Kasich blasts GOP Senate for not fixing Obamacare

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Monday that Senate GOP leaders plowing ahead with a partisan health care plan are making a mistake and should focus on bipartisan fixes to Obamacare’s “failings.”
Mr. Kasich, a Republican who ran against President Trump during the 2016 primary, has been a frequent critic of the GOP’s plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, particularly parts that phase out former President Barack Obama’s expansion of Medicaid insurance for the poor and then further curtail federal spending on the program.
“The American people will come out on the losing end if Senate Republicans try to force through a new health care proposal with no bipartisanship, transparency or open dialogue,” Mr. Kasich said in a prepared statement. “Until Congress can step back from political gamesmanship and come together with a workable bipartisan plan, it is a mistake for the Senate to proceed with a vote on Tuesday and force a one-sided deal that the American people are clearly against.”
Senate leaders are hurtling ahead with their plan to take up the House-passed health bill and debate changes, even though Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t explained which path he will take if he can gather 50 votes to proceed.
Some Republicans want to replace the Affordable Care Act now, while others want to revive a 2015 plan that would gut the law within two years, buying time for a replacement and forcing senators to explain why a plan that President Obama vetoed isn’t good enough for Mr. Trump’s signature.
It is still doubtful whether either route can muster enough votes for final passage, yet GOP leaders say the time for waffling is over and that unhappy senators should get on the bill and push for changes on the floor.
With Sen. John McCain absent and Democrats uniformly opposed, Republican leaders cannot afford more than one defection from their 52-seat GOP majority on a motion to proceed to debate, and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has signaled she is a firm “no.”
Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, said Monday he will vote to proceed onto the bill if leaders decide to bring up the straight-repeal option first.
Mr. Paul strenuously opposes the replacement bill that Mr. McConnell put forward. He said it leaves too much of Obamacare in place by maintaining some of its regulations and blessing new forms of spending through refundable tax credits and stabilization funds for insurers.
“I’ve told my colleagues: I try to be part of the team. But my team promised to actually repeal ObamaCare … over and over again at election time. My team voted for the 2015 clean repeal bill and told the American people they’d do that if they got the White House,” Mr. Paul wrote in an op-ed for The Hill newspaper. “My team did not promise $200 billion insurance bailouts or continuing ObamaCare taxes and regulations. So if my team remembers what they’ve said and what they’re supposed to stand for — count me in. But if they continue not to, I’ll be a hell no.”
Republicans leaders trying to wrangle their conference received a new headache Friday, when the Senate’s main referee advised that parts of their replacement plan do not comport with fast-track budget rules and should be subject to a 60-vote threshold.
Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough flagged provisions that would defund Planned Parenthood for one year over its abortion practice and bar consumers from using tax credits in the GOP plan to buy health plans that cover coverage.
She also dinged the “Buffalo bailout” — a part of the House bill that said New York State could not force counties to contribute to the Medicaid program. House leaders used the measure to gain votes from moderate Republicans in upstate New York.
Rep. Tom Reed, New York Republican, said he will vote “no” if the Senate sends back a bill that doesn’t include the provision, saying Medicaid costs should be handled at the state level instead of roping in local governments.
“We cannot waste this opportunity to right this wrong, nor continue to ignore the needs of our hardworking neighbors and friends of New York,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I’m not a Kasich fan but Senate GOP members deserve criticism for their (in)actions on ACA. How much time do they need to be able to do something constructive..!?
You are exactly right! Through all their attempts to repeal ACA over the past 7 years or so, they should have had plenty of time to develop an adequate replacement for it.
Hell, they supposedly had 7 bills already wrote out to REPEAL IT, just needing the voting and the potus’s signature..
SO WHERE did those bills all disappear to??
WHY didn’t we just Gix what was broken to begin with instead of implementing a slow death to everyone’s healthcare?
What kind of a stupe is Kasich if he comes in NOW -7 yrs Later after witnessing this self destruct nightmare, with accusations and blame?
Oh wait he’s the SORE LOSER like Hillary
Can someone tell this bonehead RINO that the campaign promise was to REPEAL Obamacare and not to fix or amend it?
The voters did not vote for a watered down, quick fix, throw together, doctored up, Obamacare band-aid that Congress will, most likely, exempt themselves from. Even Senator Cornyn admitted that there was no intention of repealing Obamacare in the first place. Starting to look like the promise to repeal is turning into a barefaced lie
If the GOP was sincere, they would have started working on a replacement to Obamacare after the election in November. They also could have worked on it for the last six years. They obviously didn’t do either.
.
If Obamacare is not repealed, we will have a major promise broken. Remember when George H. W. Bush said “Read my lips” in 1988? We all know what happened in 1992 as a result of that broken promise. You RINOs can kiss reelection good-by. The voters will give the Democrats full power over Congress next year, and kick Trump out of the White House by January 2021. In the meantime we the people will be left holding the bag. BOHICA!
Very true.. 3 straight years all we heard from GOP politicians was “REPEAL, REPEAL, REPEAL.. Now for some reason, from the time Trump won the nomination, to him winning the presidency, it morphed into repeal and replace..
I would love to know WHO made that change, and WHY?
I suspect that the RINOs kept chanting Repeal, Repeal just to try and earn brownie points with the voters. I think Trump winning the White House caught them all flat footed because they all expected a Hillary win. Now they are running around like chickens with their heads cut off trying to find the right spin. Would almost be comical if it wasn’t so pathetic.
“making a mistake and should focus on bipartisan fixes to Obamacare”
There are no good ideas coming from the Left. They are all nonsense, all hatred, all designed to destroy America. None of them, no not a single one on the Left can be trusted to put America’s best interests first.
We have conservative think tanks who have been pushing common sense conservative reforms to health care for years. That’s the only place we should look. Certainly not to England, as we can see all too graphically with Baby Charlie.
The main problem with health care is any government involvement at all. There are two forms of health care that are generally not covered by most insurance. Those are plastic surgery and Lasik eye surgery. For both of these the treatment keeps getting better and faster and the cost keeps coming down. They are market driven. The price for everything else keeps going up because Uncle Sam will pay for it.
Take incremental steps to extract the government from all involvement with health care other than for the military, because we need US military doctors worldwide.
The other main problem with health care is this whole deal where it becomes part of your work package. Your boss doesn’t pay your car insurance, nor your house insurance. Why does he pay your health insurance?
It all started decades ago with unions making insane demands. When they ran out of normal insane things to demand, they went really crazy and demanded health care rolled in with their salary. Everyone followed suit and now look what we have.
There’s another hidden government cost here. The govt forces employers to pay a major portion of your health care. This hides the true cost from the employer. It would be no different if the employer simply paid you an extra salary and stopped offering company health care. You’d then shop around on your own for the best deal, much like you do with car insurance.
The market would adjust and people would need a higher salary but no health care expense. So it all works out even for the employer.
Then you’d have many more people making the decision of where to buy health care, if at all. Maybe I’m young and I want to pocket that extra money. Insurance companies would have to lower the price or otherwise sweeten the deal to entice me to part with my money.
This is the free market at work. It’s capitalism.