Kellyanne on the couch: Inappropriate?

Like bridesmaids who should never overshadow the bride, White House staffers shouldn’t be eclipsing the president’s policies by grabbing headlines and becoming the story. And for that, White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus must bench Kellyanne Conway.
It’s long overdue.
Since President Trump took office, there’s barely been a week that goes by without Trump’s top adviser causing a major controversy.
Whether that’s from disastrous TV interviews where Conway falsely claimed there was a “Bowling Green massacre” committed by terrorists — which never took place — costing the administration credibility on serious matters, or her self-described “TV commercial” promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on a news show, violating ethics rules that bar government employees from shilling for private entities. In both instances, instead of media talking about her boss’ bold agenda and early successes in office, it’s Conway trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.
The list of cringe-worthy Conway episodes grew this week with a wildly inappropriate photo taken of her perched casually — way too casually — on an Oval Office sofa during a meeting with the president and African-American leaders.
Conway had her knees bent and splayed, looking unprofessional to say the least. Unsurprisingly, the photo caused yet another media frenzy, and left no doubt that Conway is way too comfortable with her boss, to the point of being disrespectful of the office.
At this point voters must be wondering: Why doesn’t Kellyanne just show up to work in her pajamas?
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: In this article, the normally conservative author targets Conway for becoming a “distraction.” What do you think? Do you think the oval office picture was inappropriate? Do you think it’s worth criticizing? Or perhaps do you think criticism will happen anyway regardless of what these White House staffers do?
Whether or not Trump and Conway have a strictly professional relationship isn’t the issue. What’s of greater concern is the poor judgment of the president’s top adviser.
After the explosive “Access Hollywood” tape was leaked last summer, giving the world the distinct impression Trump may be a skirt-chaser, Conway — a 50-year-old lawyer who should know better — shouldn’t be fueling that kind of salacious speculation.
It’s not like the press is giving the Trump administration any breaks. Why give them ammunition?
Bottom line: In Trump’s historic first 100 days, we should only be talking about his policies, not his controversial staff. Time for Preibus to say, “You’re fired.”
Adriana Cohen hosts the ‘”Adriana Cohen Show” Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.
First, Preibus didn’t hire her, and he can’t fire her without the permission of the President.
Second, the photo is controversial only to those with too much time on their hands, and no brain.
Third, if minor mistakes are grounds for firing, then surely major illegal deliberate actions, such as conducting highly sensitive classified government business on a non secure private server would also be grounds for firing, and criminal prosecution.
Calling for the firing of Kellyanne is beyond absurd.
It’s going to be like this for the next 8 years. Conway didn’t sit on the couch correctly. Sessions and every other member of Trump’s cabinet somehow had contact with the Russians before the election (even though it was part of their job at the time, or it was something like the Russian ambassador saying, “Please pass the salt.”). Democrats are no longer for the American people (and haven’t been for quite some time), and the MSM have become little more than the propaganda arm of the democrat party. This is why democrats and their cohorts in the MSM need to be destroyed.
GOPUSA – FIRE Ms. Adriana Cohen
Nothing said in this article is newsworthy, except to the libtard media.
News they carry are only news to them! We are looking for results. Period!
You are comparing this to VP Binden telling Obama on an open mic, “This is a Big FN Deal!” Oh wait… that only made a one day news cycle!
YOU are ridiculous! Scotch & a cigar anyone?
AGREED,The M S M should just do the job they were told to do.
Also like jimnjoy’s post looking at Obama the Blowhard putting his feet on we the peoples desk. Tax payers paid for that furniture. The Clinton’s stole a lot of the furniture when they left the white house. They had to take it back when was caught.
Absolutely. And remember the obumma putting his SHOES on the desk?
Grow up, this story is noncence the left lost, and I hope Trump makes them a footnote in history.
RTC – bye
If Kellyanne kicked off her shoes before assuming that position, then what’s the big deal? Or as been their tactic since the election the limp left is throwing more poop at the wall hoping something will stick. Just about time for the President to quit taking the adult position and start a slash and burn campaign against the “progressive” side of the house. At this point the majority lies with the Republicans. I would find it very hard to believe that majority will do anything but grow greater in the mid terms.
“Third, if minor mistakes are grounds for firing”
What was the mistake?
If she had been sitting with her feet on the floor then it would be the length of her dress, or its color or that how it fit
The offenses they can imagine are endless
This is how the media ends up owning you. It is a game they play to get the public thinking what they want them to think
This is nothing more than a Saul Alinsky tactic
“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.
Story is an indicator of how journalists are being inordinately influenced by social media and are far too willing to jump into virtually any fray.
Not just bc of this.
Her time is up. Time for her to go. She did a great job to get him elected. She is just a nuisance now. There is no a real job for her. And she is acting like a King’s Queen. There is a green pasture for her to retire. Go and take care of your kids. They need you a lot more than TRUMP needs you.
You are fired!
Adriana FAKE NEWS Cohen. ISIS is killing innocent people all over the world and you haven’t got anything better to do with your time. There are more important things going on in the world, than your liberal hate for Kellyanne and Ivanka Trump! You Adriana, are a perfect example of the “tolerance and diversity” that you liberals preach, HYPOCRITE!
Kellyanne Conway is an amazing top advisor that repeated puts the left winged very fake news media to shame. The losing Democrats are extremely afraid of her honestly, quick wit, and ability to set the record straight.
Yes, her pose is inappropriate. Like a lot of other Trump staffers, she has to learn that the work and standards of decorum in the White House are different than those on the campaign trail.
The only thing inappropriate is that the idiot who took the photo did not crop her out- but most likely it was on purpose.
There are a LOT more inappropriate things that have gone on in that office but the difference is that they were not posted all over the place in attempt to destroy anyone. They were complicit.
Kelly on the couch was appropriate,,,Monica not so appropriate. If all the all The Liberal media has to offer is attacking people to cover their failed ideas, they just show how really weak they are.
Who took the picture of MRS Conway in the first place and who leaked it to the velociraptors of the press? THEY are the ones who should be sanctioned!
She has NOTHING to learn from the likes of garyciesla. Keep poking the libtards in the eye Kellyanne.
“she has to learn that the work and standards of decorum in the White House are different than those on the campaign trail.”
The only LESSON one needs to learn is the media has NO STANDARDS, and what ever you do they will pretend to take offense until you give in and let them dictate the rules of the game which means you will never win
And the reason you did not see that is you are more than happy to kiss their a$$
I’ll see your one pic of Kellyanne on the couch and raise you at least a half dozen pics of the punk from Chicago with his size 6 (petite) shoes all over the furniture in the Oval office.
More Fake, Useless News from the MSM.
440volt, I’ll see that and raise you two pics of Monica Lewinsky with her knees on the carpet.
This nation has just been through eight years of obama and is still in danger of not surviving that. It is utterly impossible to be “disrespectful of the office” after eight years of a communist occupying the office. Conway looks comfortable and she is certainly one of Pres. Trumps most trusted. Personally if I were Trump I suspect it would be Preibus that goes long before Conway.
Cohen is with the Boston Herald. Almost always her columns express a conservative/republican point of view. Surprised at her view on such a trivial matter of Conway kneeling on the furniture.
Really, get off Kellyann case. After all she was fully dressed. Their has been much harder
THings poking around within the “oral” office oops Oval Office. Aka Monica .
Ha, you beat me to it! 🙂
Mrs. Conway looks like a little kid. Adults in the office of the president shouldn’t sit like that. The image we need to project around the world is one of professionalism, not amateurism. She may be an amazing advisor, and she certainly worked wonders for the President during the campaign, but the oval office work is a different matter. Will she learn from this, and grow? I hope so.
Perhaps she should ban all photos until she is correctly “posed”. Today’s media could spin the Mona Lisa as a sex pervert.
gary looks like a little kid, giving ANY credence to this vomit of a story.
gary, just shut up already. Your side lost…. GET OVER IT. I have worked as a corporate professional for over 10 years, and I’ve seen plenty of executive/C-level women sit on chairs and couches in this fashion. It’s another perfect example of the difference between men and women. Women can do that, men cannot. There are 2 and ONLY 2 genders, and we are quite different… once again–GET OVER IT!
Mrs. Conway had just taken a photo of 100 black leaders with the President. Someone took a photo of her in an awkward position. Big deal. And it’s a shame that the media attention is on the staff member taking the photograph rather than the group that was there. Talk about sideline.
As for Ms. Cohen of the Boston Herald, I’m not impressed with her points.
Kellyanne is a tremendous asset. Trump would be out of his mind to get rid of her. And for what? An “unposed” photo of her trying to take a picture. Absurd!!
“And for what?”
Exactly! For what?
These people trip over an MOLE hill and miss the real story, if they really cared to look.
TRUMP’S TIE IS SLIGHTLY OFF CENTER!!!!!
OMG Jota your right, call out the National Guard, the fashion goon squads will be rioting in the streets.
First: We have many photos of Obama with his feet on Oval Office furniture. Second: Who “leaked” this photo? Third: Do we not have more serious issues with which to deal? Seriously? Get a grip, losers. I know it’s hard to accept defeat – but the time has come. Go home. Regroup. Try to figure out a way to win again.
There are pictures of obamanation putting his feet up on oval office furniture, and God only knows what Clinton degradation took place in that office. Everyone knows that Kellyanne was very instrumental to Trump’s election and he evidently wants her close and comfortable. So what?
This is absurd compared to Monika Lewinsky. There’s no story here.
Well in comparison to the “Poor suffering immature ladies (?) in white she shows extraordinary class! The white man-suits were completely out of touch with the occasion at hand.
Have we all forgotten how “acceptable” it was to see a photo of Obama with his feet up on the desk?? That lasted maybe one day, thanks to MSM and the Dems. This has gone on longer than that. Wonder why. Hm-m-m-m. Perhaps Ms Conway feels comfortable in the Oval Office and the President wants people to feel comfortable. This ain’t going to go away folks. We’d better get used to all this b.s.
It is MRS Conway. Ms is what liberals use to hide marital status, since marriage is anathema to feminists and metrosexuals.
The America hating, communist, dog eating, bath housing, community agitating, Trojan Horse, White house usurping, Muslim pig just spent eight years with his big Kenyan feet on our furniture. While I think this woman should behave more lady like in such settings I don’t believe this is a big deal.
I think we have much greater things to be concerned about. There was no mention about the presidents of predominantly black colleges meeting with president Trump to talk about problems in the inner city. Just seems like more biased reporting to this jaundiced eye.
This story, if a story it is, is nothing more but trying to trash a fine person in the Trump Administration only because of pure hatred and enviousness of the success of a very successful Woman. There is NO real story here….move on………
Why is GOP USA publishing this ****? Makes me wonder whose side your on. Trump is quite capable of making his own decisions about who represents him and who works for him.
Yo— She’s a Jersey Girl and we love her
Nothing could beat Hussein Bozo with his big black shoes all over the priceless antiques in the Oval Office–where was the screaming about that from lame stream media???? PLEASE GOP STOP giving the Marxist Demowits all this attention and let us Trump voters enjoy this after eight years of misery. I have stopped watching all Fox segments who have liberal/Marxist guests on–only watch One America News or Lou Dobbs. I DON’T want to hear any more filthy garbage from pond scum who refuse to stand for a dead SEAL in the presence of his wife. I demand they ALL be recalled!!
Nothing about the real story Trump meeting with black leaders to help find ways to help black community, just looking for dirt so that they can talk about it for a couple of weeks.
You’re right about that, nothing about the real story and if you look at what should be the photo, she wouldn’t be in the shot in the first place .
You guys have really short memories.
Conservatives Criticize Michelle Obama For Bare Arms, Stay Silent On Melania Trump’s Nude Poses
Read More: http://www.trueactivist.com/conservatives-criticize-michelle-obama-for-bare-arms-stay-silent-on-melania-trumps-nude-poses/
Obama’s Choice to Bare Arms Causes Uproar
http://abcnews.go.com/GMA/story?id=6986019
Obama Put His Feet on Oval Office Desk, and People are Outraged
http://www.mediaite.com/online/obama-put-his-feet-on-oval-office-desk-and-people-are-outraged/
Obama put his feet on the Resolute Desk multiple times. It is a valuable irreplaceable piece of American History. It was made from the salvaged wood from a famous British warship, and given to the United States by the Queen of England, Victoria I think, as a sign of our friendship. Obama was not just forgetting what it was. He was showing his hatred for the British whom his Father hated, and he also sent the bust of Churchill back to England. And when Queen Elizabeth came to visit, he gave her an iPod containing all of his speeches. I’m sure she walked around Windsor Castle with the ear buds in and listened to all of them (or most likely threw it in the trash).
Kellyanne put her feet on a $300,00 couch.
Oh great, wolfy is back with his never ending love of all things ob–tworm, and his never ending hate for all things Trump. Crawl back under your rock wolfy.
Moochie showing off his bulging biceps was putting his wimpy husband to shame!
“Obama Put His Feet on Oval Office Desk, and People are Outraged”
Are you sure?
I thought they were just upset that he even had his feet in the Oval Office
As for “Conservatives Criticize Michelle Obama For Bare Arms”
Nowhere does the article say who was doing the criticizing?
Kellyanne didn’t do that to “grab the headlines”. She did it to grab a picture of the meeting with her cell phone. The press “grabbed the Headlines” as another opportunity to “get someone” in Trump’s administration.
Any time they can catch someone in Trump’s family or administration in a funny pose or situation, they will use that as an opportunity to tell everyone that Trump did something horrible.
I’m reminded of when Gerald Ford was president. He slipped on a step coming out of a plane and he was immediately labeled as a Klutz, and the picture was in every newspaper. It’s a game they play in the liberal media, called “Get the Republican”.
I’m sure the media was very concerned when Bill Clinton used the sofa with a certain deed on a blue dress. Where was outrage about poor sofa then!! This article
And author needs to be back in kindergarten and learn about important things in life!!
To much to do about nothing! Thanks Obama’s media!