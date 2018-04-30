Kasich rips GOP: I can bring that party back

Ohio Gov. John Kasich hinted again Sunday at a possible 2020 presidential run by ripping the Republican Party and declaring “I can bring that party back.”
The Republican governor accused the GOP of being “anti-immigrant, anti-trade, in favor of debt,” and implored party members to “come home.”
“We should care about people from top to bottom, not just at those at the top but everybody,” Mr. Kasich told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I can bring that party back, that’s what I’m going to do, in one way or another.”
He also pushed back at those who have accused him of not being truly conservative, insisting, “I didn’t leave the Republican Party, the Republican Party left me.”
“In my state, we have balanced budgets, surplus, we’re up a half-million jobs, and then people say, ‘Kasich’s not a conservative.’ What does that mean?” he asked.
Mr. Kasich, who ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, has been floated as a potential Republican challenger to President Trump in 2020, telling Politico last month that, “All of my options are on the table.”
Speculation heightened after CNBC reported Thursday that Mr. Kasich met last month with billionaire investor and donor Ron Burkle in Los Angeles.
The term-limited governor, who has criticized the GOP’s direction under Mr. Trump, said Democrats are also failing what he called “the great middle.”
“You have a department store that’s red and a department store that’s blue, and neither of them right now are providing products to the great middle, and you know what happens?” he said. “That’s how another store opens up in the neighborhood.”
Back to what, k-sick?
I frankly doubt you even have the conservativeness of the average Grit!
From the article above: “He also pushed back at those who have accused him of not being truly conservative, insisting, “I didn’t leave the Republican Party, the Republican Party left me.” No RINO Kasich, you and the RINO Party are one and the same. You expanded Medicaid in Ohio, Obamacare is great for you and the rest of the RINOS and you, want open borders with Mexico. We Conservatives are not anti – immigrant, we are anti – illegal alien. I hope you do challenge Trump in 2020, because you will be slaughtered by Trump in the primaries and hopefully, that will end your RINO / Traitor career!
Did a quick check on Wikipedia and found this – “On March 15 [2016], Kasich won in his home state of Ohio, while Marco Rubio lost in his home state of Florida (to Trump) and withdrew from the race. The following week on March 22, Kasich came in fourth place to Rubio’s ghost in the Arizona primary, with Rubio edging out Kasich by nearly 18,000 votes.”
So, if I’m understanding this correctly, you lost to a guy that wasn’t even in the race. Not sure how, or why, you think you can bring a party back with a showing like that. Why not do what a real conservative would do and get behind the current President, instead if trying to tear him down?
You know, you’re almost dumb enough, and enough of a backstabber, to be a Democrat.