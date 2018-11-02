Kavanaugh GoFundMe campaign to donate money to Catholic charity

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh turned down more than $600,000 raised by a GoFundMe campaign in his name this week.

John Hawkins, the man who started the fundraising campaign, updated the page and posted a statement he said was from Justice Kavanaugh’s legal team. The campaign was closed to new donations on Oct. 6, and had raised $611,645 by then.

“Justice Kavanaugh did not authorize the use of his name to raise funds in connection with the GoFundMe campaign. He was not able to do so for judicial ethics reasons,” Mr. Hawkins posted. “Although he appreciates the sentiment, Justice Kavanaugh requests that you discontinue the use of his name for any fund-raising purpose.”

The statement also added that the justice will not direct what charity the funds will be donated to in order to stay within judicial ethics guidelines.

“The last thing any of us want is for our attempt to help Judge Kavanaugh’s family to be used against him,” Mr. Hawkins wrote.

Rather than give the funds to Justice Kavanaugh or his family, Mr. Hawkins chose to give the money to the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington in light of the justice’s past coaching girls basketball. The money will be divided between the Catholic Youth Organization, the Tuition Assistance Fund and the Victory Youth Center.

Those that do not wish for their donations to go to Mr. Hawkins’ new charity have a week to request a refund from GoFundMe. The total funds have dropped now to $574,825.

Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed by a razor-thin margin on Oct. 6, after a harrowing nomination process that was nearly derailed when the nominee was faced with decades-old sexual misconduct allegations.

