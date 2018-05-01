Kathy Griffin emboldened to rescind apology for severed head photo

Kathy Griffin has rescinded her apology.
Almost a year ago the comedian posted a controversial photo of herself holding up a bloody facsimile of Donald Trump’s severed head. She faced major backlash that threatened her career, before apologizing for the entire episode.
Now, she’s revisiting the controversy, and the only thing that Griffin says she regrets is her mea culpa, according to the Daily Beast.
“I take the apology back,” she said during an appearance Monday on “The View.” She then punctuated her statement with an expletive directed at Trump. She also said she was sorry, not sorry for her attacks on Trump’s oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, whom she referred to as “Eddie Munster and date rape.”
“Look, I’m not holding back on this family,” said the 57-year-old comic. “This president is different and I have been through the mill and so now I’m back on the road.”
Griffin was roundly condemned for the grisly photo, and not just by Trump supporters. Her bipartisan critics included Trump Jr., former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and liberal actor Debra Messing.
Griffin said the harsh social media reaction made her back down at the time, and she agreed that the image was “too disturbing.”
“I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong,” she said.
Apparently, Griffin has taken another 180-degree turn, and she seems to have been emboldened by Michelle Wolf’s no-holds barred appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner over the weekend.
She told the hosts of “The View” that her apology made her “part of the Trump woodchipper, which Michelle Wolf is in now.” She said the photo was her statement about Trump’s misogyny, and she no longer feels that she “went too far.”
“No, not now,” she said. “Not when I see his policies.”
Co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin why she would risk another backlash.
“It’s important,” replied Griffin. “The First Amendment is the first amendment for a reason.”
Oh no! Does this mean we are doomed to put up with this dolt’s shtick forever?
.
“…. “Not when I see his policies.”
Riiiiigt. which ones ?
More unconscious knowledge.
It’s obvious that no one was paying any attention to her. She had fallen out of the news completely. Then along comes Michelle Wolf with her crass jokes at the reporter’s dinner and this dolt sees an opportunity to get her name back in the news. Some people will do anything for a little publicity.
Poor little dolt–all she is doing is reminding people of just what a DISGUSTING excuse for a human being she actually IS–the kind that would pull a DISGUSTING stunt like that “severed head” thing she did. Tasteless, crass lib-toon needs to sink back into the obscurity she so RICHLY deserves!
I feel ill every time I see the extremely ugly mug of Kathy Griffin.
Does Griffin purposely try to look uglier than Tammy Faye Baker to get attention?
Shaving her head like that certainly didn’t help! Is she trying to get sympathy by looking like a concentration camp survivor?
This idiot is trying to claw and squirm her way back into the main stream media. A green dress with short red hair? Seriously? She should face the facts that her mediocre career is over and we won’t have to suffer seeing her on television again. I don’t know of anyone who gives a Rat’s A$$ what she thinks or says.
Does this mean I have to withdraw my apology for referring to her as an unusually unattractive cow lipped ugly old crone with no class and no act?
Well DAMN!!!
oh, wait, I didn’t apologize….
Nope, no retraction from me.
She’s taking back the insincere apology she made. Did anyone ever, believe she was actually sorry. The only thing these lowlife liberals are sorry for, is when they get caught!
I really don’t like to poke fun at anyone’s looks, but in the case of this piece of meat waste I have to make an exception. I can’t figure out if she looks like a piece of burnt white bread toast with a red velour rug, or an undercooked frankfurter someone has dipped in a bottle of ketchup.
Yeah, real smart, you MORON. Just when people have started to forget your DISGUSTING “severed head” stunt you REMIND them with this middle finger to our President. You’re a LOSER. You’ve always BEEN a LOSER, and you always WILL BE, you no-talent SKANK.
Kathy Griffin is a gutless pig without even the guts to stand by whatever supposed beliefs she has or professes. Why would I care?
“Hate and Discontent” … thats all Griffin has. The more Griffen exercises her First Amendment rights the further she goes into oblivion.
She is one disgusting P.O.S.
Another one that Can’t Understand Normal Thinking. She had better pay her agent well, I’ll bet it was tough to get her a booking.