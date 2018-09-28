Kavanaugh to get committee vote today, first floor test scheduled Saturday

Grassley moved to have cmte vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 pm et. But before any debate & Dem protestations, he forged ahead with the vote. Vote was 11-8. Booker & Harris did not vote, as a protest — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 28, 2018

After the hearing, moderate Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., huddled to discuss the nomination, Fox News confirmed.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to Kavanaugh’s bid, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has frequently sparred with President Trump, announced he would support the nominee Thursday night.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News after the conference meeting that followed the hearing Thursday, “I think we’re going to go ahead. I worry about every one of these votes.”

And Flake, who also sits on the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News: “It’s a tough one. She offered good testimony, and so did he.”

