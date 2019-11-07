Kennedy mocks Nancy Pelosi: ‘It must suck to be that dumb’

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana offered a blunt opinion Wednesday night of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s effort to impeach President Trump.

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb,” he said of Mrs. Pelosi at a campaign rally for the president in Monroe, Louisiana.

The crowd roared its approval. The president didn’t comment on Mrs. Pelosi’s intelligence but called her “corrupt” for launching “the deranged, delusional destructive and hyper-partisan impeachment witch hunt.”

Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame also joined the president on stage briefly and gave Mr. Trump a plug.

“If you’re pro-God and pro-America and pro-gun and pro-duck hunting, that’s all I want,” Mr. Robertson said.

