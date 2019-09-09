Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Kamala Harris Goes Politically INCORRECT on Trump! Are there too many jobs in America?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm September 9, 2019
5

Kamala Harris is taking heat for laughing and agreeing with a man who made a politically incorrect statement about President Trump. Meanwhile the president is having fun with Sharpie Gate at the media’s expense, and the jobs report shows an economy in which there are more jobs than workers to fill them.

During a town hall event in New Hampshire, a man asked Kamala Harris what she was going to do about President Trump’s “retarded actions.” She jumped right in and replied, “Well said!”

President Trump tweeted out a meme over the weekend that makes fun of CNN for the ridiculous “Sharpie Gate” coverage of Hurricane Dorian. The August jobs report shows record low unemployment for blacks and hispanics and growth in wages. Check out today’s show for all the details.

5 Comments

backpacker
backpacker
12:17 pm September 9, 2019 at 12:17 pm

Good old FAKE HAG laugh Kamala Harris. I am trying to decide who has the biggest phony HAG laugh, you, Kamala or Hillary. I frankly think that Kamala and Hillary are in a tie. Oh, Kamala besides your HAG LAUGH, you are a racist. Plus all of the hot air coming out of your mouth is causing global warming.

Don Pitts
Don Pitts
1:08 pm September 9, 2019 at 1:08 pm

It has been said that Harris will do ‘anything’ to get what she wants. I really don’t need to listen to this racist to know what is going on. She wouldn’t know the truth if it bit her on her ***.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
1:15 pm September 9, 2019 at 1:15 pm

Kamala “Concubine-*****” Harris sexed her way up the Californication political ladder with Willie Brown breaking up his marriage. According to her father, she lied about her heritage. She has slave-0wning ancestors she she would need to pay reparations. A filthy lying ****.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    2:05 pm September 9, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    I would be interested in seeing Kamala on TV . She needs to be interviewed by the PBS when they go into the ancestors of famous people. Knowing Harris and her big mouth she would condemn her own people and not own it that her connections are in line with history . The USA is the only place that that has a CONSTITUTION with freedoms. Nothing is perfect but Harris refuses to see that she is way down the line by not getting her facts straight and telling the TRUTH,

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
1:39 pm September 9, 2019 at 1:39 pm

The only thing Harris should be laughing about is the ugly hag in her mirror!

