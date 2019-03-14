Home » News

Kathy Griffin complains she’s still blacklisted in Hollywood: ‘I can’t do it anymore’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am March 14, 2019
Kathy Griffin, filth mouthed 'comedian' of the Left with 'head' of President Trump.

Kathy Griffin complained in a recent interview that she’s still being blackballed in Hollywood for her infamous President Trump decapitation photo she took over a year and a half ago.

The Grammy-winning comedian appeared at South By Southwest this week to premiere her new stand-up film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story,” which she financed herself because she said she can’t find any allies in the entertainment industry.

Ms. Griffin became a public pariah in 2017 when she was photographed holding a fake severed head depicting the president. The comedian was widely condemned and lost sponsors, hosting gigs and tour dates over the stunt. She said she was investigated for months by the Department of Justice and placed on the federal no-fly list during that time.

“Never in the history of the United States has a sitting president used the power of the Oval Office, the first family, the right-wing media, and the Department of Justice to try to make an American citizen unemployable and uninsurable for an absolute non-threat that was covered by the First Amendment,” Ms. Griffin told The Daily Beast in an interview published Tuesday.

She called it being thrown into “the Trump woodchipper,” the outlet reported.

Ms. Griffin said she learned something important through her experience: “It turns out there is such a thing as bad publicity,” she joked.

“There was such a disconnect,” she said. “I’m selling out the Sydney Opera House, and I’m not even on TV anymore. I sold out Carnegie Hall in 24 hours. I started just DM-ing showrunners and literally saying, ‘Can you just give me five lines? I need America to know that I’m not in ISIS and didn’t decapitate anybody.’ The answer has been no. I’ve reached out to so many people. I can’t do it anymore.”

Ms. Griffin said there’s “undeniable misogyny” in what’s happened to her compared to other celebrities such as Johnny Depp and Peter Fonda who have made over-the-line comments about the president and his family.

“I am hoping, frankly, more women come around, because, and this is not going to be popular, it’s that dark side of feminism: When the chips are down, bros before hos,” Ms. Griffin said. “Guys still stick together like cops. Republicans are like that, too. Women, when the chips are down, we tend to fracture. When I read that 53 percent of white women voted for Trump…I’m not even talking to white bitches anymore. What the fuck is wrong with them?”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

39 Comments

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
11:55 am March 14, 2019 at 11:55 am

Time to hang it up, Kathy. You were not as funny as you think, before or after Trump!

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    2:20 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    I watched a Dennis Miller special last night.

    He ‘went political’ and was FUNNY AS HELL!!!

    THAT is the difference between a COMEDIAN WITH CLASS and a Harridan with NO CLASS!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:30 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    IMO She’s never been funny.

    oldguy39
    oldguy39
    4:52 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Maybe the fact that she’s unattractive, and untalented, has something to do with it. The act of hating Trump, is not a talent.

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:20 pm March 14, 2019 at 12:20 pm

Never in the history of the United States has a sitting president used the power of the Oval Office……. to try to make an American citizen unemployable and uninsurable for an absolute non-threat that was covered by the First Amendment,”

Well, there was that one rodeo clown with an Obama mask. He never worked again.
Also at least one black Obama impersonator who died mysteriously.

You want to by employable? BE FUNNY!

sdekater
sdekater
1:29 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:29 pm

I’d venture a guess that anyone in show business that pulled a stunt like this during President Obama’s time in office would have received far more condemnation and would have been similarly blackballed. Additionally, they would probably have not received any support from anyone.

    barelypure
    barelypure
    2:59 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    You don’t have to go that far back. See Roseann Barr and her relatively tame comment about Jarrett

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:32 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      OR as already mentioned, that rodeo clown who stopped being employed after pulling a stunt with an Obama mask..

dwainef
dwainef
1:36 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:36 pm

My opinion BooHoo

4drphil
4drphil
1:36 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:36 pm

I’m feeling so sorry for this funny lady. . .does anyone know her address? I want to send her a bunch of black, wilted and moldy roses . . .

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:33 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Don’t waste the money..

eatdawg
eatdawg
1:44 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:44 pm

She did this to herself. The last group helping Trump is the media. Making grotesque political statements is not comedy. Johnny Carson made fun of every politician alive and you never knew his politics.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:34 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Who in the media, besides fox, is ‘helping trump’??

Taquoshi
Taquoshi
1:51 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:51 pm

Oh, please, Kathy! Get over it. You and you alone tanked your own career. Nobody made you take that photo. And you thought it was just the creme de la creme when you did it.

Unfortunately, the rest of us weren’t laughing, we were reeling in horror as you mocked those who have been beheaded by ISIS (namely James Wright Foley, Steven Joel Sotloff, David Haines, Hervé Gourdel, Alan Henning, Fr. Jacques Hamel, Peter Edward Kassig, and Tomislav Salopek among others).

So, put on your big girl pants, Kathy, and learn to code.

ron389
ron389
1:52 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:52 pm

She’s non blacklisted. Hollywood loves to bash Trump (and everything Conservative). The problem is that she hasn’t done anything worthwhile (career wise), so she can’t get work.

Whining list this will probably get her some sympathy gigs from her Leftist Hollywood pals.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    3:16 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    She was a D List comedian. Carrot Top and Gallagher are C list.
    What does that tell ya?
    You have NOT been blackballed. You simply are not that funny and you never were better than a D lister.
    When the trades people you work with are consistently more humorous and original than the “comic” it’s time for the comic to look for more suitable employment.

    Most conservatives have a better sense of humor than Kathy Griffin.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
2:04 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:04 pm

Harakiri!! When the Japanese lose his honor he uses this method.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:35 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    But Kathy has no honor..

      Max daddy
      Max daddy
      5:53 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:53 pm

      If she was Muslim and committed Hairy..Harry..and did herself in, would that be an honor killing and, if so, would she get some eternal penthouse stuffed with Hispanic pool boys or something?
      She’s already got the knife.

Deb21
Deb21
2:06 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:06 pm

she is sick. Besides…all the left has said and done about this president … fake investigation only because he fired Comey…get over it.

Oldsailor65
Oldsailor65
2:10 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:10 pm

Boo Hooo
You were never funny anyway to inteligent people

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
2:17 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:17 pm

You can probably get work in Venezuela.

Go on Down and give it your best shot.

Pacifino
Pacifino
2:21 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:21 pm

Still blacklisted? Good! I will not patronize any publication with her in it.

Sobmck
Sobmck
2:21 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:21 pm

Geeeze Kathy ! Do you think maybe you went just a little too far with the liberal Trump hating stuff ?
“But – but – but – I thought all of America hated Trump !” “Especially the millions who voted for him !” “I just can’t understand why they’re not rolling in the aisles, laughing .”

Marmie
Marmie
2:23 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:23 pm

Good-!!! You thought you’d have a following. Well, this says there are people who don’t agree with you Kathy, either politically or behaviorally or both. You brought yourself down. Now you feel consequences. Maybe, if you have the opportunity, you can apologize for your hideous act. But, I doubt it will help your career. Good Riddance-!!! You are not missed-!!!!

Billf
Billf
2:27 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:27 pm

Remember when KATHY Griffin used to be funny? Me neither….

Bella0609
Bella0609
2:36 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:36 pm

I have a thought for you..there is a broken down old hag that still lives in NY and just loves to talk on and on about why she lost an election and who screwed her over.
You should go there and have a pity party for two.
Just watch out..her husband is a little promiscuous, but your not much of a looker so you maybe safe, you just never know.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:37 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Bill will still try to hit on it.. IMO he cares not about looks.

      Max daddy
      Max daddy
      5:54 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:54 pm

      His eyes are not connected to the brain he trusts most.

cecil.wilson11
cecil.wilson11
2:40 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:40 pm

I am all broken up she can’t find a job. I thought the left would have had her made a saint by now. It’s a shame someone did not do the real thing for her.

FrankC
FrankC
2:58 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:58 pm

Maybe no one hires you because you are grotesquely ugly, and they want no part of your filth.

tag100
tag100
3:00 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Hey Kathy Reality is tough…. You may not hold yourself responsible for anything but the people will.

See Ya!

hijalibre
hijalibre
5:00 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm

This hideous person must be dumber than a pile of rocks! She thinks holding up an image of someone’s decapitated head is FUNNY?! She thinks it’s not a violent threat? How would she like to receive a picture of her ugly head in a simulation of being decapitated? Might that give her reason to fear for her life? Since when is such pure HATRED funny?! The woman should be locked up in a “funny farm” with all her delusions! I can’t believe she’s complaining about not getting gigs. She should be thankful someone hasn’t decapitated her yet! I’m sure she’s given plenty of people that idea. As for calling women who voted for Trump, b**ches, I’m just glad I don’t count myself in her group of loonys! The woman is totally insane, and I’m glad not to identify with her even remotely! I am proud of the woman I am! She not only looks insane, she acts and thinks insanely! All I can say when I see her is “Yuk!”

disqus_J0YBqaV6D8
disqus_J0YBqaV6D8
5:03 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:03 pm

…never mind… -)

Ide Clair
Ide Clair
5:06 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:06 pm

Since when does Hollywood blacklist someone for attacking Trump?….lol…
She might want to consider that it’s because she’s just not talented.

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
5:55 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:55 pm

She hasn’t been “black-listed”.
There just hasn’t been too many roles lately for haunting houses or frightening little children.

overlord
overlord
6:01 pm March 14, 2019 at 6:01 pm

So now she’s a racist and a bigot as well. Saying she’s black listed. Why couldn’t it be white listed? She’s saying black is bad? Could have just said she can’t get a job due to her publicity stunt that was done in very bad taste. Something she should have been arrested for. I wouldn’t mind her doing time for that. That was a thinly veiled threat after all.

Kathy – you can wait on tables, maybe. Could run for Congress. I have a feeling a couple of screwballs in California will be leaving their jobs. They can’t live forever after all. Just replace one screwball with yourself. Nobody will notice.

