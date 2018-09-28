Loading posts...
Home News Kavanaugh to get committee vote today, first floor test scheduled Saturday
Now reading: Kavanaugh to get committee vote today, first floor test scheduled Saturday
Kavanaugh to get committee vote today, first floor test scheduled Saturday
Lame ducks, Jeff Flake and Bob Corker.

Kavanaugh to get committee vote today, first floor test scheduled Saturday

After the hearing, moderate Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., huddled to discuss the nomination, Fox News confirmed.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to Kavanaugh’s bid, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has frequently sparred with President Trump, announced he would support the nominee Thursday night.

Related Story: Prosecutor tells wavering senators she wouldn’t charge Kavanaugh, as vote looms

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News after the conference meeting that followed the hearing Thursday, “I think we’re going to go ahead. I worry about every one of these votes.”

And Flake, who also sits on the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News: “It’s a tough one. She offered good testimony, and so did he.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Kavanaugh to get committee vote today, first floor test scheduled Saturday, 5.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

Leave a Reply

Related posts

Hollywood hypocrites, Never Trumpers use Kavanaugh as a stand-in for all perpetrators
View
  • 1079 views

Hollywood hypocrites, Never Trumpers use Kavanaugh as a stand-in for all perpetrators

  • 5 comments
As the fight to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court continues, it is imperative to remember exactly who is trying to destroy hi...
Continue reading
5 Shares