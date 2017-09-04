Kansas finds another fearful professor in a bulletproof vest

If students are going to pack hidden heat, one professor is going to wear a bulletproof vest.
That professor is Kevin Willmott, the director of noted films including “C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America,” who is raising both eyebrows and continued debate at the University of Kansas for teaching all classes this semester with the black protective vest strapped over his torso.
“Try to forget I’m wearing a bulletproof vest and I’ll try to forget that you could be packing a .44 Magnum,” the professor told students Tuesday morning when he showed up for his basic screenwriting course, his first class of the semester.Willmott’s plan is to wear the vest all year long to protest a Kansas law, passed in 2013 — but which only went into effect on July 1 — that allows students and others to carry concealed handguns on the the campuses of more than 30 Kansas public colleges without a permit and without training.
“This is not the Kansas I grew up knowing and loving,” Willmott wrote in a note explaining his protest of the controversial law. Kansas is one of eight states that allow handguns to be concealed and carried on college campuses.
The idea that students are sitting in class with handguns either holstered under their clothes or in their backpacks has unnerved some. However, The Star also profiled one student who now carries a Glock 19 handgun with a 15-round clip in his backpack and feels safer for it.
Here is Willmott’s statement explaining his year-long plan to wear the vest:
“I remember a time when discovery of a gun in a building of higher learning would have meant an immediate evacuation of everyone on the premises by the police to protect public safety. That is unfortunately no longer the case. Today, the leadership in Topeka has decided to encourage young people to secretly carry firearms on campus. I am a native Kansan, having grown up in Junction City, attending college at Marymount College in Salina.
“It is difficult to adjust my mind to the current policy of handguns covertly being anywhere on campus through the policy of conceal and carry. This is not the Kansas I grew up knowing and loving. The Kansas I grew up in always had a level of moderation. It is in the spirit of that levelheadedness and restraint that I have decided to wear a bulletproof vest while teaching my courses this year at Kansas University. My hope is that it serves as a constant reminder of firearms becoming a normalized part of campus life.
“One of the main elements to this policy that I find disturbing is the covert and undercover nature of the weapons being on campus. No one can know who has a weapon. Thus in the classroom we don’t know who has a gun — perhaps no one does or maybe several people have weapons. We cannot ask and they cannot tell. As well, the policy indicates that the student with the gun ‘must have the safety on and have no round in the chamber.’ Unfortunately, this is an honor system with no one in authority being able to check the gun carrier to see if they are meeting this regulation. The gun carrier is on their own with the gun, and as long as the instructor, students or others don’t see the weapon, we must trust them with the weapon.
“The core of this policy appears keeping the gun hidden and unseen. The lawmakers have made the law such that we can easily forget it exists because it is out of sight and thus out of mind. I believe their hope is to lull those who must live and work on campus and within this policy into compliance based on the fact we simply don’t see it function. Guns will be everywhere but always out of view.
“This is where the vest comes in. I hope by wearing the vest that it is a constant reminder to all of us that our students could have a gun, and in an emergency this could make a bad situation even worse. I recently co-wrote and produced a film with Spike Lee called ‘Chi-raq’ about the epidemic of gun violence in Chicago. Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church in Chicago, who has fought against guns and street gangs for years, said that handguns have become part of ‘America’s wardrobe.’ This new Kansas policy tries to make handguns a normal part of everyday campus life: book bag, cellphone, laptop, handgun and ammunition. This is a dangerous and reckless policy.
“Finally, the moment that I decided to wear the vest was during a recent open meeting where we learned how the law will be implemented. At that meeting, I happened to sit next to a fellow professor who is Muslim. She expressed to me her overwhelming fear of this policy. She knew how it will affect free speech in her class and on campus. This policy is an obvious threat to all who employ free speech and will destroy the trust-based interaction between students and instructors. In the end, it threatens to wreck the very fabric of campus life. It is for that reason that I will wear the vest as a safety protest to a policy that is both dangerous and counter to the heroic history and spirit of the University of Kansas.”
Given that it is a screenwriting class it isn’t all that likely that the students will be packing as they probably have visions of working in Hollywood and we know how anti-gun they are.
What a puss! My dad was a KS grad who fought in WW II. He would be mortified (new word for millennials to look up.)
Does this idiot so called prof even know the difference between a 9 mil and a 44 mag? Maybe he should go to a gun range and check it out.
ATTENTION- ALERT- People have been bringing weapons, including guns, to colleges, high schools and elementary schools for decades. This can be proved by looking at schools named Virginia Tech; Stockton, CA ; Goddard, KS;
Crazy people, violent criminals have always carried guns they intended to use illegally because the “gun” was their magic talisman, the key to their 15 minutes of power and fame.
What is different now is that sane and non-violent people can legally bring defensive weapons to locations that were off limits.
I looked at the full size picture of the KU professor and his vest does appear to be a ballistic vest unlike the Texas professor who is wearing a plain camo cloth vest with pockets for carrying rifle magazines.
I’d agree with allowing students to carry if they had some training, and if old enough, a concealed carry permit. A clueless carrier or someone who does not understand the power of a gun can be as much a danger as a shooter….The NRA has some good basic training classes at gun ranges throughout the country, that or the equivalent should be a requirement. (And a ruling that guns do not go to frat parties and keggers….)
I grew up in a rural farming community and on any given day, at least half of the cars in the student parking lot contained both a shotgun, and a .22 rifle. Bagging a pheasant or a rabbit on the way home provided a tasty meal. No teachers or students ever got shot. Most of us grew up in 2 parent homes, and learned how to handle firearms, work hard, obey the law and our parents, and obey God. Ah, it seems like a lifetime ago.
That was the world when we grew up, it’s not the world we are living in now…sad. At least we were lucky to grow up in times that made sense and respect, responsibility and hard work were honorable traits…
Idiot believes his own lies, that conservatives are the lawless violent ones in society. Look at all the violent gangs or movements.
Antifa
KKK
Skinheads
Black Lives Matter
Occupy Wall Street
Neo-Nazis
These are all left-wing violent institutions. In the aftermath of any horrific tragedy the conservatives packing heat will be referred to as the “good guys with guns” who stopped the madness.
Go ahead and wear your vest, fool. Nobody on the right wants to shoot you. The left might, if you don’t live up to their ever-moving ideal of a SJW.
And this moron is teaching our young impressionable children at 30 students a classroom. I fear for the next generation if they listen to people like this.
Shoot him in the legs….lol
Another little nobody trying to make something out of nothing. I feel much safer knowing that there are good guys out there WITH guns to balance out the BAD guys sneaking around with them. NO ONE wants to be caught in the crossfire, but this old fool needs to not make a target out of himself…those vests don’t protect your head.
A screenwriting class professor must be dramatic, ha-ha!
What a moron, he must be terrified to go out in public amongst people who are packing?
I have no problem with the concealed/carry, but why no permit?
Wherein the 2nd. Amendment does it say that a permit is Ever needed in order to carry an Arm? It does however plainly state that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Anything getting in the way of a person carrying an Arm, IS in fact infringing.
Wearing the vest is a good idea but he should not fear most of the Students given that they are only packing tjprotect themselves from Antifa IGNORANCE. The professor is wrong about it not being his Kansas he just did not hear of those packing.
I think he needs to put that vest on his head.
So this “professor” says “Unfortunately, this is an honor system with no one in authority being able to check the gun carrier to see if they are meeting this regulation.” The half-wit doesn’t realize that “gun-free zones” are based on an “honor system,” and people who are willing to break laws will have guns in such “zones” anyway. I also teach at a university, and I know that even on campuses where prohibited, guns are in backpacks, purses, car seats and hidden under clothing in abundance. What this does is remove punishment for those responsible gun owners who desire to enact their right of self-protection should some deranged “student” decide to act out video-game fantasies and begin killing innocent people.
Seriously? Are you trying to inject COMMON SENSE into this loony’s drama? Maybe he is just realizing that there are guns out there and didn’t know the bad guys had them all along. He’s an old fool.
Let’s have some fun with this guy. Anybody got a cap gun?
If you do this, have a Mega Roll roll of Charmin handy. (Not to be confused with a MAGA roll”)
That professor is sure going to get real hot in the summertime. I am a retired professor and it would not bother me because I would have one on me. BUt then, I was a business instructor —- not the social stuff!!!