Kamala Harris jumps to third place following first Democrat debates

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:30 am July 2, 2019
File - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris surged to third place in a new poll released Monday following a widely praised debate performance last week.

A Morning Consult poll showed 12% of voters chose Ms. Harris as their first choice for president, jumping 6 percentage points from her previous polling position.

This makes Ms. Harris tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in third place, following Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who dropped 5 points to 33%, and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, who remained steady at 19% support. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 6%.

Morning Consult attributed Ms. Harris’ rise to her debate performance Thursday, where she questioned the message he sent by highlighting his work with segregationist Democratic senators early in his career and accused him of opposing busing as a means of integrating schools, saying Mr. Biden’s position was personally “hurtful” to her.

Mr. Biden said he “never, ever opposed voluntary busing,” but his record showed he attempted to support anti-busing measures. He said he’s looking ahead to the future in this campaign.

The poll also noted Mr. Sanders was the only high-profile candidate to receive a drop in favorability, falling 7 points to 67%.

The poll was conducted among 2,407 eligible voters from the end of Thursday’s debates to Friday with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

5 Comments

Khemist
Khemist
1:46 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:46 pm

Wow! Democrat candidates that did not give a hoot about their mainstream supporters continue to show their disdain for centrist values, sliding over the cliff down the slippery slope of pandering for illegals, and anything that gets them their future voter base.

Time to vote them all out of office in 2020!

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
3:05 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:05 pm

I don’t care WHAT position she is in, she is an ILLEGAL CANDIDATE! She is an ANCHOR BABY born to TWO NON-CITIZEN parents. THAT makes her NOT a natural-born citizen, and INELIGIBLE to be President. End of story. The conniving DEMS are at it again–trying to run a subversive INELIGIBLE FOREIGNER with ZERO loyalty to this country into the White House! Is it any WONDER she puts the interests of ILLEGALS above those of American citizens?

She wants to TAKE AWAY our health care, and “redistribute” it for FREE to illegals. Yeah–THAT’S an agenda all us mere citizens can get behind!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:56 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    YET, not even Fox news, is harping on that.. Makes me wonder WHY?

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
5:05 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:05 pm

Just goes to show you not only how stupid but completely out of touch with reality these Libtards are. Instead of sticking with your only hope-Joe Biden, they would rather rip him to shreds and destroy all hope just so they can pick up a few meaningless points in a poll that will last as long as a fart in the wind.
Kamala Harris attacked him on busing and segregated school districts. Like that’s the foremost thing on US voters’ minds: Where Joe Biden stood on this issue. Is she pissed because she had a long bus ride or didn’t like the school she was attending? I’m confused? I thought Brown vs Board of Ed was a SCOTUS case decided in 1954. Kamala Harris was born 10 years after this decision. Not really sure I understand what point she is trying to make. Besides nowadays we see and hear how colleges and universities are kowtowing to Black student’s demands for segregated housing and segregated Black only graduation ceremonies. Biden should have bought that point up. In the end it won’t matter because the Libtard party has repeatedly stated that they have no use in old, white men. Even if that old, white man was their only hope for winning back the White House. Let them eat their own!! Libtard logic on display and in full effect!!

jenersea
jenersea
9:45 pm July 2, 2019 at 9:45 pm

How could anyone vote for any of these losers, is what I want to know?

Leave a Reply