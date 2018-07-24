Saltgrass Steak House waiter Khalil Cavil admits note on receipt was a hoax

A waiter in Texas named “Khalil” was called a terrorist by a customer who left him no tip, prompting the restaurant to ban the customer and allowing the waiter to raise about $1,000 in sympathy tips from Facebook.
But Khalil Cavil had made the whole thing up.
According to a report Monday in the Odessa American, Mr. Cavil admitted in an interview that the incident at Saltgrass Steak House was all a hoax — “I did lie to you,” he told the paper.
He acknowledged writing the claim “we don’t tip terrorist” on the receipt while working at the restaurant on July 14.
“I did write it,” Mr. Cavil told the Odessa paper, refusing to explain why. “I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did.”
The fake story won national attention and Mr. Cavil said he hoped to spur conversation “about this hatred that is still going on, that is still here and prevalent. I just wanted people to understand that.”
But on Sunday night, the restaurant said in a statement that the incident was faked and that Mr. Cavil no longer worked there. The statement neither explained how the restaurant learned this or whether Mr. Cavil was fired or resigned.
“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story,” said Terry Turney, COO of Saltgrass. “Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing.”
Mr. Turney said the formerly banned customer, who was never named, had been contacted and told he could come back “to dine on us.”
Mr. Cavil told the American he did not know the customer he falsely accused of racism.
“I’m sorry. I deeply made a huge, big mistake. And I’m in the process of getting the help that I need,” Cavil said.
He also said Monday that he had nearly finished returning all the money donated to him under false pretenses.
“All money is being processed and being return(ed),” he said. “Most all of it has been returned.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
Join the discussion
Notice how the hoaxer immediately segues from a lip service apology to fake-but-accurate claiming he hoped to spur conversation:
“about this hatred that is still going on, that is still here and prevalent. I just wanted people to understand that.”
Yeah, the hatred is in such short supply that he has to make it up. And of course his false accusation deservedly CREATES negative feelings about the group he has represented so badly where there were none before. Imagine how the falsely accused customer must feel, humiliated by being “banned” for his non-existent “racism” by a Muslim seeking to advance Islam’s cause and fatten his own wallet to boot.
Taqiyya is allowed and encouraged in Islam.(Deceiving to further the cause of Islam). I’m guessing he only confessed because he got caught in the lie. Disgusting!
Here is the thing, 98% of the so called ” .. hatred .. ” is ” spurred ” on by STUNTS like this!
When FALSE ACCUSATIONS – FAKE NEWS and Lies of Omissions and out right lies are told. This angers more than the honest truth / facts do.
And sadly it is NOT the conservatives that get violent over such lies, like yours … it is the FAR LEFT, who are LOOKING FOR A CAUSE and you gave them a LIE ON A SILVER PLATTER!
You want to encourage dialog -> TELL THE TRUTH.
BTW – Conservatives WANT TO DIALOG, except that we are SHOUTED TO SILENCE to even attacked physically … by the far left which does NOT want to dialog …. you might want to ponder this for some time.
This was a terrorist attempt to stir up more conflict in our country. Also, a money raising scheme for his own enrichment or for his cause. He would have had to place this as a FUND ME appeal if money has been returned. At this time, did he do this because the Liberals have turned their attention to the border, leaving radical terrorists without a cheering section. Divide and conquer. They will learn that liberals are fickle haters, they don’t hold a grudge forever, and they don’t care about religion.
Ban him from Facecrook. That will send the biggest message.
If a customer does not leave you a tip, it usually means that they are just cheap, as most people know that servers rely on tips. To write that on the receipt. was in my opinion just despicable !
TRT – No, your reason is NOT always the case.
It also could be:
… Lousy Service.
I cannot tell you how many times I’ve had to deal with BAD SERVICE and/or the Food was just ‘ not good ‘.
. o O ( Just saying … )
It might also mean that they were given poor service. For me, a tip is a thank you for good service, not mandatory wages for the job. Also, the percentage I leave is based on the quality of the service received. And to those that have a problem with this, they should get an education and find another line of work.
When racism is pervasive you don’t need fake stories to prove it.
Islam is not a race. In fact, there are only three races on this planet, contrary to what progressives would have everyone believe…