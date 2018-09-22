‘Kavanaugh’ chants erupt at Trump rally in Missouri

Loading posts...
A crowd of Trump supporters broke out in chants supporting President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during a Friday night campaign rally in Springfield, Mo.

Chants erupted following Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s (R) praise of Trump’s move to put “pro-Constitution” justices on the Supreme Court.

“The president said he was going to put pro-Constitution judges on the bench,” Hawley said, being interrupted by chants of “Kavanaugh.” “And he has.”

“Judges who love the Constitution. Judges who love our country. Judges like Brett Kavanaugh,” Hawley added, to applause.

———–

Donald Trump thrills supporters at Las Vegas rally

Sandwiched between thousands of supporters, Jennie Hardy gripped a bright pink “Women for Trump” sign and waited for the man she credits with putting her son, a diesel mechanic, back to work.

“I’m excited to see President Donald Trump,” said Hardy, a Fairfield, California, resident and retired insurance agent. “He wants individuals to do well. We see ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere.”

Hardy traveled more than 500 miles and waited nearly four hours to attend Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. She waved her sign excitedly as Trump took the stage with “God Bless America” blaring through the speakers.

      • When the dark Democrats open another can of their darkness in moves inspired by their father of all lies and expect it to overcome and extinguish the American light,,,the blessings of our Creator eventually appear to intercede and cut through the darkness like a knife to reveal in the end who has blessed America and who has been its curse, and where our blessing really come from. Just be patient, all will be well in the end. The truth always overcomes the lies, just and the light overcomes the darkness, even in the depths of a swamp they cannot hide from His justice.

      • Lets get Ford and Feinstein under oath then watch them squirm. Perjury!

  3. The demented hateful Liberal Democrats do not understand us “Deplorables”.
    The more hate, lies, fake news and fake accusations that the hateful Liberal Democrats try to push on us the more we ignore them and support our President Donald trump. 🙂 🙂 🙂

  6. The SCOTUS has one and only one job – correctly interpret the Constitution. Period. They don’t decide whether to go to war. They don’t vote on a budget. They don’t run the DOJ. They don’t even campaign for re-election. Just interpret the Constitution, as it is written.

    There should NEVER be anyone other than a strict Constitutionalist on the Court that interprets the Constitution correctly. To suggest otherwise is to identify yourself as an enemy of the Constitution.

    I’d go so far as to say that if it were in my power, I would remove anyone from the SCOTUS who hasn’t tried to do their best to properly interpret the Constitution. Inventing “rights” and creating laws from the bench is instant grounds for termination.

    Further, since we know those justices were tainted, their rulings were tainted. Re-try every tainted decision after the purge is complete.

