Kavanaugh to get committee vote today, first floor test scheduled Saturday

Grassley moved to have cmte vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 pm et. But before any debate & Dem protestations, he forged ahead with the vote. Vote was 11-8. Booker & Harris did not vote, as a protest
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 28, 2018
After the hearing, moderate Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., huddled to discuss the nomination, Fox News confirmed.
Meanwhile, in a major boost to Kavanaugh’s bid, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has frequently sparred with President Trump, announced he would support the nominee Thursday night.
Related Story: Prosecutor tells wavering senators she wouldn’t charge Kavanaugh, as vote looms
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News after the conference meeting that followed the hearing Thursday, “I think we’re going to go ahead. I worry about every one of these votes.”
And Flake, who also sits on the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News: “It’s a tough one. She offered good testimony, and so did he.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Join the discussion
Good, let’s have the vote and get him confirmed.