Kellyanne Conway takes rude Jim Acosta down a notch or two

Kellyanne Conway embarrassed CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during a press gaggle on Tuesday, referring to him as a “smarta–” unliked by other reporters.

Acosta asked Conway if she could promise that President Trump would tell the truth when addressing the nation on Tuesday night.

“Yes, Jim,” Conway shot back, “Can you promise that you will? The whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God? Am I allowed to mention ‘God’ to you?”

“Make sure that goes viral. This is why I’m one of the only people around here who gives you the time of day,” Conway said. “You’re such a smarta– most of the time and I know you want this to go viral.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

