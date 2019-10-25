Kathy Griffin rants against ‘older white guys’

Embattled comedian Kathy Griffin snapped at a Los Angeles news anchor Wednesday while delivering an on-air rant about how she can’t find work in the “male-dominated” field of comedy.

Ms. Griffin appeared on KTLA-TV to promote her new film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story,” which she financed herself because she said she can’t find any allies in the entertainment industry.

Ms. Griffin became a public pariah in 2017 when she was photographed holding a fake severed head depicting the president. The comedian was widely condemned and lost sponsors, hosting gigs and tour dates over the stunt. She said she was investigated for months by the Department of Justice and placed on the federal no-fly list during that time.

On Wednesday, Ms. Griffin repeated her claims that she’s been blacklisted in Hollywood over the incident.

“I still do not have one single day of paid work ahead of me for the rest of my life. Now, you tell me that’s not because I’m a 58-year-old female in comedy,” she claimed.

KTLA’s Mark Kriski chimed in, saying, “I think there’s a lot of 58-year-old comedians that are working out there.”

“Are ya?” Ms. Griffin shot back. “Name five women.”

Mr. Kriski said he’s “not into the comedy thing,” before Ms. Griffin interrupted with, “I thought so.”

“What’s with the new guy?” she asked the other anchors. “Look, the point is, it’s a male-dominated field, which I really don’t want to hear your take on that.”

“We’ve got guests here every day,” Mr. Kriski responded.

“Yeah, OK, that’s all right,” Ms. Griffin scoffed. “But you should know your stats, though.

“Anyway, working in a male-dominated field is something where I deal with that sort of thing every day,” she continued, referring to Mr. Kriski’s comment. “So I spend most of my day trying to talk to older white guys and explain, ‘I just want to do what I do.'”

Notably, five working female comedians over the age of 58 include Ellen DeGeneres, Joy Behar, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Roseanne Barr and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ms. Griffin later posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter.

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 23, 2019

