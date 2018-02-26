Kasich predicts more doom and gloom

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, one of the loudest Republican critics of President Trump, said Sunday that both parties are failing American citizens and that a “multi-party system” could materialize sooner rather than later.
In an interview on ABC’s “This Week” program. Mr. Kasich — who has been rumored to be mulling a primary challenge against Mr. Trump in 2020, though he said Sunday he has no plans to mount such a run — said Americans, particularly young people, are increasingly disillusioned with both parties.
“I want to support candidates who I believe want to take the high road. Those that want to create discord and those that want to put the party in front of the country, I’m not showing up,” he said.
“I will tell you another thing. We may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system. I’m starting to really wonder if we are going to see a multi-party system at some point in the future in this country. Because I don’t think either party is answering people’s deepest concerns and needs.”
As for his own political future, Mr. Kasich said he’s not giving much thought to another presidential bid.
“I don’t think about it. You know what, because I can’t predict the future and I can’t do what is going to be expected of me at some level to serve my country. I don’t know what that means. I’m sorry. I just don’t know,” he said.
“And do I sit around at night and think do I want to go through running for president again? Did you ever try it? Go try it once and give me a call. See how much fun it is. We’ll see what the future brings.”
But can’t admit that he’s one of the worst parts of the problem!
Good old RINO Kasich, I hope you run as a DemoRAT against Trump. Hey Kasich, you expanded Medicaid in your state, so why don’t you have all of the freeloaders in our Country move to communist Kalifornia , then you can move to Kalifornia, so you can expand Medicaid even more, you socialist!
He’s a rino, they will, just like libtards, NEVER admit that they are part of ANY problem.
“Kasich… said Americans, particularly young people, are increasingly disillusioned with both parties.”
Because of people like you, in both parties.
“Kasich said he’s not giving much thought to another presidential bid.”
He’s also not giving much thought to:
Another ebay bid
Becoming a real man
Leaving Team RINO
Leading Team RINO
Where the sun goes at night, since the Earth is flat
Bathing
Learning to play Checkers professionally
Upgrading from Windows 3.1
Just getting it over with already and kissing John McCain (wait no, that’s Graham)
Trying out for the Power Rangers
Saying the word “Chrysanthemum” and not sounding like a sissy
Running for President of Ohio
Speaking without all the hand gestures
Gesturing without all the talking <– (there's a winner)
Tearing his drum apart to see what makes the noise
i am SICK of carreer politicians.
term limits for every level of government NOW!
AND not just politicians, but JUDGES!
Shush! You are nothing more than a RINO and the Republican version of Bernie.
The ever-deepening mystery of Governor John Kasich. I bet he leaves the Republicans and runs on a platform of gay marriage and feasting like there is no tomorrow as he did in the 2016 primaries. It will be a race between him and the Libertarian candidate, probably Gary Aleppo Johnson again, as to who will be the strangest, least relevant contender.
Many of my fellow Ohioans, are getting SICK of him. Lets just hope enough are, so we can vote this dimwit out!
Kasich blew his changes for ever competing when he refused to leave after he lost the primaries, even though he said he’d back the winner. We know from this that he is not a man of his word.
Please just go away and dont put us through anymore of your bull. I’m sorry I voted for you in the primary now.
He needs to re-register in the Hate Trump party. If one is not for us, he is against us. Birds of a feather flock together, he looks DEM. to me. We have way, way too many DemoPublicans on our side of the Isle. If it was a straight count, we actually could have a true majority, and get most all of the Presidents agendas, and campaign promises done.
THe hate trump party would be large then, containing most EVERY DEMOCRAT and most of the RINOS too..
He is almost worse than obama with the I, I, I, and me, me, me. Constantly spewing about what he has done. And by now, everyone knows his father was a mailman.
We’ve still got a couple years to keep deporting illegals. By then the Democrats will be in complete disarray. We might even be rid of Moonbeam by then.
That has always been his platform doom and gloom.
Pity he doesn’t suffer some of his OWN doom and gloom.. Like having a meteorite come flying out of no where and pancake him into oblivion!
I am a Canadian. We have the following parties – Conservative (Republican), Liberal (Democrat), NDP (socialist), Green Party (tree huggers) and the Partie Quebecois (French). This system splits the vote so badly that a party can win majority in the House of Commons (House of Representatives) with slightly less than 40% of the popular vote. The result in the last election was electing a Prime Minister who is a boy in a man’s body. Keep the two party system, multi party systems are a disaster!
Brian: I find UR comment most interesting and do agree with the negatives of multiple party politics. Historically, third parties have failed in the USA with one or the other party adopting the 3rd party platform. However, that was before “Identity Politics” took hold in the era of political correctness. The USA is indeed at a crossroad heavily weighted towards disunity. Socialist subversive forces have been hard at work dividing our country on every possible level and thus far enjoyed great success. Only time will tell which road the politicians, and more importantly, the electorate will follow. Best regards.
True, we have long been divided, but imo making a third party will just DIVIDE Us even more.
Kasich … A day late and a dollar short. He does not know it yet but Trump represents that third party. Just goes to illustrate just how far seasoned politicians are out of touch with reality.
I once had high hopes for governor Kasich, but he succumbed to the establishment politician siren song, which is Washington DC, and sold out. Today, he’s nothing more than just another liberal Republican. The fact that he bought into Obamacare, believes government is the solution, and still thinks he could be president, is proof of the delusions with which he is afflicted.
Gov. John Kasich, the perennial candidate with his head deeply up the south end of a north bound camel, just blathers on and on! By the way, did you know that John’s dad was a mailman? Also, did you know that John thinks, he single handedly “balanced the budget and reduced the national debt?” He DIDN’T! The last time the national budget was balanced and the national debt reduced was 1956 and 1957, when John was 4 years old
John is just another delusional wannabe!
PLEASE don’t speak for me JOHN, I am doing fine and so are majority of Americans!! Quite playing both sides of the fence, take a legitimate stand and have an actual point and proof for your stand, don’t act like you are speaking for EVERYONE!! You are not.
GOV. K you are a remarkable juggler. I have never known anyone who in a speech, interview or in writing, can have so many ideas flying about. Do you know the meaning of focus, the difference between facts and emotions, the psychological source of ambivalence and the danger of passive aggressive people like you. Finish your job and get out of the way! Send in the Clowns is NOT a campaign strategy!