frame showing the attacker’s face.

Snyder has been assured San Francisco police are conducting a serious investigation. Life Legal Defense Foundation is representing the victim.

“I think the video pretty much speaks for itself in terms of just how brazen. I mean, this was in broad daylight,” Snyder says. “And nobody should have to be afraid of their safety when they’re engaging in lawful activity.”

