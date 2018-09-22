‘Kavanaugh’ chants erupt at Trump rally in Missouri

A crowd of Trump supporters broke out in chants supporting President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during a Friday night campaign rally in Springfield, Mo.
Chants erupted following Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s (R) praise of Trump’s move to put “pro-Constitution” justices on the Supreme Court.
GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/n9OkDlqz11
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2018
President @realDonaldTrump absolutely packs the house at JQH Arena in Springfield, MO. #TrumpRally #RedWave pic.twitter.com/1csQKb1A2Q
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 22, 2018
"We are standing up for your values," Trump said closing his rally in Springfield, Missouri. "We are standing up for our national anthem. To continue this momentum, you need to get out and vote Republican. Together we are taking back our country." pic.twitter.com/MvWRKUpDmM
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 22, 2018
For 2nd night in row at Trump rally (tonite in Springfield, last nite in Las Vegas), crowd spontaneously breaks into cheers of "KA-VA-NAUGH!" at mention of the president nominating conservative judges
— Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) September 21, 2018
.@POTUS: "The stock market is up 55%… Your 401(k)s are up 50, 60, 70% in some cases." pic.twitter.com/g38SD65pMW
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 22, 2018
“The president said he was going to put pro-Constitution judges on the bench,” Hawley said, being interrupted by chants of “Kavanaugh.” “And he has.”
“Judges who love the Constitution. Judges who love our country. Judges like Brett Kavanaugh,” Hawley added, to applause.
Donald Trump thrills supporters at Las Vegas rally
Sandwiched between thousands of supporters, Jennie Hardy gripped a bright pink “Women for Trump” sign and waited for the man she credits with putting her son, a diesel mechanic, back to work.
“I’m excited to see President Donald Trump,” said Hardy, a Fairfield, California, resident and retired insurance agent. “He wants individuals to do well. We see ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere.”
View of the line outside Las Vegas Convention Center of those waiting to get into the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA rally. (Photos sent to me from someone who prefers to remain anonymous) pic.twitter.com/0QOflZzPHL
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 21, 2018
We are outside the Trump rally in Las Vegas. There are THOUSANDS of conservatives here and the line extends all the way around the block.
Everyone loves Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zC6HfkEVCD
— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) September 21, 2018
Hardy traveled more than 500 miles and waited nearly four hours to attend Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. She waved her sign excitedly as Trump took the stage with “God Bless America” blaring through the speakers.
Join the discussion
Kavanaugh — CONFIRM!!!!!!!!
Get Ford and Feinstein under oath then watch them squirm. Perjury!
As spineless as Grassley seems to be, along with the rest of these cowards, i doubt they will push to ‘have them testify under oath’..
Liberals want to take us on…then I say….bring it on!!
“Liberals want to take us on…then I say….bring it on!!”
Oh, the joy!!
When the dark Democrats open another can of their darkness in moves inspired by their father of all lies and expect it to overcome and extinguish the American light,,,the blessings of our Creator eventually appear to intercede and cut through the darkness like a knife to reveal in the end who has blessed America and who has been its curse, and where our blessing really come from. Just be patient, all will be well in the end. The truth always overcomes the lies, just and the light overcomes the darkness, even in the depths of a swamp they cannot hide from His justice.
Lets get Ford and Feinstein under oath then watch them squirm. Perjury!
The demented hateful Liberal Democrats do not understand us “Deplorables”.
The more hate, lies, fake news and fake accusations that the hateful Liberal Democrats try to push on us the more we ignore them and support our President Donald trump. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Go MAGA. Is there any type of selective poison, that would eliminate liberals only?
Just let the libs loose. They’re poisoning themselves. Go for it losers.
Ya know, I would bet anything these were Not paid Protestors either. Only the Leftists need to hire protesters.
The SCOTUS has one and only one job – correctly interpret the Constitution. Period. They don’t decide whether to go to war. They don’t vote on a budget. They don’t run the DOJ. They don’t even campaign for re-election. Just interpret the Constitution, as it is written.
There should NEVER be anyone other than a strict Constitutionalist on the Court that interprets the Constitution correctly. To suggest otherwise is to identify yourself as an enemy of the Constitution.
I’d go so far as to say that if it were in my power, I would remove anyone from the SCOTUS who hasn’t tried to do their best to properly interpret the Constitution. Inventing “rights” and creating laws from the bench is instant grounds for termination.
Further, since we know those justices were tainted, their rulings were tainted. Re-try every tainted decision after the purge is complete.