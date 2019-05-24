Kellyanne Conway calls out Pelosi: She treated ‘me like her maid’ during infrastructure meeting

White House counsel Kellyanne Conway railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday, saying the California Democrat shut down a conversation with her during a meeting on infrastructure that fell apart Wednesday.

“Speaker Pelosi went on and launched into some odd, self-curated history of infrastructure in our country. She talked about Thomas Jefferson and she got to Teddy Roosevelt,” Mrs. Conway said in an interview with Fox News Network’s “America’s Newsroom” show.

“When she was finished, I said, ‘Respectfully, Madam Speaker, would you like to address some of the specifics the president talked about,’ and she said, ‘I talk to the president, I don’t talk to staff.’ Because let’s face it, she is the sixth most rich member of Congress and she treats everybody like her staff,” she said.

“She treats me like I’m her either or maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist and I’m not. And I said to her, ‘How very pro-woman of you,’ per usual. Because she is not very pro-woman. She is pro-some women, a few women,” she added.

When asked about the interaction during a Thursday press conference, Mrs. Pelosi said: “I’m not going to talk about her.”

“I responded as the speaker of the House to the president of the United States. Other conversations people were having among themselves is up to them,” she said.

Mrs. Conway, who reportedly had a higher net worth than the House speaker, also dispelled Mrs. Pelosi’s statement that President Trump “had a temper tantrum,” a claim he has denounced as a lie.

“[Trump] never raised his voice and said, ‘You can’t have two tracks — you can’t say that I’m engaged in a cover-up, you can’t want to impeach and investigate and pretend you want to legislate,'” Mrs. Conway said.

Mr. Trump canceled talks after Mrs. Pelosi said Wednesday that Democrats “believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

A visibly disgusted Mr. Trump responded with an impromptu White House press conference where he said he won’t work with Democrats while they are seeking to impeach him and continue their “phony investigations.”

• Dave Boyer and Stephen Dinan contributed to this article.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)