‘Kavanaugh’ chants erupt at Trump rally in Missouri

A crowd of Trump supporters broke out in chants supporting President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during a Friday night campaign rally in Springfield, Mo.

Chants erupted following Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s (R) praise of Trump’s move to put “pro-Constitution” justices on the Supreme Court.

GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/n9OkDlqz11 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2018

"We are standing up for your values," Trump said closing his rally in Springfield, Missouri. "We are standing up for our national anthem. To continue this momentum, you need to get out and vote Republican. Together we are taking back our country." pic.twitter.com/MvWRKUpDmM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 22, 2018

For 2nd night in row at Trump rally (tonite in Springfield, last nite in Las Vegas), crowd spontaneously breaks into cheers of "KA-VA-NAUGH!" at mention of the president nominating conservative judges — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) September 21, 2018

.@POTUS: "The stock market is up 55%… Your 401(k)s are up 50, 60, 70% in some cases." pic.twitter.com/g38SD65pMW — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 22, 2018

“The president said he was going to put pro-Constitution judges on the bench,” Hawley said, being interrupted by chants of “Kavanaugh.” “And he has.”

“Judges who love the Constitution. Judges who love our country. Judges like Brett Kavanaugh,” Hawley added, to applause.

Donald Trump thrills supporters at Las Vegas rally

Sandwiched between thousands of supporters, Jennie Hardy gripped a bright pink “Women for Trump” sign and waited for the man she credits with putting her son, a diesel mechanic, back to work.

“I’m excited to see President Donald Trump,” said Hardy, a Fairfield, California, resident and retired insurance agent. “He wants individuals to do well. We see ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere.”

View of the line outside Las Vegas Convention Center of those waiting to get into the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA rally. (Photos sent to me from someone who prefers to remain anonymous) pic.twitter.com/0QOflZzPHL — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 21, 2018

We are outside the Trump rally in Las Vegas. There are THOUSANDS of conservatives here and the line extends all the way around the block. Everyone loves Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zC6HfkEVCD — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) September 21, 2018

Hardy traveled more than 500 miles and waited nearly four hours to attend Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. She waved her sign excitedly as Trump took the stage with “God Bless America” blaring through the speakers.

