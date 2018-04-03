Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don’t Be Fooled, ‘Roseanne’ Is Really TV’s Most Anti-Trump Show

The day after the Roseanne revival premiered to massive ratings, President Donald Trump bragged at a Cleveland rally that the show’s success was because “it was about us.” He’s right, but not in the flattering way he thinks. Nothing reveals Trump’s myopia more than trying to grab credit for others’ success, not realizing that the show he’s boasting about relentlessly criticizes him and his policies more ruthlessly than almost any other program on television.
Unfortunately for Trump supporters, Roseanne is like that cinnamon roll in which some people claim to see the face of Jesus. If you’re looking for saviors in your pastry, you’ll eventually find them. If you’re looking for pro-Trump proselytizing in Roseanne, you’ll be feasting on your own imagination. Because when you look at the actual content of the first three shows, you see a deliberate lack of any substantive arguments, facts, statistics, or credible authorities that generally are the tools of forming educated opinions.
The old basketball player? Seriously?
I’m a ‘staunch’ conservative, and would never attempt to influence the views of any American; whomever they are, especially my fellow conservatives; as we are ‘free’ to choose how we think/feel (I have no idea what ‘Hillary’ was talking about two weeks ago, as she DO NOT KNOW my wife; whew!). However, I would address Mr. Abdul-Jabbar as ‘The old ‘great’ basketball player’. As I would address Mr. Bird with the same respect. I give credit where it is/was earned.
As far as a celebrity political spokesperson, I have serious reservations about the validity of their platforms. A person with a ‘teacup’ full of brains ‘know’ that Rosanne Barr is not a conservative, yet, she supports our beloved President; and God knows that we need all of the help we can muster. She supports us better than some RINOS..,
While SHE may support trump, i don’t think the show is.
Oh wow an ex-basketball player is weighing in on politics….go away stupid I’m all filled up with that other thespian Lebron…not only do you have dumb-*** names but either of you make any sense so how about doing as Laura would say….SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE….go away…. your both blights on America and actually think you are important because you can (could) dribble a damn ball…your both pathetic…how about going to actual work for forty years before you open your priviledged money lined mouths…your sickening and so is anyone that would even give you the time of day to listen to your hogwash…disappear…
If Jabbar wants facts he can always go to CNN, that comedy show known for producing “facts.” Since when does a sitcom have to produce facts about anything? Keep looking Jabbar! I’m sure that Roseanne is happy that you are watching.
The most anti-Trump shows are the lamestream media and alphabet channel news shows of their mocking bird opinions. . .whatcha talkin’ ’bout Willis?! Who in their right mind goes to a sitcom for tools of forming educated opinions? What a nimrod. The ones fooled are those who think their tirades will take down America.
I watched the premier of Roseanne. The main point was comedy, which is what was sorely lacking from Hollywood for the last 2 years. An hour of Jimmy Kimmel or John Oliver saying TRUMP SUX on endless repeat is not comedy.
In all fairness, and I try to be fair about these things, Roseanne did about an equal job making fun of Hillary and Trump. This constituted maybe 1/5 of the show. The rest was dealing with their dysfunctional family, with the lion’s share devoted to Becky trying to have a baby for another woman so she could pay off some bills. That part had nothing to do with Trump or Hillary.
And no, Roseanne is not a conservative. She never was. She even says that in the show. But as she told Kimmel, she got tired of the Left going insane.
Nobody with any personal integrity can identify with those who have Trump Derangement Syndrome. That’s basically what she told Kimmel, as pointed out in last week’s article.
Anyway I think the Trump/Hillary thing was just a plot device to introduce Aunt Jackie back into the show. They had been feuding since the election. Roseanne isn’t really pushing Trump, nor is she snowflaking over Hillary.
She’s not a conservative, nor is she a rabid moonbat. She’s Roseanne. She fights the battles she can, and then settles for reality when it hits her upside the head.
The new show feels a lot like the original show. If you didn’t like that you won’t like the new.
Still, if you liked the old show, you might have a problem with the grandson who wears a dress. Still nowhere near as gay as the last season of the original Roseanne.
I’m with him. The show *****. With a 12 yo kid that doesn’t know what is his/her gender.. Why in hell Do I want to see that? They are giving you the finger. Without you known it>
I agree. How can this show profess to be ‘pro-trump’ while pushing a LGBTQ agenda with that gender confused kid on it?
Having not seen the show, this is one of those incredulous Conservatives who couldn’t care less what Roseanne or Lew Alcindor have to say. I don’t think anyone with a sense of humor thought All in The Family, was trying to make Archie Bunker types feel vindicated. My father hated the show, because he thought so many of the things that Archie expressed and didn’t like the show making fun of him. If Rosanne is trying to play an Archie Bunker role to belittle Trump, she’ll have to go a long way to first eliminate her image as a pig. Don’t cha’ ‘spose the POTUS is trolling her a little, also? Sadly, like the high school exchanges begun by Biden, this in no way enhances the images or the problem of divisiveness. Lew, stick to basketball, I’m only a fan of hockey, but you had some talent at one time until you fell in with the Farrakahn crowd.
Kareem, you walked into too many rooms with low ceiling fans.
“…
you see a deliberate lack of any substantive arguments, facts, statistics, or credible authorities that generally are the tools of forming educated opinions.”
Newsflash….it’s NOT “Face The Nation” or any other non-entertainment show!! It’s a fricken’ comedy!!!!
Would you expect a lecture by Steven Hawking on the Jumbo-tron at your local favorite NBA venue???
Don’t know. Don’t care to watch her. Don’t trust Hollywierd anyway.
Roseanne Bar’s new show in which she claims to be a fan of Donald Trump is a stretch of anyone’s imagine especially knowing who Roseanne Bar is and was in real live. Roseanne Bar has never lived a life style that would cause anyone to believe that she was a conservative politically. Some who have written recently about her sudden professed conversion to a conservative and a backer of Donald Trump have suggested that she perhaps is “market wise” and knows what is presently selling and is just playing to this popular trend hoping to cash in on the new phenomena now happening in America. A parallel to her new found conservatism might be to the old TV program, Archy Bunker, in which Archy Bunker portrayed a more traditional, old ways, of seeing things and the character,” Meat Head,” as the more liberal son-in- law. Roseanne Bar’s conservatism shouldn’t be bought whole- hog as it appears to be a conversion of convenience and profit for her.
Never liked her old show and I will NEVER watch this show either…..I just recently watched her being interviewed on a video and I can tell you this…..her every other word was “f**k that, f**k this, and she mostly hates ‘capitalism.’ I was NOT impressed by her interview and she comes off as being a true “socialist”…… Her profanity is one that would impress a “truck driver.” She is in ‘my’ opinion a total “pig” (vulgar, foul mouthed) OLD hag….who I don’t consider a ‘conservative nor a Trump supporter.’ Watch this video entitled :Roseanne Barr on Trump, Hillary, Black Lives Matter, and More
Roseanne Barr (comedian and actress) joins Dave Rubin for a candid interview about Hillary Clinton, socialism and capitalism, Black Lives Matter, etc…..Be prepared for all her “F**k words….