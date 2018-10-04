Kavanaugh backlash builds, as Democrats have to face voters

Call it the Kavanaugh Effect — but according to a new poll, Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp are facing a bit of a voter backlash over their reluctance to support Supreme Court judicial nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Fifty-six percent of North Dakota voters would like to see Kavanaugh confirmed; only 26 percent say they oppose.
Hear that, Heitkamp?
And over on the West Virginia front, where Manchin has enjoyed playing the role of moderate Democrat for some time, 58 percent want Kavanaugh confirmed.
The poll came courtesy of Judicial Crisis Network — a conservative political outlet founded, in part, to sway court picks Republicans’ way. The left, as a quick sidenote, has George Soros and the upstart Demand Justice, a nonprofit that just launched this year to halt President Donald Trump’s judicial picks — currently, Kavanaugh — and that receives funding, indirectly and in part, from the Open Society Policy Center.
But here’s the thing with JCN’s poll: The recent numbers are in line with how the states voted in the 2016 presidential election.
Nearly 69 percent of West Virginians voted for Trump, compared to almost 27 percent for Hillary Clinton, a couple years ago.
And 63 percent of North Dakota voters picked Trump, compared to 27 percent who chose Clinton, in 2016.
Heitkamp, already vulnerable, has been running a re-election race that paints her as a moderate and as NPR wrote, “Her future may depend on how closely she can align herself with President Trump without angering members of her own party.”
Manchin, meanwhile, is in a tight race against Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, according to a recent 1892 Polling survey. By the numbers?
“Morrisey narrowly leads Manchin among independent voters by 4 points, 41 to 37 percent,” The Hill wrote. “But, nearly a quarter — 22 percent — of independent voters remain undecided.”
Trump’s approval with West Virginia voters is still solidly in the yay column, too. That same poll found 57 percent of state voters currently see Trump in a positive light — a statistic that should serve as a warning light to Manchin.
But will it? The anti-Kavanaugh protesters are out in full force. They’ve been busy storming Manchin’s congressional office; nine were just arrested at his Charleston headquarters. Heitkamp, meanwhile, has expressed support for Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser.
But the polls speak volumes — and of course, this is partly why Democrats want to delay, delay, delay on the Kavanaugh vote. A delay gives Democratic senators facing tight re-election races some cover by allowing them to talk out of both sides of their mouths, straddle the lines, sit on the fence, and so forth. Anything to keep from making a choice on Kavanaugh that could bring accountability, right?
It’d be nice if these two, Manchin and Heitkamp, could just make a decision based on right versus wrong, though — based on principle, not party and partisan pressure. Truth is, there is nothing by way of evidence that’s emerged to support Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh.
And to borrow from another widely watched, widely reported matter of justice-gone-circus show: If it don’t fit, you must acquit.
Manchin and Heitkamp, if they want to keep their Senate seats, would do well to remember the voters and choose wisely whom they represent — the Democratic Party or the people.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
I personally am praying that the backlash is enough to ensure a 432-3 majority in House and a 35-0 (of open Senate seats) for GOP!
From your mouth to God’s ear.
AND from your mouth to the voters behinds.
They are there to represent their constituents and what they want and not there to follow a party line that is off rails! You can be either a democrat of values or not, ditto RINOS and GOPes, but first and foremost do what you were hired to do and work together and maybe will get re-elected or a newbie elected. We, the People of this Republic, hired you to do a job for us and not for yourselves or big bucks from outsiders. We will be removing all benefits and salary increments because as employees you did not nor ever will have the right to take for yourselves and be greedy and power hungry. You are not hired for those items, so get used to the fact that we are taking back the reins and you are JUST employees and nothing made. As it is, you are over paid for just 133 days while we work for most of the year. Enough is enough and we have had it with each one of you no matter the party. In fact many of us are thinking about forming a party that we want.
TOo often these cretins FORGET they are there to serve us. Instead they think WE exist to serve them.
>> We will be removing all benefits and salary increments because as employees you did not nor ever will have the right to take for yourselves and be greedy and power hungry <<
Good luck with that, only Congress can make those changes.
We will need to work harder next time to gain back those 3 House seats. 3 Dems in power is 3 too many.
I promise to vote AGAINST all Democrat candidates – including incumbents….. My oath of enlistment in the military is/was to defend the United States against ALL enemies – foreign and domestic. Well, guess what – the Democrats have become the enemy of our nation.
As a Military veteran, I also will NEVER vote for a Democrat as long as I live!
As a patriot, i’ve NEVER voted democrat, and never will. I’d rather NOT vote than vote in a dem.
Consider, to not vote is possibly voting in a dem.
The demeanor displayed by the Senate committee democrats are disgusting. In addition the supporters that cry, whine, demonstrate like wild dimwits should be pushed aside so the quality of life and culture are protected. Simply, if you vote for Democrats your supporting anarchy and socialist destruction of life as we knew it
the Democrats on the Senate committee condemned Kavanaugh even before any testimony. They are a group of unethical pukes that do not believe it takes facts to prove someone guilty.
Every one of them should ALREADY be facing ETHICS CHARGES and ALREADY SUSPENDED awaiting their EXPULSION HEARINGS over their own actions.
Most of them condemned him before trump even PUT Kavenaugh’s name out there as his pick. WE saw those protests where the demonstrators had signs with the name of EVERYONE On that short list, and a “DON’T vote for XYZ” on it..
So, if they are trying to take down our legal system, couldn’t that be stretched to they are trying to take down the US Government?
And we all know what that is called!
It wouldn’t take many of them shot by firing squads before we saw the end of their unpatriotic, lying behavior.
Given how Democraps will LIE without remorse to get elected there is NO WAY I would trusted anything they do or say. They might pass Kavanaugh on to the High Court they will do any and everything to hurt America and oppose Trump no matter how good things Trump wants for America is. So best action is toss them out but make sure whoever replaces them sticks to what they promise unless it is Anti-American meaning Anti-Trump.
Given the mood of the day, I would expect the general public to say, “Enough of this, let us get on with the business of the country and stop this lunacy”! There is a backlash here that is the result of the frightening prospects to all good, decent and legality minded citizens. That is the specter that you, I, my sons or daughters, my friends or anyone could be destroyed by one distraught, confused or financially incentivized individual who makes an uncorroborated, fact less allegation that becomes gospel in the minds of a few, because they said so! Not that I condone either the sexual assault or imposition on anyone, but we all need to look closely at this charade of justice or “job interview” with jaundiced eye, because it is a mask for a solely political agenda! However, if this attitude spills over into an accepted viewpoint in our everyday life, we all and our judicial ideals may be facing destruction at some near time.
I think that’s exactly what we should expect. Ford isn’t just a teensy bit unbelievable. She’s clearly lying through her teeth and in way over her head. I think she knows it too. There’s nothing about her constantly-changing story that makes any sense.
I believe this was Trump’s plan all along. Justice Anthony Kennedy chose his retirement wisely. He must have known the Dems would launch into a mega-meltdown trying to prevent _____ from joining SCOTUS. And as we saw, the Dems had protest signs with various names on them so no matter who Trump nominated they would be ready instantly to call that person a Nazi, fascist, bigot, womanizer, etc. So predictable.
By nominating Kav right now, Trump forced the Dems to show their true colors in all their naked wretchedness. The whole country can see it, much too close to voting day for them to forget. Part of the Media’s job is to change the news cycle and the Narrative so people forget what the Dems are.
The vile, repulsive, venomous ugliness on the Left is right there in HD. You’d have to actively try to ignore it to believe anything Ford says.
Red wave.
Launch all the Dems. And if any RINOs are available it’s still open season. We’ve been getting better at harpooning them in the primaries but a few remain. Red wave this year, and clean out some more in 2020. It’s all good.
DO YOUR PART TO KEEP THE VOTE HONEST!!!
Just a chance for WE, THE PEOPLE to clean up the voter fraud.
NEW RULES FOR VOTING in the next 10 election cycles.
COPY and PASTE it everywhere!
IF YOU VOTE EARLY plan on hanging around and WATCHING for SUSPICIOUS Activity. groups of NON English speaking ‘voters’, get good facial pictures/movies. Get a picture of the vehicle AND THE DRIVER they arrived in for comparison at other locations.
NEVER VOTE BY MAIL
DEMAND A PAPER BALLOT
TAKE YOUR CAMERAS, Videos are better.
VIDEO any persons that do not speak English.
Video any vans that unload a lot of people, make sure you get the license plate, the Make And Model and a decent picture of the driver AND occupants.
IT will make the lines longer, but the more WITNESSES WITH CAMERAS the more will stay away and not try to vote in 10 different polling places, and if ILLEGALS will probably run away hiding their faces.
The bigger the WATCHER CROWD, the fewer illegal votes.
(END OF PART ONE)
(part two)
IF “WE, THE PEOPLE” DO NOT PROTECT OUR VOTES, WE will LOSE AMERICA!
There are people working on putting websites together with facial recognition software that will have UPLOAD capabilities for the pictures and videos.
They will need the location of the videos and Still pics to weed out the duplicates, and prove the different locations where they appeared.
WE NEED MULTIPLE PEOPLE at every polling place!
Just don’t interfere, and go outside if asked by the security.
BUT, they cannot stop you from video or photography outside.
Depending on your STATE it may or may not be legal to take pictures inside the polling place.
Check your board of elections.
I only agree with voting by mail for
A) STUDENTS out of state
B) Military stationed overseas/out of state
and C) Those actually physically disabled to where they can’t show UP to the voting booth.
OTHERWISE get your *** there and vote.
You’d have to check whether it is legal to photo or video a stranger, particularly if they object.
The rest of it – go for it!
It appears that the people are still speaking, just like when they elected Trump!
Liberal, Progressive, Socialist, Communist, Democrat, the national media and their para-military organizations (BLM, Antifa, New Black Panthers, MS-13 etc.} are all pseudonyms for Marxist.
Actually what they want is real communism as my spouse can verify having lived under same, and not marxism which is just a sad copy of the real thing. But, yes, the DNC wants communism and they be the owners of America and us. Sorry, DNC, RINOS, GOPes this ain’t gonna happen. By the way if you think so, remember we have plenty of rope necklaces available for your demise.
Just remember, friends: It TAKES PRAYER along with your vote! Donald J. Trump did not become the President without our PRAYER and God’s answer. Before you DO anything, PRAY to God for guidance and help. Satan has OWNED the Demonrat party for about a century (Wilson). He has guided those willing to sacrifice their souls to him, and the results have been remarkable — and Hellish. World War. Mass Murder. Genocide. Baby Murder of apocalyptic numbers around the world. And now, they — the Devil’s minions in the Demonrat Party — are focused on Judge Kavanaugh, President Trump and YOU. Only with GOD can we withstand these attacks. Look up The Battle of Lepanto. And so many more. This IS a battle for the Soul of America. In God We Trust! God Bless President Trump! God Bless America! VOTE YOUR CONSCIENCE!
I’m waiting for a conservative tough a$$ to be waiting around for the libtard Liberal, Progressive, Socialist, Communist, Democrats to show up to harass a conservative/ republican and kick some a$$. It’s going to happen and I can’t hardly wait for it. Video of it would be great.