Karma??? SNL mocks Trump on day that ISIS leader is taken out; Is AOC’s 15 minutes over?

On the same day that Saturday Night Live mocked President Trump over his handling of ISIS, the president authorized an operation that took out the ISIS leader. Robert Francis O’Rourke explains how his “take the guns” policy would work, and has Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fifteen minutes finally run out? All that and more on today’s show!

Karma is so great. Saturday Night Live mocked President Trump, partially for the president’s supposed handling of ISIS. On the same day, President Trump authorized an operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS and the world’s #1 terrorist.

Beto O’Rourke is sticking with his losing message about taking people’s guns. He actually thinks that if he passes anti-2nd Amendment legislation that people will just turn in their firearms.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo spoke with Bill Maher this weekend and blasted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the so-called “Squad.” Are you fifteen minutes of fame over? Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 8.8/10 (9 votes cast)

, 8.8 out of 10 based on 9 ratings

0 Shares









