Kasich: Politicians Should Be Held ‘Absolutely Accountable’ Over Gun Control

2020 presidential hopeful John Kasich opened his Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with a full-throated call for gun control.

“I think there’s three kinds of people who are involved in this gun debate. Those that want no changes on guns, and believe me they’re there and they’re strong, and those people that think there should be significant changes even while we protect the Second Amendment, and the third group is a bunch of politicians who are afraid of their own shadows.”

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Daily Caller.

The full CNN interview with John Kasich.

