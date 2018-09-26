Kasich joins Democrat to tell Trump to give up on ‘trade war’

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Ohio Gov. John Kasich penned a letter Monday urging the Trump administration to put an end to a trade war they contend hurts U.S. industries and leaves “large numbers of our citizens worse off.”
The letter, addressed to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, seeks to highlight the impact of trade on the states’ economies and “the detrimental effects that uncertainty in U.S. trade policy and the imposition of retaliatory tariffs are having on our states.”
“We appreciate the desire to revise and seek updated, fair and equitable trade agreements,” the pair wrote. “However, we strongly urge our negotiators to address these opportunities without closing markets, imposing tariffs or enacting government regulations that threaten to negatively affect our manufacturers and agricultural producers, as well as the businesses and rural communities so dependent upon their profitability.”
Twenty-seven states count North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) partners Canada and Mexico as their two largest export markets, the governors wrote, citing International Trade Administration statistics. Those states include Colorado. China, Japan, the UK, Germany and South Korea are also major export destinations, they added. “Now, some of these trading partners are among the countries imposing retaliatory tariffs on our states’ manufacturing and agricultural products.”
The letter closes with an exhortation to “pursue a trade policy that is forward-looking and designed to place our workers and our economy in a position to benefit from all the changes the 21st century will bring.”
A recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce report warns that $277 million in Colorado exports and 733,000 jobs are threatened by trade war.
___
(c)2018 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
K-sick and Hicksenbloopers calling for “bipartisan reform” is like 2 cats calling for mandatory training on “food alternatives to small birds” (a bit of a malaprop maybe) WHILE they’re stalking!
Kasich, we know you want to be out there, but better if you shut up, stop thinking of how much you dislike our
President (you had nothing to offer and even those in Ohio can’t stand you), because each time it shows you are jealous, brainless, and want to be noticed while you have nothing of value to offer.
I wonder. when he passes, will ohio treat him like AZ did mccain?
Also, can you imagine if these two had advised Anthony McAuliffe at Bastogne?
nothing new here kasich is a democrat.
Kasich Joins Democrat….STOP THE PRESSES, if you have any running. That was supposed to say “Kasich remains with Democrats….”
Should read, “Kasich joins democrat in seditious act”.
Cap, imo he’s always been a commucrat. Just like Mccain and a # of other so called members of the GOP.
I am just glad, he’s NOT running again for Ohio governor..
Kasich, you can give up on trying to appear intelligent.
AND his attempt to appear conservative..
Kasich, you are an idiot. Trump is doing fine. Just shut up and learn from an expert.
Guess Ksick doesn’t feel that trade should be fair. China will roll over when they see their crap is not selling because of high prices.
Like, Kasich, have you even been to China, know anything about China as it is today vs. its history? Sounds like not, so be quiet and stand in the corner of the room and ruminate over how dumb and unAmerican you are.
Times are changing. Just this past week I saw MSNBC reporting to their dismay that a US almond farmer won’t be able to expand his farms exponentially due to “TRUMP ESCALATING TRADE WAR!!”
Yes. He was on the verge of getting rich. And there, ever the champion of small business owners rights, was MSNBC, defending this man’s right to claim The American Dream.
This is a negotiation period. There will be adjustments but it HAS to be done.