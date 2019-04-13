Kamala Harris: Guns for me but not for thee

Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential hopeful, said while campaigning in Iowa on Thursday that she owns a gun for personal protection and distanced herself from some of the more radical gun-control proponents in her party.

“I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety,” she told reporters, calling it a necessity given her profession.

A real national emergency is the epidemic of gun violence in America. On average, 96 people die from it every single day. Let's do something about that. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 12, 2019

“I was a career prosecutor,” she said.

.@KamalaHarris on gun policy: “I am a gun owner … We are being offered a false choice, which suggests you’re either in favor of the 2nd Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.” #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/qAmPpTRHY7

— Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) April 11, 2019

She also said that “a lack of courage from leaders” means that gun-control proposals are often portrayed as outright confiscation.

In the new year we need to prioritize:

✅Medicare for All

✅Common-sense gun safety reforms

✅Tackling climate change

✅Campaign finance reform

✅Cutting middle-class taxes — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 31, 2018

She said in the clip posted Thursday that she favors “universal background checks” and restoring the ban on “assault weapons,” though she distanced herself from some of the voices among her Democratic primary rivals and liberal academics and historians.

Arming teachers with guns would make our schools less safe. Instead, we should be arming them with fair wages, school supplies, and the resources they need to educate the next generation. https://t.co/yRWgK5SoCQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 7, 2019

“In terms of gun policy, though, I think that for too long and still today, we are being offered a false choice, which suggests you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away,” she said.

