Kamala Harris jumps to third place following first Democrat debates

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris surged to third place in a new poll released Monday following a widely praised debate performance last week.

A Morning Consult poll showed 12% of voters chose Ms. Harris as their first choice for president, jumping 6 percentage points from her previous polling position.

This makes Ms. Harris tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in third place, following Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who dropped 5 points to 33%, and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, who remained steady at 19% support. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 6%.

Morning Consult attributed Ms. Harris’ rise to her debate performance Thursday, where she questioned the message he sent by highlighting his work with segregationist Democratic senators early in his career and accused him of opposing busing as a means of integrating schools, saying Mr. Biden’s position was personally “hurtful” to her.

Mr. Biden said he “never, ever opposed voluntary busing,” but his record showed he attempted to support anti-busing measures. He said he’s looking ahead to the future in this campaign.

The poll also noted Mr. Sanders was the only high-profile candidate to receive a drop in favorability, falling 7 points to 67%.

The poll was conducted among 2,407 eligible voters from the end of Thursday’s debates to Friday with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

