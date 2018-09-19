Kavanaugh hearing to move ahead without FBI investigation amid Democrat whining

(UPI) — A hearing set for Monday to address sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be held despite the accuser’s request for an FBI investigation.
Attorneys representing Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a party 36 years ago, had sent a letter to Senate judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley asking for the FBI inquiry.
The attorneys argued the investigation is necessary for the committee to be “fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”
Related Story: The New York Times issues major correction to Kavanaugh sexual assault story
Ford has faced “vicious harassment and even death threats,” since going public with allegations, the attorneys said.
Grassley, though, declined the delay request.
“The invitation for Monday still stands,” Grassley said. “Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay.”
“The FBI does not do investigations like this. The responsibility falls to us,” former panel chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch tweeted. “We should proceed as planned.”
Kavanaugh has denied he assaulted anyone.
“I am willing to talk to the Senate judiciary committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity,” he said Tuesday.
Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer support postponing the hearing for an investigation.
“I strongly support Dr. Ford’s call for an FBI investigation before a hearing is held,” Schumer said. “Dr. Ford’s call for the FBI to investigate also demonstrates her confidence that when all the facts are examined by an impartial investigation, her account will be further corroborated and confirmed.”
Appearing on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Ford attorney Lisa Banks said it’s unfair to ask her to testify without an investigation.
“Asking her to come forward in four or five days and sit before the Judiciary Committee on national TV is not a fair process,” Banks said. “If they care about doing the right thing here and treating this seriously as they have said, then they will do the right thing and they will properly investigate this, and she will work with them in that investigation and also to share her story with the committee.”
Ford accused Kavanaugh in a Washington Post article, in which she said she was sexually assaulted by Kavanugh in the 1980s when they were high school students in Maryland.
She said she didn’t tell anyone any details about the ordeal until a therapy session in 2012.
The accusations have delayed a Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Good — letting FIB investigate Kavanaugh is like asking a coyote (at demon-wolf’s insistence) to investigate whether a tiny housecat killed a half-grown hippo.
(demon-wolf is a creature in Terry Brooks’ Shannara series, “coincidentally” apt for use here as descriptor of Demoncrud party)
If Ford had “done the right thing” the issue would have been resolved appropriately at the time. At this point, it is no longer feasible to investigate the allegations effectively. In any case, it is not an FBI matter – rape is a state crime, and would have to be investigated, charges filed, trials held, etc. at the local level. The statute of limitations has also expired, so the case can no longer be tried, nor legal punishment given.
If you think that doesn’t matter, consider this: even if the allegations are true, it was a crime between juveniles, and even if convicted (unlikely since most people at the time would likely have thought it a teenage prank), the maximum possible punishment (highly unlikely to be given) would be incarceration in a juvenile detention facility for 1-3 years, after which the record would be sealed.
You beat me too it, saying exactly what I was going to say. She needs to testify under oath before the senate or rescind the accusation without delay.
And if she refuses, then charge her with making a false claim.
“Asking her to come forward in four or five days, give or take 36 years, and sit before the Judiciary Committee on national TV is not a fair process,….”
There! Fixed it for you.
Some people can’t remember what they had for breakfast yesterday and for sure after thirty five years, This is a stall tacktick. when it is all over, Sorry My Bad No harm and No foul. RIGHT.
As i said elsewhere.. IF SHE claims she knows without a doubt Kavenaugh was her rapist, BUT YET can’t remember who else was at the party, WHEN the party was, WHERE it was, Who invited her, how she got there AND back home (in just a bikini), and the rest, then i call TOTAL AND UTTER bull on her entire story.
Investigate what?
Do a house to house search to find one with a bathroom upstairs?
Hahahahaha
Maybe, they can investigate to see if it has your and Kavanaugh’s DNA
Maybe, fingerprints on the doorknob
And after this wild goose chase, it will November what?
The fact is the only thing of relevance is YOUR STORY.
And in about two minutes can tell who is lying
How do you know Brett Kavanaugh?
OMG! I think I smell a backbone — stick to your guns Grassley and keep this moving along to a vote!