Kasich, Bush join uproar against ‘zero tolerance’ border policy

Republicans eyeing a run against President Trump in 2020 have eagerly joined the uproar over the treatment of illegal immigrant children at the border.
They seized upon the spectacle of children taken away from parents charged with border jumping and used it as a platform to call the president and the policy shameful and heartless. But political insiders doubted the rhetoric would resonate with Republican primary voters.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who has signaled interest in another run, took to Twitter to castigate the man who bested him in the 2016 Republican presidential primary race.
“Children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool. @realDonaldTrump should end this heartless policy and Congress should get an immigration deal done that provides for asylum reform, border security and a path to citizenship for Dreamers,” he tweeted.
Other Republican hopefuls followed a similar line of attack.
“Quit separating families. It’s that simple,” said Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who has been inching toward a 2020 challenge to Mr. Trump.
He also vented indignation in an online video.
“Let’s get it right. We’re America. We have a big heart. We love people,” he said. “And the end of the day is we don’t want to create an image that we don’t care, because we really do.”
He wasn’t finished.
In a fundraising email to supporters, the governor pledged to take a forceful stand against the administration’s zero-tolerance policy, which results in jail for illegal immigrants and temporary separation from their children.
“We can secure our borders without taking actions that are morally wrong and shameful,” Mr. Kaskich said.
Republican strategist Kevin Madden said Mr. Bush and others are getting a lot of news media attention for bashing Mr. Trump but shouldn’t expect immigration to help them split the party’s vote in 2020.
“It’s not a wedge issue that can be used in any 2020 party primary scenario. The primary electorate is largely in favor of tougher immigration enforcement policies,” said Mr. Madden, a top campaign adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.
Mr. Madden pointed to the experience of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, whose run for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination faltered when he argued for an immigration policy with “heart.”
“Just ask Rick Perry about the backlash he received,” said Mr. Madden.
Still, suspicion and animus for Mr. Trump run deep even within the party.
Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, said he was inclined to believe news media reports about the cruel treatment of children at the border as opposed to the Trump administration’s claim that federal officials were using an orderly and lawful process of temporary detention.
Mr. Flake chose to leave the Senate rather than face pro-Trump voters in his home state, but that hasn’t stopped him from mulling a presidential run.
Mr. Flake and Sen. Susan M. Collins, Maine Republican, sent a letter demanding answers from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
“Contrary to what DHS has indicated as proper procedure, we are currently seeing cases where immigrant families seeking asylum are separated after lawfully presenting themselves at a U.S. port of entry,” the senators wrote.
Homeland Security said asylum seekers are not subject to arrest as border jumpers are.
“There are many false stories being reported and we encourage anyone with evidence or facts to contact us so that we can investigate,” tweeted Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton.
Jumping the border has been a crime for decades, but past administrations generally ignored that part of the law and instead treated illegal immigration as a civil matter while trying to deport people.
Deportations have become more difficult as migrants learn how to exploit U.S. laws, prompting the Trump administration to try practices such as zero-tolerance prosecutions.
The illegal immigrants who are jailed for illegal entry usually serve only a couple of days in detention before they are released back into the immigration system. They are supposed to be reunited with their children at that point.
Meanwhile, Democrats lining up to challenge Mr. Trump labored to outdo one another in condemning the zero-tolerance policy.
Sen. Kamala D. Harris, a California Democrat jockeying for a 2020 run, demanded that Ms. Nielsen resign for her role overseeing the policy.
“The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart. And the government should have a commitment to transparency and accountability,” she said. “Under Secretary Nielsen’s tenure, the Department of Homeland Security has a track record of neither. As a result, she must resign.”
Ms. Nielsen stood firmly by the policy.
“We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job. This administration has a simple message: If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you,” she told the National Sheriffs’ Association meeting in New Orleans.
Julian Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, called the policy “state-sponsored child abuse.”
Mr. Castro, who also is angling for a presidential run, joined a protest Sunday at a Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat and a favorite of the far left, called treatment of the children immoral.
This is an outrage visited on the American people by Donald Trump, and it must stop,” she said. “If we don’t have Republicans who step up and say the president of the United States must stop taking babies away from their mothers, then the practice will continue. That means it’s on the Republicans’ heads, not just the president but all of the Republicans who won’t step up and do the right thing.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, called for an investigation in a tweet Sunday.
“This #FathersDay the separation of children from their parents at the border weighs heavily on our nation’s conscience. I’m calling on the Dept of Homeland Security’s Inspector General to investigate the disgraceful and inhumane tactics used by ICE,” he said.
⦁ Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.
Kasich and Bush are avowed globalists and open borders socialists. Please join the democrap party where your lies, sedition, and treason are welcomed.
These two *** do not even know what they are but I do, ice holes, traitors that take everything they can and steal , check out their wealth
They lost once, if they try again as primary candidates, I think they will join the likes of killery and other losers that tried to break in and take over. Nope.. ain’t gonna happen. We have what we need and there isn’t much these established politician/rinos can do about it.
They are even acting like liberals, spoiled brats, that refuse to accept the results of the election.
Well, kasich and bush.. take your damned ball and go home. We don’t need you.
Which is why this article title’s WRONG.
THEY ARE NOT republicans, but RINOS!!!!!
Agree! Plus…they too haven’t gotten over their losses to Trump! Go into the woods with pal, Hillary!
The reason we have an illegal alien problem is because there are too many individuals like Bush and Kasich who are self-serving and sell the nation out for their own political gain
If we just built a wall around them it would do more to secure the border, and then throw away the key, with Hillary and McCain joining them
Simple words even a small child can understand (but no Democrat can):
Coming to America without permission is bad.
Bad people go to jail.
Bad people don’t take their kids to jail with them.
So the bad grown-ups go to jail but the kids go somewhere else.
Which is why i am DISGUSTED in my fellow Ohioans who voted for KA-SICKO..
Now when a citizen is arrested on a illegal crime, does this mean they get to keep their children while in jail or is this just for criminal non citizens? What a joke. WHAT PART OF ILLEGAL DOES THE DEMOCRATES NOT UNDERSTAND! I guess this is why so many are corrupt, they think they are above the law. Take Hillary and Obama, they are still walking free.
kenw, the lib-toons simply IGNORE the fact that 75-80% of these kids arrived here UNACCOMPANIED, meaning that any “separating” that was done was instigated by their PARENTS, NOT the US, and CERTAINLY not Pres. Trump!
ALSO notice that NONE Of these lib-toons weeping and wailing for the poor illegals’ children are shedding any tears for AMERICAN veterans and even WHOLE FAMILIES WITH KIDS who are homeless and living in “tent cities” or their CARS, because rents are so high, or they can’t afford the big fees, deposits, etc. or have bad credit and nobody will rent to them? Some of them are “working poor” who are FORCED to leave their kids ALONE in this situation while they work to try to earn enough to FEED them. What, NO TEARS for these chlidren who are at MUCH greater RISK than illegal kids being fed, entertained and CARED for in detention centers?
Their “concern” for illegal children is also suspect, considering their BLITHE indifference to the number of babies who are “separated” from their mothers and MURDERED by Planned Parenthood EVERY DAY.
HOW do these LOONS reconcile these contradictions in whatever passes for a MIND inside their hysterical heads? Only GOD knows!
Let alone for US Families, who have lost a husband/father/brother/sister/mother, All because some illegal invader RAN THEM OVER, ran a car into their vehicle, while drunk, or Killed/raped them, etc.. THEY KEEP showing they have only concern and compassion for NON Citizens, not their constituents..
If all they can bring is Bush, Kasish or Flake, The Don can sleep well.
Best response ever and so true!!!!!!!!!!
The globalist establishment Republicans still don’t understand why Trump won.
I believe they DO. They are just in such denial, they can’t accept the result..
K-sick and Jorge Jr once again prove that the facetious names for them 10,000,000% valid!
Take back our gov get rid of these , we have the worst employee’s on the planet
President Trump, elected by the people is enforcing the law as it is written, allowing ICE to do its job. The legislative branch has the ability to change the law, so if you want to place blame, place it on the House and Senate. That would include Kasich and Bush, get off your ____ and go to work, get something passed through the House and Senate that the public will accept. Again, Trump was elected by the people, who you are suppose to serve as well.
Just what we need–a third Bush. The second one got us into an endless war just to avenge the first over his dealings with Saddam Hussein so he could get a pat on the pack from daddy and be daddy’s little boy.
W was a great Texas governor but was a medium-quality president because daddy’s friends led him to do stupid things in DC. This is an example of someone being promoted to a level of incompetence.
From the article above: “Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who has signaled interest in another run, took to Twitter to castigate the man who bested him in the 2016 Republican presidential primary race.” Hey Jeb RINO Open Borders, you, John RINO Kasich, Jeff Flake and John McCain never said a thing about the children, when Obama the communist separated the children from their mothers. Oh, how I love you politicians who wear RINO clothing and you are nothing but DemoRATS!
AND THE REASON he was bested, is cause we were SICK of his pro-amnesty stance..
Now THERE’S a pair of twits: Bush and Kasich! I used to like, more or less, both…now, they are simply proving their mutual incompetence…
Hey Kasich, do you want to know what is really simple? If you don’t want to be separated from your true or bogus kids don’t try to sneak across the border into the USA. That’s so simple even you and Bush should be able to understand it.
My gosh, the RINOs have spoken. So let’s all give a cheer out (sarc).
Jeb, Jeff and John. What a combination. Each is so far left they don’t even make good RINOs. And, anyone with an IQ over 75 can see they’re only trying to appeal to Hispanics for their votes. As for policy, Trump is simply letting DHS do its job and enforce the law instead of interfering like Obummer did.
If they didn’t come here and force themselves on us illegally, we wouldn’t have this problem. But they see the roads paved in gold with the perks they get when they come here. Where at home they would have to work for them, let’s face it we can’t take in the world.
And till we get hot and heavy on ENFORCING our laws, upon those who illegally hire these invaders, WE WILL KEEP seeing them flood in..
That’s why you f’ers will never be President!
They got their butts kicked once now they want to try it again, what gluttons for punishment they would be better off taking their campaign money and donate it to the vets where it would do some good.
I doubt either of them gives too dimes about veterans. THEY ARE more concerned with illegal invaders, than they ever show they are, towards US Citizens..
The same people who seem to be full of the milk of human kindness when it comes to immigrant children think that it’s ok to kill children before they’re born. What rank hypocrisy !
These socialist RINO’s, Kasich and Bush, are so EFFING selfish, conceited, and arrogant, that they will intentionally destroy ANY Conservative presidential opportunity in favor of beating a dead horse, because NO ONE wants any of these two to run, and it has been proven many times. Besides, any Bush presidency is followed by 8 years of Democrat (socialist/communist) Party destruction of the US. These two effing CLOWNS need to be told to just go live their lives and to NOT screw up theUS any further.
My my. The globalist RINOs have their panties in a bunch because we are putting America first.
Thank you. You two may sit down now. We heard your best stuff in 2016. It’s the same poo that the other anti-American parties adhere to. You make as much sense as John Kerry and AlGore.
Americans are not interested. However, since you are happy to please such a small portion of the populace, local politics might be the best use of your talents for thinking locally.
Seattle is looking for 7 idiots to repeal the head tax repeal.
bush and kasich are both RINO loosers ! Their opinion means NOTHING !
It means LESS than nothing to me.
This is obviously just more “sour grapes” from a couple of BITTER LOSERS. Don’t know why ANYBODY would take anything they say seriously, as their motives for saying it are SO obvious!
It’s difficult to politically characterize Kasich, and all the Bushes, without using the term “traitor.”