Kamala Harris Goes Politically INCORRECT on Trump! Are there too many jobs in America?

Kamala Harris is taking heat for laughing and agreeing with a man who made a politically incorrect statement about President Trump. Meanwhile the president is having fun with Sharpie Gate at the media’s expense, and the jobs report shows an economy in which there are more jobs than workers to fill them.

During a town hall event in New Hampshire, a man asked Kamala Harris what she was going to do about President Trump’s “retarded actions.” She jumped right in and replied, “Well said!”

President Trump tweeted out a meme over the weekend that makes fun of CNN for the ridiculous “Sharpie Gate” coverage of Hurricane Dorian. The August jobs report shows record low unemployment for blacks and hispanics and growth in wages. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









