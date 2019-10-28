Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Karma??? SNL mocks Trump on day that ISIS leader is taken out; Is AOC’s 15 minutes over?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm October 28, 2019
11

On the same day that Saturday Night Live mocked President Trump over his handling of ISIS, the president authorized an operation that took out the ISIS leader. Robert Francis O’Rourke explains how his “take the guns” policy would work, and has Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fifteen minutes finally run out? All that and more on today’s show!

Karma is so great. Saturday Night Live mocked President Trump, partially for the president’s supposed handling of ISIS. On the same day, President Trump authorized an operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS and the world’s #1 terrorist.

Beto O’Rourke is sticking with his losing message about taking people’s guns. He actually thinks that if he passes anti-2nd Amendment legislation that people will just turn in their firearms.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo spoke with Bill Maher this weekend and blasted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the so-called “Squad.” Are you fifteen minutes of fame over? Check out today’s show for all the details.

11 Comments

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:48 pm October 28, 2019 at 12:48 pm

“Karma is so great. SNL mocked President Trump, partially for the president’s supposed handling of ISIS. On the same day, President Trump authorized an operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS and the world’s #1 terrorist.”

Trump is like a Mutant Ninja Anti-Swamp Turtle . . . kicking liberal rear & continuing to win at every turn. Try as they might, Dems & their media cartel partners in crime attack him regularly & in response, he simply delivers a roundabout kick (figuratively, not literally) knockout. Russian collusion, Stormy Daniels, Avenatti, looming impeachment & now the Ukraine quid pro quo . . . it’s all false & it’ll all fail, some already failed. I’ve about decided these so-called “Presidential advisors” are either swampy anti-Trumpers OR don’t know what the heck they’re doing. The media frequently reports to us that ‘Trump acted against the advice of his advisors’ & then wham! He chalks up another “W”. I say keep it up & go get ’em DJT! MAGA/KAG ’20!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:49 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    IN that case he must be Raph, cause i can’t see him being leo, or donnie! 🙂

Jean Manson
Jean Manson
1:44 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:44 pm

Another ROUND HOUSE KICK to the heads of the ULTRA LIBERAL DUMBOCRAPS and their IDIOT clones on SNL….Adios Machos…Shiza heads….

Omen55
Omen55
1:47 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:47 pm

Live from New York!
Dead from Syria!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:51 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    LOL.

pitter
pitter
1:55 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:55 pm

Trump in 2020, he has to keep fighting for us, the liberals have had it so good for so long.

If I never hear anything from aoc, I will not miss it, she has been front page news for too long, it’s back to the last page now.

As for Beto, he is such a loser, I don’t think that they would elect him for dog catcher. I have too much love for doggies to let Beto near them.

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
2:14 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:14 pm

Hey, timing is everything in comedy, isn’t it?

    capt_jsea
    capt_jsea
    2:38 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Absolutely, Timothy (5-stars 4 u), and I’m LMAO at SNL’s bubble-headed timing. MAGA and the hell with the looney leftoids.

    copakeman
    copakeman
    3:03 pm October 28, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Please don’t insult REAL comedians. This snl ******* couldn’t say anything funny unless its to his daughter. Why doesn’t this guy move to new zealand with comey ?

    This article is 10+

Ginette Cohen
Ginette Z Cohen
2:34 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:34 pm

Stupidity, incoherence, inability to understand the world’s threats, incapacity to formulate explicitly why they reject the outstanding action against Isis by the president. They express only mock’s sounds and ugly faces. Be more creative if you have some concerns.

Teresee Henney
Teresee Henney
2:48 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:48 pm

It would appear that the Democrat Party Leaders and Liberal Media -writers, editors, satirists, actors – have teamed up with the Anti-American Terrorists. I believe it is time for an investigation! ‘Certainly need to see where the revenue for all of this bunk is being funneled to. If it is just to line producers own pockets and not being exported to fund middle east terrorist activities, fine. Let’s just re-label the shows SNL- “So Not Loyal (To America),” “Simply Negligent League.” Or, we could thank them, as terrorists also watch our media outputs. As theirs is a war of words and ideology, we see (terrorists befriend) them, ID and ogle these actors, stars… Good. What’s meant to harm can be used for good. Their bytes and skits take the focus off the real protectors of our freedoms and defuse enemy animosity by giving them these puppet shows to watch.

Leave a Reply