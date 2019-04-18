Keep your mouth shut! Democrats melt down before Barr news conference

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says it is “wrong” that his committee will receive a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report after Attorney General William Barr gives a news conference on it Thursday.

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler says in a tweet that the Justice Department has informed his panel that it will receive the report around 11 a.m. or noon, hours after Barr’s 9:30 a.m. press conference.

I’m deeply troubled by reports that the WH is being briefed on the Mueller report AHEAD of its release. Now, DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong. #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/bR50HhGJ0i — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 17, 2019

Democrats have said they are concerned that Barr will try to color Mueller’s findings before the public has a chance to read the report.

The chairman of the Democratic caucus, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, tweeted in reference to Barr, “Release the Mueller report tomorrow morning and keep your mouth shut.”

So-called Attorney General is presiding over a dog and pony show. Here is a thought. Release the Mueller report tomorrow morning and keep your mouth shut. You have ZERO credibility.https://t.co/fKFeexUKkX — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 17, 2019

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says the attorney general is “taking unprecedented steps to spin” the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr “appears to be waging a media campaign” on behalf of President Donald Trump.

He says the attorney general’s decision to hold a Thursday morning news conference, before releasing a redacted version of Robert Mueller’s report to Congress, will “again result in the report being presented through his own words.”

He warns that if the report is heavily redacted, the committee will issue subpoenas “in short order.”

Nadler says he will “probably find it useful” to call Mueller and members of his team to testify after reading the version of the report Barr releases.

The Justice Department plans to release a redacted report on the special counsel’s Russia investigation one or two hours after a Thursday morning news conference by Attorney General William Barr.

That’s raising the ire of Democrats. They have said they are concerned that Barr will try to color the findings before the public has a chance to read the report.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler, says the timing of Barr’s discussion of the redacted report and its release to Congress is “wrong.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says “the process is poisoned before the report is even released.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Barr has “thrown out his credibility & the DOJ’s independence with his single-minded effort to protect” Trump.

President Donald Trump says he may hold a press conference after the release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Thursday.

Trump is expressing confidence about the findings of Mueller’s Russia probe in an interview with conservative radio host Larry O’Connor. He says, “You’ll see a lot of very strong things come out tomorrow.”

Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference Thursday morning as the report is set to be released. Trump says, “Maybe I’ll do one after that, we’ll see.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating