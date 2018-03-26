2020 presidential hopeful John Kasich opened his Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with a full-throated call for gun control.
“I think there’s three kinds of people who are involved in this gun debate. Those that want no changes on guns, and believe me they’re there and they’re strong, and those people that think there should be significant changes even while we protect the Second Amendment, and the third group is a bunch of politicians who are afraid of their own shadows.”
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Daily Caller.
The full CNN interview with John Kasich.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Kasich: Politicians Should Be Held ‘Absolutely Accountable’ Over Gun Control,
Join the discussion
And you, John Kasich, fall into Category #3, “afraid of your own shadow”. Can’t wait until you are voted out of office. Shut up and go away you poor loser.
Hey, John how about knocking off all the silly talk and start holding the criminals accountable. You guys seem to dancing around the real problem. The folks that kill people should be punished, no fan fare, no CNN wringing of hands, no blaming the NRA and President, just punish the criminals that are doing the deed.
Kasich will be term limited, this November. I wish it could have happened sooner.
He ran as a conservative and the longer he stayed in office, the more progressive he became. He cut infrastructure spending to expand Obamacare in Ohio. And sadly, Kasich is slightly better than the last two Ohio governors: Ted Strickland, Progressive Democrat and Robert Taft, corrupt Republican.
Kasich is despised by true Conservatives in Ohio.
KasICK is one of the most despicable rinos out there.. I hope he gets kicked out too!
As usual, Kasich is full of it. “shall NOT be infringed” means that there cannot be “significant changes while we protect the Second Amendment”. He also avoids mentioning those communists/socialists/globalists (and would be tyrants both within and without the government) who would gladly delete the Second Amendment in total. They want to turn American citizens into Amerikan subjects totally dependent upon and obedient to the dictates of their world government. Personally, I’ll stand with Patrick Henry, and Charleton Heston. MOLON LABE!!
Amen ‘rivahmitch’.
They just never understand, with 5 thousand + LAWS on the books, our rights have already been infringed.. And they now want MORE LAWS?!?!?!
I agree with this much of what this fool says.
Politicians should most definitely be held “absolutely accountable” over gun control. Any politician that advocates any form of gun control that in any way infringes upon my right to purchase, own, or bear arms should be held accountable. They are traitors to the nation and are undermining the 2nd Amendment. They should be immediately removed from office, stripped of all salary and position, face the loss of all accrued pension, and be placed on swift trial for treason against the US Constitution. Judge Ted Nugent presiding.
Yes, I’m looking right at you John Kasich. You sir, are a traitor if you in any way advocate, support, or even TOLERATE what Libs call “gun control”. Liberal gun control leads to increased crime and increased govt intervention.
Mr. Kasich, you sicken me. You’re a pathetic excuse for a human being, and an even worse example of a Republican.
John RINO Kasich, please become a roving anchor on the Clinton News Network aka the Communist News Network, MSNBC and CNBC. You, Kasich, will fit in perfectly, with the left wing loony tunes on the above mentioned stations!
Kasich is a brain dead liberal that doesn’t understand our Constitution. He should change parties and retire.
Better yet, he should just retire period.
If “Little John” wants to be President he needs to run on the Democrat ticket.
Right up their with Bernie and Chairman MAO
K-sick, you are a loser, so crawl back in your hole and be quiet.
So glad this tyrant didn’t get elected.
So am I. He just doesn’t get it, especially seeing how he didn’t even WIN HIS HOME STATE..
WE the voter don’t want you. SO shut up and p*** off.
This guy just does not want to give up, he was swept away and he doesn’t know it.
Same as the Clinton criminal! The media continues to saturate the public with her spew and that stomach churning image. Talk about a terrorist network, that’s the media!
When we used to institutionalize the mentally ill and not set them free on the street supplying them with medication? We had none of these mass shootings. And, before we allowed Islamic radicals to enter? Ditto. Its mental illness control we need. The reason Kasich doesn’t want to go that route might possibly be because the people he can relate to and agree with would end up being institutionalized.
“I think there’s three kinds of people who are involved in this gun debate.”
And Kasich thinks that because he did not give it much thought
This is not about whether one wants or does not want, it is about how things really work.
And that is where those who think they can “control” things fail every time, they do not know how things work
They think the law is somehow a force all of its own, it is not, it is the will of men, which is backed up by guns
So gun control is about disarming those who are the law and allows those who will neither obey or UPHOLD the law to have them
As citizens of the Republic, we all have two duties to the law, to obey and uphold it, and why we are armed, it is our duty to the law
Subjects are disarmed because they are ruled by MEN
It is why with more guns there is less crime and why every single mass shooting involving more than four people was in a gun free zone
Arm the teachers and those cowards will not be shooting sitting ducks
And it doesn’t matter HOW MANY laws you put in place. If the idiots in charge, don’t ENFORCE Those laws, then the laws will be meaningless.
Kasich is nothing more than a Democratic Plant and a real IDIOT. There are at least 4 or 5 kinds, number 4 would be those that will settle for stealing our Right to Bear Arms one move at a time and number 5 are those that want an all out ban right now! Kasich I would bet is a number 5, wants all guns to be banned right now, but of course his armed security would still be armed.
Quick question, if the NRA has blood on it’s hands for school shootings, doesn’t all members of the Democratic party and the ACLU have plenty of blood on their hands for all the murders committed by illegals? Just asking, but of course that is how this Veteran sees it.
He gives real idiots a bad name!
[Quick question, if the NRA has blood on it’s hands for school shootings, doesn’t all members of the Democratic party and the ACLU have plenty of blood on their hands for all the murders committed by illegals? Just asking, but of course that is how this Veteran sees it.]
Good question.
Or do all the leftist Pro abortion nuts have blood on THEIR hands for all the MILLIONS OF BABIES slaughtered each and every year?
And he wonders why and is still mad he lost the nomination. I will guarantee he has no idea how an AR15 operates. I don’t know if he mentioned AR’s in his little diotribe, but rest assured it’s the target. No pun intended. Liberals decide how they want us to live and then try to make it federal law. BTW criminals hope you pass your gun reform, it’s makes their life safer.
Actually, like most anti-gun libtards i think their end goal is eradication of ALL Firearms from the hands of the citizenry.. NOT just ‘assault rifles’.
K-sick loses no opportunity to prove himself an idiot!
If you have sworn to uphold the US Constitution, that would include the second amendment. The same document will allow Americans to assemble and speak. Do you love freedom?
To libtards like KasICK, their oaths of office, to uphold our laws are MEANINGLESS, cause they get to pick and choose what laws to enforce and what to ignore.. JUST LOOK at all the mayors and governors of sanctuary cities/towns/states!!!
And Mr. Kasich will put out his index finger and feel which way the wind is blowing and make his argument accordingly! He very often pontificatess on the same basis!
Protest is a Constitutional right, however it’s also the right of others to disagree. We can be sensitive to these unfortunate melee’s caused by a number of reasons, however it’s still a constitutional right to bear arms. The ultimate issue is not guns in total, but the understanding of cause. To try blaming one specific contributor is nonsense, and these protests will possibly accomplish a limited effect.
Mr. Kasish, forgets we have PLENTY of gun laws. Unfortunately, most were enacted as knee-jerk reactions to a particular situation, and are wholly ineffectual and actually stopping any kind of gun violence; largely because most political gun laws are directly targeting and punishing the upright citizen–and not the criminals–who aren’t supposed to have guns in the first place.
For a while, gun violence was decreasing…largely because we were locking up the gang-members and thugs that were largely responsible for most of the shootings.
Then came the Obama Justice Department that suggested we have the wrong racial mix of perpetrators and too many “undocumented individuals being disproportionally locked up.
AND if those laws are not enforced, it matters not how many we have.. THEY WON’T stop these shootings!
AND, the clown prince started releasing the “non-violent” criminals back into society, for why? Free up beds? Get more people on drugs? Kill a few more innocent druggies? This guy was one of the definite “burn outs” from his own drug use.
I agree totally with Kaisch. Every politician that has ever voted to restrict firearm ownership must be held accountable for “infringing” our Second amendment rights. Politicians that oppose firearm ownership have only one thing in mind : to enable political tyranny … something our founding fathers experienced first hand and forcibly rebelled against.
Hey, John boy! What legislation, short of Feinstein’s “turn ’em in Mr. & Mrs. America, turn them all in,” do you think will work? Even that “stupidity” aint-a-gunna-git-er-dun, the black market would explode into new found glory. ANYONE can acquire a gun on almost any street corner today, no finger prints, no background check, nada, zilch, zero complications. Think ANY of those gang bangers in Chicago, LA, SF, NY, et.al., have their names and guns on some ATF list? As ole John Stossel would say: GIVE ME A BREAK!!